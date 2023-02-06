Entertainment Music Why Taylor Hawkins Was Not Included in the 2023 Grammys In Memoriam The famed Foo Fighters drummer died in March 2022 at the age of 50 By Alex Ross Alex Ross Instagram Twitter Alex Ross is a Writer-Reporter on the Entertainment team at PEOPLE. She works across many of the brand's verticals, including TV, Movies and Music. In her free time, Alex obsesses over her favorite show Law & Order: SVU, talks about all things Star Wars with her brother, and enjoys listening to country music and Adele with her mom. Before joining the team at PEOPLE, Alex worked at E! News where you could find her interviewing celebrities on the red carpet, reporting from events and parties, writing articles and supporting the news desk. She got her start at the TODAY Show shortly before graduating from Boston University, and she still tells people she wants to be Savannah Guthrie when she grows up. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 6, 2023 12:51 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Taylor Hawkins. Photo: Ashley Beliveau/Getty Eagle-eyed Grammys viewers noticed that late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins was not included in the 2023 "In Memoriam" portion of this year's show. Hawkins, who died at 50 in March 2022, was not left out of the tribute— rather, he was featured in last year's memoriam segment. The 2022 Grammys were held April 3, just nine days after Hawkins' tragic death on March 25. Foo Fighters went on to win three Grammys that night: best rock performance ("Making a Fire"), best rock song ("Waiting On a War") and best rock album (Medicine at Midnight). Aaron Carter Left Out of 2023 Grammys On-Air In Memoriam — but Included in Print Tribute Medicine at Midnight, Foo Fighters' 10th studio album and the last to feature Hawkins, was released in February 2021. Taylor Hawkins and Dave Grohl. Rich Fury/Getty Foo Fighters Win 3 Grammy Awards One Week After Taylor Hawkins' Death Hawkins died while on tour with Foo Fighters in Bogota, Colombia. The band was set to headline the Festival Estéreo Picnic before organizers announced a medical emergency had taken place, and the band would no longer be appearing. The 2023 Grammy Awards are airing live on CBS and Paramount+ Sunday night from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.