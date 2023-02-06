Why Taylor Hawkins Was Not Included in the 2023 Grammys In Memoriam

Eagle-eyed Grammys viewers noticed that late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins was not included in the 2023 "In Memoriam" portion of this year's show.

Hawkins, who died at 50 in March 2022, was not left out of the tribute— rather, he was featured in last year's memoriam segment.

The 2022 Grammys were held April 3, just nine days after Hawkins' tragic death on March 25.

Foo Fighters went on to win three Grammys that night: best rock performance ("Making a Fire"), best rock song ("Waiting On a War") and best rock album (Medicine at Midnight).

Medicine at Midnight, Foo Fighters' 10th studio album and the last to feature Hawkins, was released in February 2021.

Taylor Hawkins and Dave Grohl. Rich Fury/Getty

Hawkins died while on tour with Foo Fighters in Bogota, Colombia. The band was set to headline the Festival Estéreo Picnic before organizers announced a medical emergency had taken place, and the band would no longer be appearing.

The 2023 Grammy Awards are airing live on CBS and Paramount+ Sunday night from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.