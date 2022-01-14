Kanye West on Why He Bought House Across from Kim Kardashian: 'Nothing Is Gonna Keep Me from My Children'
Kanye West is explaining his decision to buy a home across the street from his estranged wife Kim Kardashian.
The 44-year-old rapper revealed that he finds comfort from being with his children during an interview with Jason Lee for Hollywood Unlocked, set to be released on Monday.
"My solace comes from seeing my kids and getting a solid schedule. That's why I even got the house," West explained to Hollywood Unlocked's Jason Lee. "[It was] flipped into there was something wrong with me getting a house next to my kids."
RELATED: Kanye West Buys Home Across from Kim Kardashian to 'Have the Kids Over as Much as Possible': Source
The Grammy winner also discussed how his own move to Chicago as a child made him want to stay closer to the kids — North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3½, and Psalm, 2½ — he shares with Kardashian, 41. He was last photographed with his children earlier this month.
"You see when my mom took me from Atlanta to Chicago, my dad didn't come to the coldest and most dangerous city in the world to be next to [me]," West said. "He said, 'I'm going to stay down in Atlanta.'"
"Nothing with my career, with this rap, with this media, with none of that, that's gonna keep me from my children. And that's what I want everybody to know," he added. "Don't play with me, don't play with my children. Ain't no security gonna get in between me and my children and you ain't gonna gaslight me."
RELATED: Kanye West Named Suspect in Battery Report for Alleged Physical Altercation in Downtown Los Angeles
A rep for Kardashian did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.
In December, West purchased a $4.5 million home in California in hopes of staying close to his family, a source told PEOPLE at the time.
The insider called the home, built in 1955, "family-friendly" and added the deal was made solely to be near Kardashian and their children.
"Kanye's new house is a teardown. He only bought it for the location. It's near Kim and the kids. He has a vision for the house and plans on starting construction ASAP," the source told PEOPLE.
The insider added, "It will be family-friendly. He wants to be able to have the kids over as much as possible. Living only in Malibu was making visits more tricky for Kanye."
- Jason Momoa 'Looked Really Happy' Filming Aquaman 2 in London Prior to Lisa Bonet Breakup: Source
- Deaf Dog at Austin Shelter Learns Commands Through Hand Signals, Finds Home After 240 Days
- Kanye West on Why He Bought House Across from Kim Kardashian: 'Nothing Is Gonna Keep Me from My Children'
- Meghan McCain Reflects on Her Photo Shoot for The View After Her Miscarriage: 'I Hate That Photo'