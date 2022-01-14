Kanye West says his "solace" comes from his four kids in an upcoming interview with Hollywood Unlocked

Kanye West on Why He Bought House Across from Kim Kardashian: 'Nothing Is Gonna Keep Me from My Children'

Kanye West is explaining his decision to buy a home across the street from his estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

The 44-year-old rapper revealed that he finds comfort from being with his children during an interview with Jason Lee for Hollywood Unlocked, set to be released on Monday.

"My solace comes from seeing my kids and getting a solid schedule. That's why I even got the house," West explained to Hollywood Unlocked's Jason Lee. "[It was] flipped into there was something wrong with me getting a house next to my kids."

kanye west interview Jason Lee and Kanye West | Credit: hollywood unlocked/ youtube

The Grammy winner also discussed how his own move to Chicago as a child made him want to stay closer to the kids — North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3½, and Psalm, 2½ — he shares with Kardashian, 41. He was last photographed with his children earlier this month.

"You see when my mom took me from Atlanta to Chicago, my dad didn't come to the coldest and most dangerous city in the world to be next to [me]," West said. "He said, 'I'm going to stay down in Atlanta.'"

"Nothing with my career, with this rap, with this media, with none of that, that's gonna keep me from my children. And that's what I want everybody to know," he added. "Don't play with me, don't play with my children. Ain't no security gonna get in between me and my children and you ain't gonna gaslight me."

A rep for Kardashian did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

In December, West purchased a $4.5 million home in California in hopes of staying close to his family, a source told PEOPLE at the time.

The insider called the home, built in 1955, "family-friendly" and added the deal was made solely to be near Kardashian and their children.

"Kanye's new house is a teardown. He only bought it for the location. It's near Kim and the kids. He has a vision for the house and plans on starting construction ASAP," the source told PEOPLE.