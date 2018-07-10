Justin Bieber couldn’t be more serious about marrying Hailey Baldwin.

Although questions have risen about the young couple’s whirlwind romance and engagement, a source tells PEOPLE that Bieber is deeply committed to their relationship.

“This is not a joke to him. He proposed because he truly feels Hailey is the love of his life,” the insider says. “He had a rough time last year, but he worked very hard to change and find more meaning in his life. Hailey couldn’t make him happier.”

RELATED: Justin Bieber Confirms Engagement to Hailey Baldwin: ‘My Heart Is Completely and Fully Yours’

While the pair continue to enjoy their vacation in the Bahamas, where the 24-year-old singer popped the question to the 21-year-old model, there is talk about returning to New York City, where they spent much of their time while dating.

“They want to stay in the Bahamas for as long as possible. They are having the best time. They are just enjoying being engaged. They know when they leave, there will be a lot of attention on them,” the source explains. “Justin released the statement because he wants everyone to know why he proposed and how he feels about Hailey.”

Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude. ❤️ — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) July 9, 2018

RELATED: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Are Engaged! He’s ‘Extremely Happy,’ Says Source

The “Love Yourself” singer officially announced that he plans to marry model Baldwin with a loving tribute to her on his Instagram Monday.

“Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you!” Bieber wrote in the caption.

“So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY,” he continued. “I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make.”

RELATED VIDEO: Selena Gomez Steps Out with Longer Locks as Ex Justin Bieber Confirms Engagement to Hailey Baldwin

The model tweeted minutes after her fiancé’s post, writing, “Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude.”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Splash News

RELATED: From a Whirlwind Engagement to Hailey Baldwin to His Status with Selena Gomez: Inside Justin Bieber’s Lady Squad

Bieber and Baldwin previously dated before, splitting in 2016.

After calling it quits, “we went through a long period of time when we weren’t friends,” Baldwin recently told U.K. newspaper The Times.

That same year, Bieber told GQ that he didn’t want to “rush into anything” in case the pair ended up getting married someday.

“What if Hailey ends up being the girl I’m gonna marry, right? If I rush into anything, if I damage her, then it’s always gonna be damaged. It’s really hard to fix wounds like that. It’s so hard … I just don’t want to hurt her,” he told the magazine.

A source told PEOPLE that Bieber “knew a couple of weeks ago that he wanted to propose” to Baldwin. The source added, “He sees marriage as something very special. He would never propose if he wasn’t crazy about Hailey.”