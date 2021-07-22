"There are songs where I’m happier and others where I'm more sentimental or dark," Bad Bunny tells PEOPLE. "People can expect literally anything from me"

Why Bad Bunny Decided to Reuse a Lyric from an Unreleased Song on 'De Museo:' It 'Gives It More Feeling'

Bad Bunny is paying homage to his beginnings.

Speaking to PEOPLE ahead of his Deja Tu Huella collaboration with Cheetos and Adidas, the reggaetón star reveals why he decided to tap into an old lyric of his in his newest track "De Museo" and why giving back to the community "comes naturally."

"'De Museo' was for the new Fast and Furious movie," the 27-year-old tells PEOPLE. "I felt the need to repeat a verse from an old song from when I had just started. It was never released on streaming platforms. It's a song very few people know."

The track? "La Vida," a 2016 rap over the beat of Lana Del Rey's "Born To Die," where he sings "El tiempo pasa, pasa y no se detiene / Ya me estoy poniendo viejo y ayer era un nene." (In English: "Time goes by and doesn't stop. I'm getting older and yesterday I was just a kid.")

Bad Bunny Cheetos Credit: Cheetos

"De Museo" — which reuses that lyric — is a much more sentimental, darker song than some of his recently released tracks. For Bad Bunny, showing his different sides is important in his music.

"I thought it was a good moment to refer to that verse I loved so much. It's one of my favorite songs," he says. "It's not a sequel but I used part of that verse to give it more feeling."

"I've always liked mixing styles and trying to do new things in my music," he adds. "There are songs where I'm happier and others where we're more sentimental or dark. People can expect literally anything from me."

On Thursday, the singer announced a new clothing line combining his collaborations with Cheetos and Adidas. Pinned to the Deja Tu Huella campaign, the collaboration helps fund a contest giving $500,000 in prizes to students in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Bad Bunny Cheetos Credit: Cheetos

"I'm part of the Latinx community. I'm one with la gente," he says about giving back. "Just because I'm famous doesn't mean I'm not part of the community. We're always going to do things for our people. It's something that comes naturally to want to give back to my community."

"This collab gives some color and fun to the project we've been doing with Cheetos. This time I decided to give it a spin with Adidas, which I've worked with before. We're having fun and so happy with doing things differently that you'd never imagine doing," he adds.

Last October, the Puerto Rican star spoke to PEOPLE about why he thinks he's sexy.

"My mom always told me I was cute, bonito, as a kid and I wouldn't believe it," he said then. "Today I believe it. I think that's the most important part of being sexy — believing it yourself. If you don't believe it yourself, no one will think it."