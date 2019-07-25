Why Ariana Grande — Who Is Nominated for 10 VMAs — Might Not Be Able to Attend the Awards Show

Ariana Grande tied with Taylor Swift for the most nominations this year

By Helen Murphy
July 25, 2019 09:41 AM

There could be one famous face missing at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards next month.

After scoring 10 nominations — tied for the most of any artist this year — Ariana Grande hinted on Tuesday that her Sweetener world tour schedule may prevent her from attending the annual awards show.

When the pop star, 26, tweeted a link to the VMAs voting page on Tuesday, a fan replied to her tweet and asked “are you gonna attend.”

“I have shows in london the day before and after,” Grande wrote back, adding a frowning face.

A second fan then responded to that tweet, pointing out that Grande’s tour schedule actually says she’ll be in Paris, not London, during the time around the VMAs.

“My b,” Grande replied to the correction.

Though she may not be in attendance next month, the singer shared her appreciation for her many nominations on Tuesday, tweeting “thank u so much @vmas.”

Grande tied with Taylor Swift for the most nominations this year — with both musicians scoring 10 nominations apiece, each in categories including video of the year, song of the year and best pop.

Newcomers Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X are close behind at nine and eight nods respectively, and both will go head to head in the best new artist category. Halsey, Cardi B, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello also earned several nominations.

RELATED: Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X Top 2019 VMA Noms: Read the Full List

Ariana Grande
Kevin Mazur/WireImage

In the coveted video of the year category, Grande’s “thank u, next” will face off against “a lot” by 21 Savage ft. J. Cole, Eilish’s “Bad Guy,” Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down,” “Sucker” by the Jonas Brothers, and “Old Town Road (Remix)” by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus.

RELATED: Ariana Grande Shows Off Her Grammy Five Months After Awards: ‘Really Glad I Checked the Mail’

On Tuesday, Grande’s brother Frankie Grande told PEOPLE he was “so proud” of his sister after the nominations announcement.

“It’s been her year, and she absolutely deserves this,” he said.

The VMAs will be hosted by Sebastian Maniscalco and will air live on MTV from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. on Aug. 26 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT

Advertisement

Popular in Music

All Topics in Music

EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.