Who Is Pusha T's Wife? All About Virginia Williams

Published on March 17, 2023 05:19 PM
Pusha T (L) and Virginia Williams attend Dior Celebrates Pusha T Daytona Rap Album Of The Year Hosted By Steven Victor at Dior Men's Boutique on February 08, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Photo: Donato Sardella/Getty

Pusha T and his wife Virginia Williams have been together for nearly two decades.

The rapper, whose real name is Terrence Thornton, met his future wife at an album release party in 2006. After 11 years of dating, Pusha T and Williams got married in their hometown of Virginia Beach in July 2018. Two years later, they welcomed their first child together, a son named Nigel Brixx Thornton.

Over the years, the longtime couple have shared plenty of sweet glimpses of their relationship and their family life on social media.

On Christmas Day in 2022, Williams shared a photo of the family of three dressed up in matching pajamas and posing in front of the Christmas tree on Instagram. Two months later, she shared photos from her and Pusha T's night at the Grammy Awards, where the rapper's album It's Almost Dry was nominated for best rap album.

So, who is Pusha T's wife? Keep reading to learn more about Virginia Williams and her relationship with the rapper.

She's played tennis since she was young

Pusha T and his wife Virginia Williams attends Serena Williams last match on Arthur Ashe stadium during Day 5 of the US Open 2022, 4th Grand Slam of the season, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 2, 2022 in Queens, New York City
Jean Catuffe/GC Images

Williams is very passionate about tennis and is one of the co-founders of the Black Girls Tennis Club, a non-profit whose mission is "to recruit Black women and girls interested in tennis to learn more about the sport; participate in group and individual training, enhance their skills and create meaningful bonds while having the space to be their authentic selves."

In an Instagram post announcing the non-profit in March 2022, Williams wrote, "I've been on the tennis court since I could hold a racket thanks to my parents who played often and kept me open minded at a very early age. Its an outlet for my mind and body 💆🏾‍♀️."

"I am super passionate about the sport and my community, so intersecting the 2 was a no brainer," she continued. "Growing up, I was always the only black girl on the tennis court. We could list the reasons why tennis is less accessible to Black people than any other group, but instead @kimberlyselden and I would like to change that. We present to you @blackgirlstennisclub."

She's a mental health advocate and co-founded a "self-care sanctuary"

Pusha T and Virginia Williams attend the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Rich Fury/Getty

In addition to the Black Girls Tennis Club, Williams is also one of the co-founders of Get Well Soon. The self-care sanctuary is located in Norfolk, Virginia, and offers different wellness services, classes and events.

According to the Get Well Soon website, both she and her fellow co-founder Zahra Ahmad "suffered anxiety and depression in silence due to major life events such as loss and relocation." After the two realized that many other people they knew were experiencing similar issues, they "made a commitment to creating a fun and welcoming environment for self care and healing."

Williams also sits on the Future Generations Advisory Board for the Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters and has hosted fundraising events for the hospital's pediatric mental health center.

She met Pusha T at an album release party

Tammy Brook, Pusha T and Virginia Williams Present '1000 Shoes For 1000 Smiles' Christmas Shoe Giveaway Sponsored by Adidas at Norview Community Center on December 16, 2013 in Norfolk, Virginia
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty

The rapper met his wife at a release party for rapper Clipse's 2006 album Hell Hath No Fury. "I saw her from across the room at Hell Hath No Fury album release party in her hometown of Norfolk, Va. The rest was history!" he later told Brides.

She married Pusha T in 2018

pusha-t-1
Adam Barnes Photography

After 11 years of dating, the pair got married on July 21, 2018. The wedding date was particularly special for the bride and groom as it was the same date they got engaged in 2016. "For whatever reason I see the number 721 almost everyday in crazy places. On 7/21/16 Terrence had me believing he was in LA, but popped up at our home in Bethesda," Williams recalled in an interview with Brides.

She continued, "He told me to meet him on our rooftop terrace ... when I did he was on one knee and asked me to marry him at 7:21 pm! I said yes!"

The wedding was held at the historic Cavalier Hotel & Beach Club in Virginia Beach. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were among the celebrity guests in attendance, while Pharrell Williams served as the best man.

Williams called her wedding day "THE best day of" her life on Instagram, adding, "I've never felt every emotion at once until the day I got married. It took a lot of hard work, love, support and communication to get us where we are today, but we made it and it's LIT!!!!"

She announced her pregnancy in 2019

On Dec. 9, 2019, Williams shared that she and Pusha T were expecting their first child together. The mom-to-be posted an illustration of her and the rapper in a sleigh with a Santa hat on her baby bump, along with a sonogram of their baby.

"Finally landed my dream job ❤️," she captioned the post on Instagram. "World, make way for BABY THORNTON! Arriving Gemini season 2020!! WE ARE OVER THE MOON!!!!!!!!!!!! 🙏🏾🙌🏾🥰♊️ Swipe to see my baby waving at me 🥰🥰🥰."

During an appearance on Moms Actually in 2022, Williams revealed that they "couldn't get pregnant right away," so they "did IVF."

She and Pusha T welcomed their first child in 2020

Pusha T son
Pusha T Instagram

Williams and Pusha-T became first-time parents on June 11, 2020. The pair's son, Nigel Brixx Thornton, was born weighing 7 lbs., 7 oz. and measuring 21 inches long.

Shortly after his birth, Williams shared a photo of Pusha T holding their newborn son for the first time, captioned: "MY GUYS! 🙋🏾‍♀️🤎🥰."

Since welcoming Nigel, Pusha T has been candid about the impact fatherhood has had on him.

"I didn't even know I could get more passionate about hip hop. And in having a son, and incorporating him, and the level of focus that he's brought to my music, and the level of just structure and determination that he's brought to my creative process — It's like it's laser-focused," he told PEOPLE in December 2022. "The focus has to be there because I know the music can't lack. My son can't have a wack rapper dad."

She was the first person Pusha T called after his 2023 Grammy nomination

Pusha T and Virginia Williams attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Lester Cohen/Getty

When Pusha T's album It's Almost Dry was nominated for a Grammy for best rap album, naturally, Williams was the first person he called to celebrate the news, as he told PEOPLE in December 2022. However, she had hoped it would earn nominations in other categories as well.

"She felt slighted," he admitted. "And I was like, 'Yeah… Baby, don't worry about it. We got the big one, don't worry.' "

The couple later attended the Grammy Awards together in coordinating all-black ensembles. Williams shared photos from the night on Instagram, including a shot of her and Pusha T saying a prayer with his team. Pusha T ultimately lost to Kendrick Lamar, however.

