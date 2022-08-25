Who Is J Balvin's Girlfriend? All About Valentina Ferrer

J Balvin is a global superstar.

The "Prince of Reggaeton," known for huge hits like "Mi Gente" and "I Like It," was the most-streamed Spotify artist in the world in 2018 and was named one of Time's 100 most influential people in 2020.

Through it all, Balvin has been supported by his partner and the mother of his child, Valentina Ferrer. The Argentinian model has been dating the Colombian singer since 2018 after meeting on set of his music video.

But who is Balvin's number one fan? Keep reading to learn more about Valentina Ferrer and her relationship with the singer.

She was born in Córdoba, Argentina

Valentina Ferrer Instagram

Ferrer was born and raised in Córdoba, a city in central Argentina, where she grew up with her three siblings and her parents."My family is very simple. They just want me to be happy," she told the New York Post in 2018.

Ferrer also revealed to People en Español that she was raised in a very athletic family, and while she was interested in modeling and acting from a young age, she switched her focus to sports and went on to study physical education at the University of Córdoba.

She is a former Miss Argentina

Troy Rizzo/FilmMagic

While in school, Ferrer went on a vacation to Miami with her friends, where she was scouted by a director at Elite Model Management. She walked in her first runway show that same trip during Miami Swim Week.

Ferrer then moved to Buenos Aires to pursue a career in modeling, where she was eventually scouted again while shopping at a mall — this time, by a pageant recruiter. Despite having no pageant experience, she was crowned Miss Argentina a few years later in 2014.

During an interview with People en Español in 2019, the model admitted she had never envisioned herself as a beauty queen, and said she was only familiar with the pageant world from Sandra Bullock's Miss Congeniality.

After becoming Miss Argentina, Ferrer entered the Miss Universe competition and made it to the top 10 — the first Argentinian entrant in three decades to do so.

She's an actress

Valentina Ferrer Instagram

In addition to her modeling and pageant work, Ferrer is an actress, too. She appeared on the telenovela Betty en NY, and has said she's interested in appearing in another series or movie in the future.

"I started working on the series Betty en NY (Telemundo) and I loved the experience," she told People en Español. "It's a comical series and I love comedy, laughing at myself. I play myself so that's the best part. I used my own name and everything. It was very interesting and fun."

She met Balvin on the set of his music video

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Ferrer met Balvin on the set of his music video for his 2017 song "Sigo Extrañándote." In the video, she played his wife and the mother of a young girl. The video has amassed almost half a billion views on YouTube.

The couple made their red carpet debut at New York Fashion Week the following year.

She has one child with Balvin

Valentina Ferrer Instagram

In April 2021, Ferrer and Balvin announced that they were expecting their first child via Vogue Mexico.

The model told the publication how she discovered she was expecting. "I did the pregnancy test in the bathroom with my dog to not be alone," she explained. "I did three tests in a row because I couldn't believe it."

Ferrer then told Balvin the happy news: "He froze. He was happy, but it was like a call from Zoom that does not work when the WiFi crashes. He stayed frozen," she said. "I told him in person, but that's how he reacted."

In June 2021, their son Rio was born. Ferrer shared the news on Instagram a few days later alongside a photo of her hand holding her baby's foot. Balvin also posted about their new arrival, tweeting, "Querido [My dear] Rio."

Balvin later explained the meaning behind their son's moniker during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in May 2023. "Rio, like river, I want him to just float," he said.

She isn't bothered by the attention surrounding her relationship

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis

As the partner of one of the biggest names in music, Ferrer is no stranger to the spotlight. However, as she explained to People en Español, she isn't bothered by the media attention that comes with her relationship.

"I enjoy it, I love going to events. I love music and I love to be able to go with him," she said of attending high-profile events like the Grammys with Balvin. "I feel comfortable in front of cameras so that's never been a problem."

Balvin dedicated a performance to Ferrer on her birthday

For Ferrer's 28th birthday in 2021, Balvin dedicated a performance to her during a music festival in Las Vegas.

"Valentina, I love you so much. Thanks for being here, I'm so proud of you. I love you," he said while on stage, before writing in an Instagram caption, "Happy birthday to the mother of my son!! Joy is what you represent. This photo says it all hehehe. Dancing with Enzo... I love you @valentinaferrer."