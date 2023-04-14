All About Trudie Styler, the Actress and Producer Married to Sting

Sting (born Gordon Sumner) and Trudie Styler have longevity down to a science when it comes to marriage.

The couple's relationship has spanned decades, with the pair dating for 10 years before their Wiltshire wedding in August 1992. Sting and Styler welcomed four children together: Mickey, Jake, Eliot and Giacomo. The musician also shares daughter Fuchsia and son Joe with ex-wife Frances Tomelty.

In a December 2019 interview with PEOPLE, Sting described his wife as his "main go-to person."

He explained, "Somebody said to me the other day, 'Who is the most impressive person you have ever met?' I said, 'I think I'm married to her.' She rocks me."

The feeling, unsurprisingly, is mutual. Styler said of her husband, "He's always evolving, always surprising me. I feel like we're still on a beautiful adventure together."

So who is Sting's wife? Here's everything to know about Trudie Styler and her relationship with the former Police frontman.

She was born in England

Styler was born on Jan. 6, 1954, in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, England. She attended North Bromsgrove High School before training at Bristol Old Vic Theatre School.

Speaking of her childhood, Styler told The Guardian in 2019, "Most people in the street where I was born in Bromsgrove took up factory work or worked in typing pools. When I told my father one night after my 18th birthday that I wanted to go to drama school, he said: 'If that's what you're going to do, you need to leave.' I found myself hitchhiking to Stratford-upon-Avon. That's where you went when you wanted to be an actor."

She was injured in a road accident as a child

When Styler was just 2 years old, she was hit and knocked over by a van, leading to several surgeries from childhood through adolescence. She recalled during an interview with The Telegraph in April 2014 that her operations continued until she was 18, followed by revisions on her scars to replace her eyebrows. The incident left her with facial scarring, which has been the root of her insecurities since she was young.

She told the outlet, "The scars on the face have always given me a sense that I'm not a very attractive person. I'm always unsure of myself, of my facial self."

She is an actress and a producer

Styler cited acting as one of the ways she was able to "restore" her self-esteem following the accident she faced as a child. She told The Guardian in April 2019, "I had a lot of scarring on my face, and my opinion of myself was very low, but once I started learning acting at grammar school, that changed. I loved literature and Shakespeare, and when I began to find characters who had nothing to do with being Trudie, I was free."

In the early days of her career, she started as a stage actress and joined the Royal Shakespeare Company. Her stage roles have included The Seagull, The Vagina Monologues and Twin Spirits. Styler also has dozens of acting credits to her name, appearing in films like Fair Game (1988) and Silent Night (2021), along with television roles on The Scold's Bridle, Love Soup, Maniac and Pose.

However, Styler's credits as a producer almost supersede her acting roles. She's been the producer and executive producer of numerous projects, including Boys from Brazil (1993), Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (1998), Snatch (2000), The Sweatbox (2002), American Honey (2016) and A Mouthful of Air (2021). She also produced the podcast series Spark Hunter.

She married Sting in 1992

The couple tied the knot on Aug. 20, 1992, in a civil ceremony at the Camden Registry Office in London after dating for 10 years. Two days after their official nuptials, Sting and Styler held another wedding at St Andrew's Church in Great Durnford, Wiltshire, England.

Sting opened up to PEOPLE in February 2020 about the key to their long marriage

He explained, "I know something about marriage. I've been married to Trudie for 27 years now. People say to me, 'How has it lasted this long?' I say, 'Well, it's kind of a miracle, but we don't take it for granted.'"

"We're friends, too," he continued. "We love each other, but we actually like each other — and that's an important distinction there. Love is passion and all of that stuff, but actually liking somebody and enjoying someone's company is something slightly different, and it lasts longer. So you can have both, and I think that's important. Be married to your best friend."

Styler shared similar sentiments during a January 2018 interview with PEOPLE.

"I'm married to an incredibly good husband and we're devoted to each other," she said. "We laugh a lot! I think that's important in a marriage. He has my back; he's my champion."

She has four children with Sting

Three of the couple's four children together — Mickey, Jake and Eliot — have followed in their parent's footsteps in the entertainment industry. Mickey is an actress who starred in the critically acclaimed film Frances Ha opposite Greta Gerwig. Jake has worked behind the camera as a director and writer, whereas Eliot is a singer-songwriter known for the songs "Halfway to Hell" and "After Dark." Giacomo, however, has pursued a career away from the limelight.

Sting told PEOPLE in February 2020 that he "never intended to be a dad," explaining, "I became a dad by accident six times — that's how smart I am. Yet they were the happiest accidents of my life because they're remarkable human beings."

"My kids are fiercely independent," he added. "They're not sitting there waiting for a handout at all, and I wouldn't want to rob them of that adventure in life: to make your own living. It's a wonderful and difficult thing to do. So I haven't promised them anything. I'll obviously help them if they're in trouble, but they're not waiting for a handout. They're too independent."

She and Sting are proud grandparents

Though Styler and Sting's children have left home, the empty-nesters already have another generation on their hands with seven grandchildren. Joe (Sting's son with ex Tomelty) has three daughters and one son, while Mickey has one son, Akira Rogue Kantrowitz, whom she shares with her estranged husband, Chris Kantrowitz.

Styler and Sting often host their family at their vacation home in Tuscany, Italy, including a big movie night with all three generations.

"We all have strong opinions about movies. We have votes," he told PEOPLE in September 2016. "It can be tricky to please the different generations!"

Sting added, "That is a sign of real wealth. The kids laughing and running around; that is life. As they say in Italy, 'La Bella Vita.' "

Styler also opened up about being a grandparent during an April 2019 interview with The Guardian, explaining, "There's nothing like being a grandmother. It's a beautiful chapter. They fill me with delight. They're wonderful little monsters."

She and Sting have an affinity for Italy

Italy holds a special place in the family's heart. When Sting was recording his album The Soul Cages, the family lived in Italy for 16 weeks in 1990. Styler recalled another family milestone that happened while they were in Italy, telling PEOPLE in October 2016 that Eliot was born in Pisa, calling it a "wonderful time in all our lives."

In 1997, the couple purchased a 16th-century villa in Tuscany. Sting and Styler transformed the nearly 900-acre property into an Italian escape and home away from home for themselves and their family. Their Italian villa has become the site of several family moments since they purchased the property, including the couple's annual wedding anniversary.

The two also own a winery at Il Palagio, which also produces olive oil, honey and other produce.

She is a philanthropist

Beyond her work as an actress and producer, Styler is also an avid environmentalist and philanthropist. She is an advocate and founder of numerous organizations to support health, environmental and humanitarian efforts.

In 1989, Styler, Sting and Dr. Franca Sciuto co-founded the Rainforest Fund, which initially focused on the Brazilian Amazon. Today, the organization's mission is to aid "rainforest communities in fulfilling their rights and sustaining their livelihoods." Styler, who is also the deputy chairperson, and Sting host biennial benefit concerts for the organization, including a November 2016 gala with the theme "Baby It's Cold Outside."

Styler was named a UNICEF ambassador in July 2004, even receiving the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award the following year, the highest accolade an ambassador can receive, per the organization. In June 2021, Styler, alongside her husband, founded the Every Breath Foundation to help Italian businesses recover after the pandemic. Sting announced the news on Instagram.

She is a fan of Sting's music

Styler is Sting's No. 1 fan. After extending his Las Vegas residency, "My Songs," into 2023, the musician told PEOPLE in 2022 that while it's his responsibility to choose new songs to play every night, his wife has a few favorite tunes of her own.

"Her favorite songs are ones she identifies as being about us or about her," Sting said. "We have a song called 'The End of the Game,' which is about a love affair between two foxes on the run. We think that's about us, and it is. It's us against the world."

She loves yoga

Much like her husband, Styler has adopted yoga and meditation as regular practices in her daily routines. During an April 2010 interview for Oprah.com, the actress explained that she had initially gotten into yoga after the birth of Eliot. Sting and Styler were recommended to attend a class together and were so impressed that they have been practicing yoga ever since.

"People spend a lot of time and effort on their cars — and our bodies are the most precious vehicle that we've been given," she explained. "It has to take us through the journey of life. Our body is the only one we've been given, so we need to maintain it; we need to give it the best nutrition. I advocate an organic diet where possible (certainly a whole-food diet). I think having a good yoga practice and a spiritual practice is a recipe for living well and, hopefully, living longer."