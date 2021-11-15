Here's Who Fans Think the Actress Is in Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' (No, It's Not Jennifer Aniston)
Following the release of Taylor Swift's 10-minute version of "All Too Well," fans are theorizing who is the actress mentioned in the lyrics
Taylor Swift finally shared the 10-minute version of "All Too Well" when she released Red (Taylor's Version) on Nov. 12, and fans have been decoding the lyrics ever since.
The song, which is rumored to be about her relationship with actor Jake Gyllenhaal, was originally featured on Swift's 2012 Red album and has become a fan-favorite among Swifties over the years for its descriptive lyrics and catchy bridge.
With the extended remake, Swift offers even more details about the "sad, beautiful, tragic" romance in her lyrics. However, there is one particular line about an actress that really has fans theorizing.
As Swift talks about a tumultuous love story coming to an end, she mentions an actress who consoled her at a party, singing, "The idea you had of me, who was she? / A never-needy, ever-lovely jewel whose shine reflects on you / Not weeping in a party bathroom / Some actress asking me what happened, you / That's what happened, you."
While Swift hasn't revealed the identity of said actress, fans have a good idea of who it is.
Is Jennifer Aniston the Actress Mentioned in Taylor Swift's "All Too Well" Lyrics?
Many fans assumed that Jennifer Aniston was the actress Swift mentions in her song after an old article resurfaced that claimed the Friends actress offered the singer love advice at the 2011 People's Choice Awards.
However, that rumor was quickly disputed by jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer, who is a close friend of Aniston. "NOT TRUE PEOPLE!!! YOU HAAVE THE WRONG ACTRESS 😘," Meyer wrote on Instagram.
Is Anne Hathaway the Actress Mentioned in Taylor Swift's "All Too Well" Lyrics?
Fans have also theorized that Anne Hathaway is the actress Swift mentions after discovering an old interview she did with Glamour UK in 2015. In the article, she mentions hanging out with Swift around the same time the singer was linked to Jake Gyllenhaal, who also starred with Hathaway in 2010's Love & Other Drugs.
"She just seems to be following her heart," Hathaway the publication. "I met her — I hope it's okay to say this — when she and Jake [Gyllenhaal] were together. She was 20 at the time and we hung out one night. I was like, 'You are a magnificent creature.' She was on fire and I've watched her become this force of nature."