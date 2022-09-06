Entertainment Music Who Is Austin Swift's Rumored Girlfriend? All About Sydney Ness The two recently sparked dating rumors after they were spotted holding hands in N.Y.C. By Kelsie Gibson Kelsie Gibson Twitter Kelsie Gibson is the SEO Editor of PEOPLE Digital. Since joining the brand in 2021, she has contributed to a number of different verticals, writing and editing SEO content ranging from relationship timelines to TV and movie explainers. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kelsie worked at POPSUGAR as the Celebrity and Entertainment editor, where she wrote and edited content and conducted various interviews for online and video at press junkets, red carpets, and events such as Tribeca Film Festival. She was also formerly at Bustle, Tiger Beat, and Her Campus and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 6, 2022 06:54 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: TheImageDirect.com Austin Swift appears to have a new romance. On Sept. 1, Taylor Swift's younger brother sparked dating rumors with Sydney Ness after they were spotted holding hands in N.Y.C. In addition to attending a handful of events with his famous sister over the years, Austin has made a name for himself as an actor and producer, having recently produced the music video for "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)" which was nominated for an ACM Award. Meanwhile, Ness is known for her modeling career, working with Natural Model Management and Ford Models. From her career to her family background, here's everything to know about Austin Swift's rumored new girlfriend. Taylor Swift Shares Details on Upcoming 'Midnights' Album: 'The Stories of 13 Sleepless Nights' She's from Wisconsin Per her Twitter bio, she hails from Wisconsin but currently resides in Los Angeles. She's a model Ness is signed with Natural Model Management and Ford Models and has appeared in a handful of different fashion campaigns over the years, including the Venus Swim Campaign and JustFab. She has also been candid about her journey as a plus-size model after getting her start at age 15. "That was something that I did have to learn the hard way of realizing that you'll never be enough for everybody, but you'll be exactly enough for the right people," she said during a conversation with Katie H. Willcox in November 2021. Sydney Ness/Instagram She's a photographer In addition to modeling, Ness has a passion for photography and often shares glimpses of her work on Instagram. She's a Green Bay Packers fan Ness is a big Green Bay Packers fan and often posts her excitement about the football team online. She has a brother who is a musician Ness has a brother named Sam Ness who is a singer-songwriter whose sound is "rooted in Americana and folk," per a profile on him featured in Wisconsin Music Ventures. Sydney Ness/Instagram She has a dog Ness appears to be a big dog lover. The model has a sweet pup named Harley, whom she often shares photos of on Instagram.