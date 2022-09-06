Who Is Austin Swift's Rumored Girlfriend? All About Sydney Ness

Austin Swift appears to have a new romance.

On Sept. 1, Taylor Swift's younger brother sparked dating rumors with Sydney Ness after they were spotted holding hands in N.Y.C.

In addition to attending a handful of events with his famous sister over the years, Austin has made a name for himself as an actor and producer, having recently produced the music video for "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)" which was nominated for an ACM Award.

Meanwhile, Ness is known for her modeling career, working with Natural Model Management and Ford Models.

From her career to her family background, here's everything to know about Austin Swift's rumored new girlfriend.

She's from Wisconsin

Per her Twitter bio, she hails from Wisconsin but currently resides in Los Angeles.

She's a model

Ness is signed with Natural Model Management and Ford Models and has appeared in a handful of different fashion campaigns over the years, including the Venus Swim Campaign and JustFab. She has also been candid about her journey as a plus-size model after getting her start at age 15.

"That was something that I did have to learn the hard way of realizing that you'll never be enough for everybody, but you'll be exactly enough for the right people," she said during a conversation with Katie H. Willcox in November 2021.

Sydney Ness/Instagram

She's a photographer

In addition to modeling, Ness has a passion for photography and often shares glimpses of her work on Instagram.

She's a Green Bay Packers fan

Ness is a big Green Bay Packers fan and often posts her excitement about the football team online.

She has a brother who is a musician

Ness has a brother named Sam Ness who is a singer-songwriter whose sound is "rooted in Americana and folk," per a profile on him featured in Wisconsin Music Ventures.

Sydney Ness/Instagram

She has a dog

Ness appears to be a big dog lover. The model has a sweet pup named Harley, whom she often shares photos of on Instagram.