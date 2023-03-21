Who Is Maluma's Girlfriend? All About Susana Gomez

Global music star Maluma was first linked to interior and jewelry designer Susana Gomez in late 2020, and fans have gotten small glimpses into their life together ever since.

It's unclear when or how the couple met, but they were first spotted together in August 2020, according to Hola!. They've made more frequent appearances together in the years since, from romantic date nights around the world to family vacations.

While neither has spoken publicly about their romance, the pop star — whose real name is Juan Luis Londoño Arias — has been open about longing for a love like this.

His 2020 single "ADMV," which stands for Amor De Mi Vida (Love of My Life), talked about how he wanted a life partner, and he opened up about the meaning in an interview with PEOPLE.

"That song I wrote because I want that in my life," he said of the single, which is about a couple growing old together. "That's a song that I could say, 'Yeah, I want to get old and have a family.' … That's one of my biggest dreams — getting old with someone next to me and giving my life to someone."

So who is Maluma's girlfriend? Here's everything to know about Susana Gomez and her relationship with the singer.

Gomez is an architect, interior designer and jewelry designer

Maluma's leading lady is a true creative. She's built a name for herself as an architect and interior designer in Colombia. In February 2023, Gomez added a jewelry designer to her resume with the launch of Sileo Timeless Jewelry, a company she started with her sister Juliana Gomez. Maluma was there to support her at the release event.

They are both proud Colombians

Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Maluma and Gomez are both from Medellin, Colombia, and take great pride in their country.

"When people talk about Colombia, they don't talk about Pablo Escobar anymore or drugs or violence," Maluma told PEOPLE about his home in April 2021. "When they come to Latin America, they feel like we have an amazing culture. They say that we're good people, that we are people who love helping. It makes me feel pretty proud."

Gomez also shines a light on the amazing natural resources of the area — something she takes advantage of with her jewelry line. "[We make] handcrafted pieces made in Medellin, Colombia using precious stones such as diamonds, Colombian emeralds, rubies, or other kinds of semiprecious stones," her brand shared on Instagram.

While the couple travels a lot, they still spend much time in Colombia together and with their families.

"I want to go back to Medellín, I want to go back to my farm, be there with my family, with my friends, with my animals," Maluma told Rolling Stone in August 2022. "That's what inspires me right now. Just what I am. I don't have to go and look for something that I already have inside."

Maluma and Gomez seemingly went Instagram official in December 2021

Maluma made waves in December 2021 when he posted a blurry photo of passionately kissing a woman, assumed to be Gomez, in front of his family's Christmas tree. "Gracias, Santa," he wrote alongside the now-deleted picture.

The photo marked the first time Maluma posted a romantic partner on his feed since splitting from his ex, model and DJ Natalia Barulich, in October 2019.

Gomez seems to be close with Maluma's family

Mar Arias Instagram

Gomez seems to have been welcomed into Maluma's family with open arms. She's made several appearances on his mom Marlli Arias' Instagram page, including some from their family holiday trip in December 2022, which shows the family and Gomez wearing matching cowboy hats one night and all dressed in white another.

Arias also posted photos from the launch event for Gomez's Sileo Timeless Jewelry collection, which shows her beaming with pride and her arms around Gomez and her sister. In response to the photo, Gomez left her some love in the form of a comment: "Mar ❤️❤️❤️."

Both the singer's sister, Manuela Londoño, and manager, Clara Pablo, also post photos with Gomez often, many of which feature her in cozy poses with Maluma.

Fans speculate Maluma's song "Junio" was inspired by Gomez

Maluma released his single "Junio" in September 2022, and fans quickly began guessing it was a love letter to Gomez. The romantic ballad has lyrics like "You give me heat as if it was summer in June/How cool would it be if you were my girlfriend … Celestial eyes, ocean of the Turks and Caicos/With you, I don't need the ocean/You are my sun."

"I feel like I'm coming back to my roots," he told Rolling Stone in August about the song. "When I went out from Medellín with my music around the world, I felt like I was losing a little bit of myself … maybe [my songs] were a hit, but I didn't feel like that was my essence. Now I want to be successful, but in a more personal way."

Maluma added fuel to the fire when he sang "Junio" at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards and ended the performance by stepping off the stage to give Gomez a kiss in front of the world.

They've been spotted all around the world together

Manuela Londoño Instagram

Gomez and Maluma have traveled the world together, both for business and pleasure. In August 2022, the actor's sister posted a photo of them all together to support his Contraluz mezcal launch in Oaxaca, Mexico. The couple stepped out for another event for celebrate Maluma's mezcal in West Hollywood, California, that December, per photos obtained by JustJared.

The pair shared a steamy vacation in Spain in July 2022, during which they were photographed swimming off a private yacht together in Formentera. They were also spotted sightseeing in Greece together in March 2022.

Most recently, Gomez and Maluma appeared at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival Grand Tasting on Feb. 26, 2023, in Miami Beach, Florida, to promote his mezcal brand. They were seen hugging, kissing and cuddling up at the event. Just a few weeks later, Maluma shared some steamy shots of himself shirtless in a pool.

"Casi no encuentro fotógrafa 😈," he captioned the photo in Spanish, which roughly translates to: "I almost didn't find a photographer." In the snaps, Maluma shows off his tatted torso while his photographer's hand covers his lower half. Fans were quick to assume that Gomez was behind the sexy photos.

Maluma nearly proposed to Gomez in January 2023

Maluma sent fans into chaos in January 2023, when he sparked engagement rumors on his birthday. The moment happened as he celebrated his 29th in Miami with Gomez and some A-list friends, including Marc Anthony and David Beckham.

As soon as his pals were finished singing "Happy Birthday," he asks a friend for a ring and gestured to his left ring finger in a video. First, he pretends to put it on his cake, then looks over at Gomez, who is covering her face, and winks before giving the ring back to his friend and laughing it off. He gave Gomez a kiss, and then blew out the candles.