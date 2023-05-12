Who Is Marie Osmond's Husband? All About Steve Craig

Marie Osmond got a second shot at love with her husband Steve Craig.

The former Donny & Marie host married Craig in 1982, and they welcomed their only child together, Stephen James Craig, in 1983. However, they got divorced in October 1985.

Osmond went on to marry again and had seven children during her 21-year marriage to Brian Blosil, which came to an end in 2007. She then rekindled her relationship with her first husband, remarrying Craig in 2011.

"The thing about a second marriage is that you realize things you thought were so important, aren't," Osmond told PEOPLE in 2019. "I love being with my husband. He is the sweetest man I know. He lives to serve and really listens to people's needs."

So, who is Marie Osmond's husband? Here is everything to know about Steve Craig.

He played basketball in college

David Becker/Getty

Craig attended Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, where he played basketball from 1975 until 1981. In the 1980-1981 season, the Cougars reached the NCAA Elite Eight, one game short of the Final Four.

In January 2022, Craig and members of the team headed back to the Marriott Center on BYU's campus to be honored by the school. Osmond wrote about the tribute on Facebook: "There were only 3 BYU teams that achieved such an amazing accomplishment, Steve's father's Bob Craig was on the 1950 and 1951 team and my Steve's team in 1981. He had quite the jump!"

He married Osmond in 1982

Dianna Whitley/Getty

In front of 4,000 guests at the Salt Lake Temple in Utah, Osmond and Craig got married on June 26, 1982. Osmond's parents, Olive and George, also got married at the same temple, as well as her brother Donny Osmond and his wife Debbie.

They got a divorce because of "trouble" in their marriage

Marie Osmond Instagram

In late 1984, Osmond and Craig announced their separation after less than three years of marriage. The former The Talk co-host told PEOPLE in 2019 that they "had some trouble" in their marriage, but didn't elaborate on the specifics.

"Everyone was telling me my career was over," she recalled being told after welcoming her son and finding herself at a crossroads in her professional life.

"All of a sudden I'm a single mom and I don't know how I'm going to pay my rent, let alone feed my kid," she added. "So I decided I had to get back to work."

Following her divorce from Blosil, Osmond "never wanted to be married again," as she told PEOPLE. "I was like, 'I'm fine, I'm good!'" she said. However, she has always believed that "nothing is an accident."

"I am a spiritual person. So [I believe] God has his timing," she said of reconnecting with Craig.

He shares one son with Osmond

Marie Osmond Instagram

The couple welcomed their only child together, Stephen James Craig, on April 20, 1983. Though Osmond and Craig separated when their son was young, she said he was also part of the reason that they unexpectedly reconnected years later.

Like his mom, Stephen has experience acting and singing. In 1989, he made an appearance in the TV movie It Nearly Wasn't Christmas, which also starred Osmond's brother Wayne Osmond. And in 2003, he released his album That's What You Get.

Stephen is married and shares four children with his wife Claire.

He remarried Osmond in 2011

Splash News

In a small ceremony at the Las Vegas Mormon Temple on May 4, 2011, Osmond and Craig said "I do" again. They followed the ceremony with a reception at their Nevada home.

For their second trip to the altar, Osmond's "something old" was the same Ret Turner gown she wore to their 1982 wedding. Their special day took place a few months before their son Stephen's wedding.

"Stephen was getting married and we [realized] we can't go to our son's wedding and not be married," the singer told PEOPLE in 2019. "So we got married a few months before he did. He joked that he never thought it would happen, but it did!"

May 4 was chosen as their wedding date because it marks the birthdays of her late son Michael and late mother Olive. "It was important that both Michael and my mom were with us on this special day," she told PEOPLE at the time.

"I am so happy and look forward to sharing my life with Stephen, who is an amazing man as well as a great father to my children," Osmond shared.

In May 2023, Osmond celebrated their 12th anniversary with a sweet tribute to the "love of my life." She shared a photo of her and Craig on a boat posing in front of a scenic background and also mentioned her late mom and son in her caption.

Osmond says he is like her father

Marie Osmond/Instagram

Though Osmond's father George Osmond died in 2007 before his daughter and Craig could rekindle their past relationship, his wisdom stuck with her. On Father's Day in 2020, Osmond honored her late father and acknowledged the impact he had on her.

"Because of my dad's heart, I had the courage to try again with the love of my life (who had one of the best dads ever as well and encouraged us to get back together!)," she wrote on Facebook. "I am so grateful I did because my husband is just like my dad in so many ways."

He is a grandfather

Marie Osmond Instagram

Through their son Stephen, Craig has four grandchildren: Stephen, Christian, Maxwell and Olive. Osmond has a total of eight grandchildren herself and the couple spend a lot of time with each of them.

In 2019, Osmond shared a photo of her and Craig hanging out with four of the children and she penned a lengthy, emotional message in the caption.

"I absolutely love this picture, look at my sweet husband and darling grandkids, and now we have two more on the way!" she wrote in part. "It's so thrilling but I have to be honest with you, when I looked at this picture I thought, 'where has time gone? Wasn't it yesterday these sweet little ones were my own children?' "

Osmond frequently shares photos of the pair enjoying time with Stephen and his family as well. In March 2020, she and Craig attended Stephen's son's first tee ball game. Osmond shared a photo of her and Craig posing with their grandson in his uniform, a video of him up to bat and a photo of Craig, Stephen and the boy smiling together in the bleachers.