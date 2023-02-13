Who Is Sophie Lloyd? Megan Fox Joked About Machine Gun Kelly's Guitarist amid Split Rumors

Before Fox deactivated her Instagram over the weekend, she responded to a fan's comment speculating MGK may have been unfaithful in their relationship

Published on February 13, 2023 05:35 PM
Megan Fox, MGK and Sophie Lloyd
Photo: Getty (2)

Megan Fox hinted at a possible breakup from fiancé Machine Gun Kelly over the weekend on Instagram before later deactivating her account altogether.

In the comments section of the 36-year-old Jennifer's Body actress' last post, however, she addressed allegations that MGK, 32 was unfaithful in their relationship with a woman named Sophie — whom fans believe to be Sophie Lloyd, the "Papercuts" performer's guitarist.

Fox's final post featured a series of photos of herself as well as a video of an envelope being burned in a fire pit. She captioned it with lyrics from Beyoncé's song "Pray You Catch Me" from 2016's Lemonade, writing, "You can taste the dishonesty/ it's all over your breath."

"He probably got with Sophie," commented one fan, to which Fox responded with a tongue-in-cheek remark, "Maybe I got with Sophie," alongside a fire emoji.

Neither side of the pair has otherwise addressed the fan chatter.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (L-R) Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend Universal Music Group’s 2023 After Party to celebrate the 65th Grammy Awards, Presented by Coke Studio and Merz Aesthetics’ Xperience+ at Milk Studios Los Angeles on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Universal Music Group for Brands)
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. Vivien Killilea/Getty for Universal Music Group for Brands

According to her website, Lloyd, 27, has been playing guitar since she was a child and studied popular music performance at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute before graduating in 2018.

"I started playing guitar when I was around 10 years old after listening to Led Zeppelin in the car with my dad," reads a statement from Lloyd's website. "Because I was a bit of an outcast, I had a lot of time to practice and this gave me an escape from reality, helped me overcome my anxieties and really gave me a sense of fulfillment."

The London-born musician gained a following via YouTube, where her videos have amassed over 100 million views, and worked with brands including Amazon Prime, Hard Rock Cafe, Live Nation and Harley Davidson. The guitarist also offers lessons online through the platform TrueFire.

Last year, Lloyd joined MGK's band for the Mainstream Sellout Tour, which hit venues including New York's Madison Square Garden and Cleveland's FirstEnergy Stadium.

Since the tour's launch in June 2022, she's shared many photos of herself and the rocker's band. Most recently, Lloyd posed with MGK and their bandmates at the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl party in Arizona on Saturday. MGK performed at the event, which Fox was notably absent from, a source told PEOPLE.

Before deactivating her Instagram, Fox deleted all photos and videos of herself with MGK, including a post announcing their engagement in January 2022. She also began following Eminem, who has publicly feuded with the "Emo Girl" performer for years.

