Who Is Becky G's Fiancé? All About Sebastian Lletget

Becky G is officially getting married to professional soccer player Sebastian Lletget!

The "Shower" singer revealed that she and Lletget are engaged on Instagram on Dec. 9, 2022. "Our spot forever. 🤍," Becky G captioned a carousel of photos from the proposal.

Throughout their relationship, Becky G and Lletget have not been shy about sharing their romance with fans on social media.

The couple were set up by friends in June 2016, and they knew right away that they had a strong connection. Reflecting on their first date on Instagram in 2017, Becky G wrote, "On our first date we talked about everything under the moon...literally. I remember specifically stuffing my face with sushi and talking about our dreams, goals and visions for where we see ourselves... everything we talked about on that date we are now doing or working towards. Crazy how fast time has flown by. I adore that you are a man of your word."

Since then, the pair have appeared on the red carpet together and supported each other during their biggest moments — Becky G frequently attends her beau's soccer games while Lletget is always quick to promote her new music. Both have busy schedules between touring and competing, but they've always managed to overcome the distance.

"Relationships do take effort," the singer told Entertainment Tonight. "He's an athlete. I'm traveling and touring all the time. We're both super busy, but when you don't even have to think twice, you don't have to doubt your relationship with someone, and you can just be who you are and be inspired by that person to be better, that is something really beautiful, and I have never really experienced that before."

And while they've been together for years, Becky G told PEOPLE in October 2022 that their relationship still feels "brand new."

"We've been together for over six years now and it's brand new in many ways because we're really embracing the shifts and changes that are happening in our lives, within ourselves and supporting each other in that," the songstress shared, adding that Lletget is her "best friend."

Keep reading for everything to know about Becky G's fiancé, Sebastian Lletget.

He's a soccer player

Lletget is a professional soccer player and midfielder for FC Dallas. He previously played for the New England Revolution, the L.A. Galaxy and the English Premier League's West Ham United.

In 2017, Lletget earned a spot on the United States Men's National Team. Becky G showed her support on Instagram, penning a sweet message to him the day after his debut game. "Such a proud moment yesterday watching you walk out onto the field with that jersey on. I don't know anyone more deserving of this opportunity," she wrote in part.

Lletget was called up to play on the team again in 2021 for the Concacaf Gold Cup, and the team took home the trophy. He celebrated the win with Becky G in Las Vegas, where the couple enjoyed an impressive breakfast spread and skyline views.

He met Becky G through a former teammate

JC Olivera/Getty

While at West Ham United, Lletget played alongside Jordan Spence, who is married to actress Naomi Scott. Scott and Becky G had formed a close friendship while filming their movie Power Rangers, leading to Scott playing matchmaker in June 2016.

"So, we met through Jordan and Naomi, who kind of played Cupid for us," Lletget said in a profile for the U.S. Men's National Team. "I like the way we met because it's different from how it works with most people nowadays, meeting online or through a social app. It was really organic and almost old-fashioned."

They've bonded over their Latinx identity

Amy Graves/Getty

Lletget was born in San Francisco and is of Argentinian descent. Becky G previously told PEOPLE that the pair's shared Latinx background not only helped them bond, but also helped Lletget build a connection with her family.

"He can communicate with my abuelitos. It's cute. It's really sweet. It's just a different connection, I think, when someone does relate to your culture. But even then, within the Latinx community, there's so many differences," the singer told PEOPLE.

"Culturally speaking, there's so much that we take away from one another, and learn from one another. He's an honorary Mexican at this point," she added. "He really is. He's totally embraced by my family, for sure."

He's an Italian citizen

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Lletget was scouted by West Ham United when he was just 13 years old and offered a spot on the team after only one day of tryouts. However, he couldn't join the team full-time until he obtained a European passport. He eventually received Italian citizenship through his maternal grandfather.

He's known for his selfies

Sebastian Llieget Instagram

The California native is on top of his social media game and has developed a reputation among his teammates and fans as the "selfie king." Lletget explained his selfie-taking process in a profile by the U.S. Men's National Team.

"Making the perfect selfie is simple," he laughed. "It's all about the angle. And my facial expression? I try not to think about it. I guess I keep it as masculine and as chill as possible. I sort of give people a platform to have fun with it. I know people are going to have jokes about the selfies, but I enjoy that aspect."

Many of his selfies feature Becky G and provide sweet glimpses into their romance.

They're each other's biggest supporters

Joe Scarnici/FilmMagic

Becky G and Lletget are always there for each other's biggest milestones. In November 2022, Lletget was by the singer's side for the Latin Grammy Awards. The athlete celebrated his significant other's accomplishment — she was nominated for four awards — on Instagram with a sweet post. "Singing isn't really my thing but I still took home the best award 🥇🖤," he wrote next to a shot of them on the red carpet.

And despite her busy schedule, Becky G makes time to go to as many of Lletget's games as possible, and has become something of a good luck charm for the team.

"It's become this superstition. Apparently, when I'm there he does really, really well. And so his coach is like, 'You have to be at the playoff game.' I was like, 'OK, let me see what I can do.' And so I'll be there," she told PEOPLE.

He appeared in Becky G's music video

Sebastian Llieget Instagram

While they were stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, Becky G and Lletget turned their relationship into art by shooting a music video for her song "My Man." In the video, styled like an 8-bit computer game, the duo competes in a pushup challenge, a game of Twister and a soccer skills contest.

"The music video is a true moment that has now been captured forever," Becky G said in a press release, via Rolling Stone. "This pandemic will be something Sebastian and I will never forget. Sharing a 'fly on the wall' point of view to the silly and competitive side of us from behind closed doors and that people usually don't get a chance to see, was so much fun. We really didn't feel like we were shooting a video, we were just being us."

Becky G further opened up about the project during an interview with E! News, explaining how she and Lletget were excited to show fans a new side of their romance.

"Although we are very open about our relationship, we're also still very private at the same time. Fans haven't been able to see that side to our relationship. They see Seb as the professional athlete that he is and they see me as the professional artist that I am, but at the end of the day, we are each other's best friends," she said. "We were going through it as well during quarantine, and to share that little bit of light with my fans, I think was really special."