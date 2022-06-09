All About Sam Asghari, Britney Spears' Husband

From his fitness background to meeting Britney Spears for the first time, here's everything to know about Sam Asghari

Since his move to the United States from his native Iran in 2006, Asghari has been a model, actor and music video star, which is how he met his now-wife Britney Spears. After playing the singer's love interest in her 2016 Slumber Party, the gig went from onscreen to off several months later.

"I was like, 'He was really cute, this guy was really cute,' so I called him," Spears recalled in a 2017 radio interview about finding his phone number in her bag a few months after the shoot. "He's just a really fun, funny person."

He was born in Iran

At 12 years old, Asghari immigrated from his native Iran to Los Angeles and settled down with his father, mother and three sisters in 2006 — a move that wasn't easy, he explained to Men's Health in 2018.

"I had to leave my friends and family who I was very close with, and I knew I was moving away and never coming back," he said.

Although his father moved back to Tehran in 2009, Asghari is appreciative of the opportunity to live in the United States.

"When people complain nowadays about what's happening in the U.S. and the imperfections of the country, I never understand because I come from a country where there was no freedom whatsoever," he told GQ in June 2022.

He learned to speak English by watching Hannah Montana

Asghari became a U.S. citizen in 2012, but didn't know how to speak English upon his arrival to the country. While he did take ESL classes at his school, he credits watching Hannah Montana on Disney for helping him learn the language.

Despite Los Angeles' large Iranian population, Asghari was dedicated to picking up American culture.

"I had one friend that spoke Farsi, but we never spoke Farsi to each other. We were very committed to fitting in, and we did many, many, many things to fit in," he told GQ. "We used to drink Gatorade every single morning off the vending machine, because we thought it was an American thing to do."

He's a personal trainer

An athlete throughout his childhood, having played football in high school and college, Asghari turned his hobby into a job.

Asghari runs Asghari Fitness, which offers members personalized training programs and personalized seven-day meal plans for $9 dollars a week.

He also regularly posts on his fitness Instagram page (@asgharifitness) videos and photos of himself working out.

His sister got him into modeling

Asghari also has parlayed his fit physique into a second career in modeling — and has his sister to thank for helping him step outside of his comfort zone, and onto the runway.

"I was a very masculine guy — I played football and was in the police academy," Asghari told Men's Health. "At the time, my Sunday best was basketball shorts. My sister said, 'I will take you to this audition, just come with me.'"

Following his first runway show at 21 years old, Asghari's resume began to grow. In addition to modeling, he began to be cast in television, music, and film projects.

He first met Britney on the set of her 'Slumber Party' music video

Aside from minor parts in a Super Bowl ad and Fifth Harmony's "Work from Home" music video, Asghari got his big break when he was cast as Spears' love interest in her 2016 music video for "Slumber Party."

"It was the humbleness that attracted me," he told GQ of their meeting. "She was very humble and she had a beautiful soul."

Asghari also told Men's Health that she gave him "butterflies."

He wants to hone in on his acting career

While he's held bit parts in several shows — such as NCIS, The Family Business, Hacks, and Black Monday — Asghari wants to pursue acting more seriously, taking on bigger roles.

Most recently, he was cast in action-thriller Hot Seat opposite Mel Gibson, marking the actor's first major film role. Before he was cast, Asghari expressed a desire to diversify his acting resume.

"Action is something that I want to do — action, drama, thriller — that's a genre that I want to really get into," he told Variety in May 2021. "But if you can do comedy, you can do anything."

Asghari told the outlet he hopes to eventually move into "blockbusters" and "TV shows that get on Netflix and become fan favorites." He added, "My ultimate goal is to really become a well-rounded actor. I'm doing a lot of MMA training, I'm doing a lot of gun and stunt training to be a well-rounded actor such as Tom Cruise, such as Jason Statham."

He and Britney work out together

When Asghari isn't on set or personally training clients, he enjoys getting active with Spears.

"Working out together is always nice and we try to do it a couple times," he told Men's Health. "It's super healthy, mentally and physically. It takes your mind off of everything else."

The two regularly work out together at Spears' home gym and often share their sweat seshes on Instagram.

Spears also once joked to The Associated Press, "He's a trainer so everything has to be so perfect. We probably did 40 [takes] and I hurt myself."

He hopes to start a family soon

Well before the couple announced a pregnancy with a "miracle baby" (and a subsequent loss), Asghari shared that he hoped to be a "young dad."