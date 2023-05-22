Who Is Dua Lipa's Boyfriend? All About Romain Gavras

Dua Lipa is going public with her new man.

During the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, the singer made her red carpet debut with Romain Gavras as they attended the premiere of Omar La Fraise (The King of Algiers).

The couple looked very together, with Gavras wrapping his arms around Lipa as they posed for photographers and the the two entering the theater holding hands.

The duo first sparked romance rumors earlier this year, when they were photographed leaving a party together, but have yet to comment on their relationship status.

Before Gavras, Lipa was in a two-year-long relationship with Anwar Hadid before they officially called it quits in 2021. Following their split, she was briefly linked to Trevor Noah in October 2022; however, that same month she confirmed she was single.

From his ties to the entertainment industry to the details of his relationship with Lipa, here's everything to know about Gavras.

He's French

Gavras was born in 1981 in Paris, France, where he developed a passion for filmmaking early on.

"From a very young age I knew this was what I wanted to do," he told Étage magazine. "I enjoy making long feature films, short films, music videos, and sometimes commercials. I come from a generation raised by television, so I don't necessary think that films are a noble art, and you can't do something else. I think it's good to do a bit of everything."

His family is also in the entertainment industry

Gavras comes from a family of creators. His mother Michèle Ray-Gavras is a journalist and producer, while his father Costa Gavras is an Oscar-winning director. His siblings are also in the entertainment industry — his sister Julie Gavras is a director, while his brother Alexandre Gavras is a film producer.

"When your whole family is into cinema, you talk about it at the dinner table, and then you go see movies and talk about them," he told Étage magazine about his creative childhood. "I was going to the cinema as long as I can remember myself. I grew up in a film family, so there was no other choice but to make films. At the same time, I didn't want to show my dad or mom some of the earlier things I made. I just showed them to my brother. I was very shy. For quite a bit I was shooting films on my own, and showing them to my family later, when I felt more confident about stuff I was making."

During a press conference at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival in promotion of his film, Athena, Gavras explained that his early childhood inspired the types of genres he tackled in his later films.

"At home, the only conversation was politics and cinema," he said. "I was not allowed to watch Walt Disney when I was a kid. I still don't. I was raised listening to Greek myths or Greek tragedy."

He has directed several music videos

While Gavras gained critical acclaim for directing his 2022 action drama film Athena, he has also directed several music videos through the years. Some of his most notable music videos include M.I.A.'s video "Bad Girls," Kanye West's video "No Church in the Wild" and Jamie xx's video "Gosh."

He previously dated Rita Ora

Before he was linked to Lipa, Gavras dated Rita Ora from late 2020 to early 2021. Though the two never went "red carpet official" with their romance, they did take a handful of vacations together during their six-month relationship.

In March 2021, a spokesperson for Gavras confirmed his split from Ora to The Daily Mail, citing "difficulties with their respective work commitments."

He and Dua Lipa were first linked in February 2023

Mike Coppola/Getty

Lipa and Gavras first sparked romance rumors in February 2023 when they were spotted leaving a BAFTA afterparty together. The following month, they were photographed holding hands as they left Saint Laurent's Paris Fashion Week show.

He and Dua Lipa made their red carpet debut at Cannes Film Festival

The two went public with their romance in May 2023 as they walked the red carpet together at the premiere of Omar La Fraise (The King of Algiers) at the Cannes Film Festival.

Holding hands as they walked into the theater and stopping to smile and pose for photographers together, the two looked glamorous in a black tux for him and Celine gown for her.