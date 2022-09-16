Who Is Rod Stewart's Wife? All About Penny Lancaster

Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster got married in Italy in 2007

By
Published on September 16, 2022 06:26 PM
Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart attend the Upstart Crow press night at the Gielgud Theatre on February 17, 2020 in London, England
Photo: Dave J Hogan/Getty

With hit songs like "Forever Young" and "Have I Told You Lately That I Love You," Rod Stewart has one of the most recognizable voices in the industry.

As a mega-star, Stewart's personal life is often of interest — and he has quite the support system. He's had eight children with various partners throughout his life, and his wife Penny Lancaster (born Penelope Claire Lancaster), has been his rock since they met.

Lancaster was dared to by a friend to ask Stewart for his autograph, then she was later asked to photograph him at a concert. "When we first met, I got her phone number — I had just broken up. I gave it to the bass player … and he kept it for six months," Stewart said in a 2015 interview with Loose Women. He finally called Lancaster and asked her out to dinner. The rest is pretty much history.

Keep reading to find out all there is to know about Rod Stewart's wife, Penny Lancaster.

She's a daytime television star and a former model

Penny Lancaster shows off the new Aristoc Ultra Toner Tights on the back of a Harley Davidson
PA Images via Getty

Lancaster was born and raised in the U.K. and became a model. In 2002, she inked a deal with lingerie brand Ultimo and modeled for the company for two years. At the end of her contract, Ultimo did not re-sign with Lancaster and instead enlisted Stewart's ex-wife, Rachel Hunter.

In addition to modeling, Lancaster is a well-known television star in the U.K. Not only has she made several appearances on various talk shows, but she has been a staple on the British talk show Loose Women since 2014. Lancaster has made more than a dozen television appearances, including her participation in a documentary called Famous and Fighting Crime in 2019 and a stint on Celebrity Masterchef in 2021.

She competed on Strictly Come Dancing

Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster
Eamonn McCormack/WireImage

Lancaster joined the cast of Strictly Come Dancing — a U.K. program similar to the U.S. program Dancing With the Stars — in 2007. She was paired with dancer Ian Waite and was eliminated about mid-way through the competition. After she was sent home, the former model did a Facebook Live in which she revealed that while Stewart had been supportive, he was also a bit jealous of her dancing with another man.

"He still got jealous because 'I've lost my wife, she's in the arms of another man. She's spending five to six hours a day with another man,' " Lancaster said.

She and Stewart got married in Italy in 2007 and renewed their vows a decade later

Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart attend the Chain Of Hope Carol at St Marylebone Parish Church on December 14, 2017 in London, England
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

On March 9, 2005, Stewart proposed to Lancaster at the top of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. "I opened the box and he had bought me the most amazing princess-cut diamond engagement. It was classic and striking. I was stunned, threw my arms around him, and burst into tears," she told The Evening Standard.

Two years later, the couple tied the knot in Italy. They "exchanged vows in the presence of 100 family and friends," according to a statement provided by Stewart's rep. The bride wore a white cocktail dress, while Stewart was in a light blue suit. The newlyweds celebrated their nuptials with dancing and fireworks before they were whisked back to their nearby yacht.

In 2017, Stewart and Lancaster renewed their vows at their 45-acre estate in Essex, England.

"Penny is my whole world. What a girl. Love means many things to many people but to me, it's wanting to share everything with the one you love and I love Penny more now than ever, if that is at all possible. It was a beautifully romantic thing to do. We're not proving anything, just sharing our love with our friends and family," Stewart told Hello! after the ceremony.

Stewart says "intimacy" is the key to his long-lasting marriage

Penny Lancaster and Sir Rod Stewart attend the Langan's Launch Night on October 28, 2021 in London, England
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

In an interview with PEOPLE in 2021, Stewart recalled chatting about love advice with six women in his band while on a flight.

"On the plane, we were talking about how some of them are broken up and how some of them are thinking of breaking up. I told them, 'Intimacy is the most important thing in a relationship.' Don't take it for granted," the singer recalled. "I'm not talking about sex, but a kiss and a cuddle and a hold," he explained. "Penny and I do that every morning. We hug each other — sometimes in bed, sometimes out of bed, all throughout the day. It's a wonderful relationship. Lucky geezer, aren't I?"

In a 2015 interview with the Mirror, Lancaster explained how she makes her marriage work. "I try and split my time between my eldest child — Rod — and my other two boys," she said with a laugh. "Most men are still needy, especially when you have been in a long relationship before children arrive, and then children do take up a big part of your time and men feel they are left out a bit. So I make a very conscious effort to dedicate time," Lancaster continued, saying that she makes plans for date nights to ensure that she gives her husband attention.

She has two children with Stewart

Rod Stewart arrives at Buckingham Palace with his wife, Penny Lancaster and children Alastair and Aiden, ahead of him receiving his knighthood in recognition of his services to music and charity on October 11, 2016 in London, England
Gareth Fulller - WPA Pool/Getty

Lancaster got pregnant with her first child in 2005, just after getting engaged to Stewart. "It will come as no surprise that Penny and I wanted to start a family as soon as possible," the Grammy winner told PEOPLE exclusively. "The best news of all is Penny is feeling just wonderful, is very happy and looks more radiant than ever," he added.

On Nov. 27, 2005, the couple's son Alastair was born at St. John and St. Elizabeth Hospital in London. In 2011, Lancaster and Stewart welcomed another son, Aiden. "Mother and baby are healthy and blissfully happy," a rep for the couple told PEOPLE at the time.

In addition to two sons with Lancaster, Stewart has six other kids from previous relationships.

She became a police officer in London in 2021

Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart attend The Icon Ball during London Fashion Week September 2021 at The Landmark Hotel on September 17, 2021 in London, England
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Lancaster joined the police force in London in 2019 as part of the documentary, Famous and Fighting Crime — a show that follows what happens when celebrities go out on patrol.

The former model enjoyed her time on the show so much that she decided to become a police officer. She passed the test in 2021 and has been patrolling the streets of London ever since.

"When you think of policing, you think of the most violent crimes but we're out there to help the most vulnerable. At this particular time, there's a lot of incidents on the bridges and I did help someone who was very desperate on the bridge the other night. It can be rewarding in so many ways," she told Good Morning Britain.

In September 2022, it was announced that Lancaster would be on duty for Queen Elizabeth's funeral on Sept. 19.

Stewart wrote a song about her

Rod Stewart (R) and his wife Penny Lancaster (L) pose on the red carpet on arrival for the BRIT Awards 2020 in London on February 18, 2020
TOLGA AKMEN/AFP

On his album Tears of Hercules, Stewart included a song that he wrote for his wife. However, when Lancaster first heard "I Can't Imagine," she didn't realize that it was about her. "The first time it went around it went right over her head until I said, 'you have to listen to the lyrics, my love.' Then she got it," Stewart told the Press Association, as reported by the Mirror.

Stewart went on to explain that the song conveys that he hopes his third wife is his "final wife." He joked that he "can't afford any more" before adding that Lancaster "is absolutely the most gorgeous woman I have ever had in my life."

Related Articles
Penny Lancaster in her role in City of London Police keeping order outside RAF Northolt, London, UK - 13 Sep 2022
Rod Stewart's Wife Penny Lancaster Will Work Queen Elizabeth's Funeral as a Cop: 'Very Proud'
penny lancaster and rod stewart
Rod Stewart Says 'Intimacy' Has Been Key in His 14-Year Marriage to Penny Lancaster
Dylan Meyer (L) and Kristen Stewart attend the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Kristen Stewart's Fiancée? All About Dylan Meyer
Eli Manning of the New York Giants looks on with his family during a press conference to announce his retirement on January 24, 2020 at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The two-time Super Bowl MVP is retiring after 16 seasons with the team
Who Is Eli Manning's Wife? All About Abby McGrew
Larry David and Ashley Underwood attend the premiere of HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm" at Paramount Pictures Studios on October 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Who Is Larry David's Wife? All About Ashley Underwood
Peyton Manning hugging wife Ashley after winning game vs New England Patriots at RCA Dome. Indianapolis, IN 1/21/2006
Who Is Peyton Manning's Wife? All About Ashley Manning
Jimmy Kimmel (L) and Molly McNearney arrives for 2018 From Paris with Love Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala at L.A. Live Event Deck on October 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Jimmy Kimmel's Wife? All About Molly McNearney
Phyllis Fierro and Ralph Macchio attend the premiere of "Gaslit" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on April 18, 2022 in New York City
Who Is Ralph Macchio's Wife? All About Phyllis Fierro
Brett Goldstein, Beth Rylance
Who Is Brett Goldstein's Girlfriend? All About Beth Rylance
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Relationship Timeline
Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Jason Bateman's Wife? All About Amanda Anka
Trevor and Melissa Lawrence
Who Is Marissa Lawrence? All About Trevor Lawrence's Wife
Eddie Benjamin and Maddie Ziegler attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Bullet Train" at Regency Village Theatre on August 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Maddie Ziegler's Boyfriend? All About Eddie Benjamin
Nick Kroll and Lily Kwong attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Nick Kroll's Wife? All About Lily Kwong
Erica Donald and Aaron Donald attend the World Premiere of Netflix's "The Gray Man" at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 13, 2022 in Hollywood, California
Who Is Aaron Donald's Wife? All About Erica Donald
Danny Fujikawa and Kate Hudson attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Kate Hudson's Fiancé? All About Danny Fujikawa