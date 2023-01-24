Who Is DJ Khaled's Fiancée? All About Nicole Tuck

DJ Khaled has a lot of love for his "Queen."

The musician and his longtime partner, Nicole Tuck, whom he lovingly refers to as "My Queen," have been together for years and share two sons: Asahd and Aalam.

While the pair have kept mum about the early days of their romance and Tuck herself maintains a low profile, Khaled does not shy away from sharing his love for her and their family on social media and in interviews.

"God blessed me with two beautiful boys, an amazing queen and mother and blessed me to be a great father," Khaled told PEOPLE in April 2021. "This is the best feeling I ever felt in my life because it's pure. There's really no words you can describe the feeling unless you're a mother or father. It's just the truth. It's a feeling that they haven't even made a word for yet, and it's unbelievable."

Nicole Tuck.

She started her own clothing company

Prior to her relationship with Khaled, Tuck was the founder of her own clothing company. According to her LinkedIn profile, Tuck founded ABU Apparel in 2011 in North Miami Beach.

The brand's acronym stands for "Always Be U," which is an idea that Tuck believes strongly in. As she wrote on LinkedIn, "The term 'Always Be You' means to never stop believing in the person you see in the mirror. To always have confidence in who you are no matter what shape, color, or size. Always be You no matter what. Believe in yourself and you can achieve anything!"

She is a mom of two

Khaled and Tuck announced that they were expecting their first child together in May 2016. "I've always wanted kids. This is my first kid and I'm excited and I want more," Khaled told PEOPLE at the time. "I've always wanted to be a family man. I'm in a great family and I want to have my own family at the same time."

The couple welcomed their son, Asahd, on Oct. 23, 2016, and the proud new dad documented the entire birth on Snapchat.

A few years later, in September 2019, Khaled announced that he and Tuck were expanding their family. The DJ and producer shared a video on Instagram that documented Tuck's second pregnancy.

"Just when I thought life couldn't get any better, I received another blessing that my queen is expecting an addition to our legacy," he captioned the post, in part.

Tuck and Khaled officially became parents of two in January 2020. Once again, Khaled returned to social media to document the birth, posting several photos of himself and Tuck's doctor on Instagram.

He captioned one shot with a play on his famous tagline: "THANK YOU ALLAH ! THANK YOU MY QUEEN NICOLE !BLESS UP DR JIN ! 🤲🏽 ANOTHER ONE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

Over the years, Khaled and Tuck have shared plenty of sweet moments with their two sons, which they document on social media — the boys even have their own Instagram accounts.

For Mother's Day in 2021, Khaled celebrated his longtime love with an extravagant display of flowers. "Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers out there. Mommy, I love you and I love Mama Asahd, Mama Aalam," he said in a video showing off a lavish outdoor arrangement of roses and peonies. "One thing I can promise you is Imma be by your side forever and Imma love you forever and my boys are gonna love you forever and we got you forever."

She is "the most beautiful woman" Khaled has ever seen

Khaled is always quick to praise Tuck in interviews. In May 2019 he told PEOPLE that his focus in life is always Tuck and their family together.

"[I'm focused on] being the most amazing father and the most amazing king to my Queen. She's so beautiful! She's the most beautiful woman I've ever seen in my life," he explained.

She and Khaled collaborated on a stroller design

In April 2021, Tuck and Khaled collaborated with the brand Cybex to create a stroller collection.

In an interview with PEOPLE about the project, Tuck revealed that the pair's older son, Asahd, influenced the design, explaining, "My son Asahd's name means lion in Arabic so it started from there. When we had him, originally I wanted a stroller that had lions on it. So when I had the opportunity to design [this collection], I said, 'Let me just go with the whole jungle theme.' "

Their second son's name was also a factor. "And Aalam's name means world in Arabic so then I wanted to represent every animal I possibly could fit on there that's in the jungle," Tuck added.

She and Khaled hope to have a third baby

Khaled and Tuck haven't ruled out having a third child together. In April 2021, Khaled told PEOPLE that the two were hoping for another baby.

"I'm ready. I'm ready to go at it," the dad of two shared. "Whatever God blesses us with, we be grateful. I would love for us to have another beautiful blessing and [my] two boys could have a sister. ... It's all in God's hands and, at the end of the day, we grateful and we enjoying this. Family is everything."

She has walked the red carpet with Khaled

While Tuck prefers to keep a low profile, she has stepped out publicly on occasion to support her Grammy-winning partner.

In April 2022, Tuck, along with her and Khaled's two sons, was in attendance to support Khaled as he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Tuck joined Khaled again that September for the 2022 BMI R&B/Hip Hop Awards.