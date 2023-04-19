Who Is Madison Beer's Boyfriend? All About Nick Austin

Madison Beer and Nick Austin made their relationship Instagram official in March 2021

By
and
Rebecca Aizin
Rebecca Aizin

Rebecca Aizin is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She assists on all verticals but has particular interest in entertainment and lifestyle. Previously, she has worked at HGTV Magazine where she assisted in compiling the print issues and at Backstage. She attends Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 19, 2023 03:11 PM
Madison Beer and Nick Austin
Photo: Rich Fury/Getty ; Presley Ann/Getty

Singer-songwriter Madison Beer has been dating her boyfriend Nick Austin since 2020.

With the release of her single "Showed Me (How I Fell in Love with You)" in October 2022 and her first memoir, The Half of It, in April 2023, Beer has been busy — and Austin has been by her side through it all.

Ahead of the debut of her memoir, Beer opened up to PEOPLE in February 2023 about creating new music.

"I am so excited for this next album which will be coming soon," she said. "Music has always been my first love; it's what led me to this memoir and what drives me daily. I am really excited for what is next with my music this year."

While speaking with InStyle that same month, the singer explained how feeling "safe" in her current relationship gave her the strength to reflect on previous ones in her new music.

"I'm super happy within my relationship, and I feel really safe, and I feel like I'm with someone I consider my best friend, which is very important," she shared. "In the past, I haven't really spent 'friend time' with my boyfriend, whereas now, I kind of do. So, it feels good."

Beer was first linked to Austin, a TikTok star and social media influencer, in 2020, though the pair didn't make their relationship Instagram official until the following year. They've posted a few tributes to each other since, with Austin sharing plenty of sweet words for his girlfriend.

"You are the best thing that's ever happened to me & i feel so lucky to know you in the way i do," he captioned an Instagram birthday post in March 2022. "I've never known such a kind and loving heart. The strongest and sweetest girl."

So who is Madison Beer's boyfriend? Here's everything to know about Nick Austin and his relationship with the "Dangerous" singer.

He's a former member of the Hype House

Madison Beer and Nick Austin
Nick Austin Instagram

Austin was a member of the Hype House, a collective of TikTok and YouTube's biggest stars living together in Los Angeles. Former members include Addison Rae, Charli and Dixie D'Amelio.

As he explained in a YouTube video, Austin left the Hype House and took a step back from social media for much of 2020 and 2021.

"I got really overwhelmed by social media and everything I was doing to be viewed by millions of people," he explained. "I didn't know how to balance my personal life."

He continued, "I kind of just got scared and went MIA and ghosted everyone. Looking back I wish I didn't do it, I wish I kept posting and being active with all my supporters and everything."

Austin explained that he had moments where he would return to social media, but then resort back to "ghosting" because he wasn't sure what "image" he wanted to portray.

He has more than 9 million followers on TikTok

Madison Beer and Nick Austin
Nick Austin Instagram

The content creator is very popular on TikTok, frequently making lip-sync videos and dancing to trending sounds to his over 9 million followers.

Austin also often shares glimpses into his relationship with Beer on his TikTok page, including one video of the two traveling to Las Vegas together in September 2022. He also posted another clip of him and Beer wearing sweatsuits and dancing to a Yung Gravy song together in October 2022.

In addition to his TikTok following, the influencer also has more than 500,000 subscribers on YouTube and over 3 million followers on Instagram.

He and Beer made their relationship Instagram official in March 2021

Madison Beer and Nick Austin
Nick Austin Instagram

Austin and Beer first sparked dating rumors in the summer of 2020, though they didn't make their relationship public until March 2021, when Austin posted a sweet tribute for Beer's 22nd birthday.

For the occasion, Austin shared several pictures of them together and wrote, "happy birthday to the love of my life, my best friend, my dream girl, my soulmate. every day with you feels like im dreaming, which I might be."

Beer has been featured on Austin's YouTube channel

Nick Austin and Madison Beer
Nick Austin YouTube

Beer made a cameo on Austin's YouTube channel in July 2022, when the influencer posted a video of his girlfriend helping him dye his hair from a bleached blonde to his natural brown.

Beer mentioned that she was excited for him to go back to brown, sharing that she prefers it on him, though she does feel a little nostalgic about his blonde hair. "We wanted to try the bleach hair again because when we first started dating, his hair was like this, and I was wanting to reminisce a little," she explained.

During the stream, they briefly talked about their relationship, and Beer revealed the couple had broken up in October 2020 for two weeks before getting back together. She also shared that their anniversary is on July 30.

"This July 30 [2022], Nick and I will have been together for two years," she explained. "Part of me wants to restart because we broke up for two weeks but the other part of me is like 'No, it's fine.'"

They keep their relationship out of the spotlight

Madison Beer and Nick Austin celebrate Halloween
Nick Austin Instagram

Though Beer and Austin have occasionally posted each other on social media, they tend to keep most of their romance offline.

While speaking with InStyle, Beer described her online presence as "a double-edged sword," explaining that growing up with a large following has made her "overly paranoid."

"I think that I'm constantly looking over my shoulder. I think that it's hard for me to trust people. I feel judged by people that I've just met," she said. "It's definitely been a lot of undoing as I've gotten older, because growing up, it was nothing but exciting."

As of late, however, she's focused on keeping her personal life private. "I'm putting that value on real-life things in my real-life relationships and my music and my tour," she added.

He is an avid golfer

Nick Austin
Nick Austin Instagram

In a September 2022 TikTok, Austin said, "This song ["Golden Hour" by JVKE] makes me think about my favorite thing to do." He then followed up with several clips of himself golfing in beautiful locations.

The TikToker also has a Story dedicated to golfing on his Instagram page, with clips of him partaking in the sport in various locations from Jupiter, Florida, to Thousand Oaks, California.

He moved to L.A. without a plan

Madison Beer and Nick Austin
Nick Austin Instagram

As he shared on Twitter on Nov. 6, 2020, Austin moved to L.A. on a whim. The influencer previously shared that he had dreams of becoming an actor in an interview with Famous Birthdays, but felt social media was a better outcome for him.

"Social media is better than [acting], because you can be yourself," he said in the video.

Regardless of his aspirations, Austin decided to head to L.A. at just 20 years old, despite having "nothing" in his bank account for food or lodging.

"1 year ago today is the day I packed all my stuff up and just drove to LA with no idea what I was gonna do in life and you guys changed my life forever I love you guys so much and wouldn't be here without you guys. just know I love every single person who supports me," he wrote.

Related Articles
Dan Reynolds and Aja Volkman attend the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on March 28, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Imagine Dragons Frontman Dan Reynolds' Wife Aja Volkman Files for Divorce as She Discusses 'Big Transition'
Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters performs onstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony
Foo Fighters Announce First New Album Since Death of Taylor Hawkins, Titled 'But Here We Are'
Jesy Nelson attends day 1 of the Capital Jingle Bell Ball at The O2 Arena on December 11, 2021 in London, England
Jesy Nelson Hasn't Spoken to Ex Little Mix Bandmates in 2 Years: 'Had to Do What Was Right for Me'
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer and producer Aaron Carter arrives at the "Kings of Hustler" male revue at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club on February 12, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
Aaron Carter Drowned in Bathtub After Taking Xanax and Huffing Compressed Air: Coroner
'You Make Me Feel Like Dancing' Singer Leo Sayer Marries Girlfriend
'You Make Me Feel Like Dancing' Singer Leo Sayer Marries Girlfriend After Nearly 40 Years Together
Indio, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny show some PDA at the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, CA Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny BACKGRID USA 16 APRIL 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Inside Coachella 2023: What You Didn't See on the Stream
ELLE/Megan Thee Stallion Covers the May 2023 Issue and Speaks About the Tory Lanez Trial and Being a Survivor. PHOTOGRAPHED BY: Adrienne Raquel
Megan Thee Stallion Says She Won't Let Tory Lanez Shooting 'Define My Journey': 'Putting Myself First'
Justin Bieber defending Frank Ocean for his Coachella performance
Justin Bieber Praises Frank Ocean's Coachella Performance Amid Backlash: 'I Was Blown Away'
BTS' J-Hope gets a buzz before doing his Korean military service
BTS' J-Hope Shares Image of Chopped Hair Ahead of His Military Service 
Madison Beer Recalls Her Younger Brother Finding Her as She Contemplated Suicide on Balcony
Madison Beer Recalls Her Younger Brother Finding Her as She Contemplated Suicide on Balcony (Exclusive)
Indio, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - The Weeknd and his stunning girlfriend, Simi Khadra, were spotted showing off their love while exiting the Coachella Music Festival. The couple held hands and looked absolutely smitten with each other as they left the event. Pictured: The Weeknd, Simi Khadra BACKGRID USA 15 APRIL 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
The Weeknd and Rumored Girlfriend Simi Khadra Hold Hands at Coachella in Matching Outfits
Samara Joy attends MOCA Gala 2023 at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA on April 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Samara Joy Tells Congress 'Get It Together' amid TikTok Battle: 'A Platform That Unites' (Exclusive)
Chris Cornell and Vicky Karayiannis
Chris Cornell's Widow Vicky and Soundgarden Reach Resolution After Years-Long Legal Dispute
Bruce Springsteen Says Daughter Jessica Will 'Make Sure' He Attends Taylor Swift's Midnights Tour
Bruce Springsteen Tests Positive for COVID Hours After Wrapping First N.J. Show in 7 Years
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and Jamira Haines attend the red carpet premiere of Starz "BMF" Season 2 at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 05, 2023
Who Is 50 Cent's Girlfriend? All About Jamira 'Cuban Link' Haines
Frank Ocean performs at the 2017 Panorama Music Festival
Frank Ocean Teases New Music but Leaves Stage Early Due to Curfew During 'Disappointing' Coachella Set