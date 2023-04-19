Who Is Madison Beer's Boyfriend? All About Nick Austin

Singer-songwriter Madison Beer has been dating her boyfriend Nick Austin since 2020.

With the release of her single "Showed Me (How I Fell in Love with You)" in October 2022 and her first memoir, The Half of It, in April 2023, Beer has been busy — and Austin has been by her side through it all.

Ahead of the debut of her memoir, Beer opened up to PEOPLE in February 2023 about creating new music.

"I am so excited for this next album which will be coming soon," she said. "Music has always been my first love; it's what led me to this memoir and what drives me daily. I am really excited for what is next with my music this year."

While speaking with InStyle that same month, the singer explained how feeling "safe" in her current relationship gave her the strength to reflect on previous ones in her new music.

"I'm super happy within my relationship, and I feel really safe, and I feel like I'm with someone I consider my best friend, which is very important," she shared. "In the past, I haven't really spent 'friend time' with my boyfriend, whereas now, I kind of do. So, it feels good."

Beer was first linked to Austin, a TikTok star and social media influencer, in 2020, though the pair didn't make their relationship Instagram official until the following year. They've posted a few tributes to each other since, with Austin sharing plenty of sweet words for his girlfriend.

"You are the best thing that's ever happened to me & i feel so lucky to know you in the way i do," he captioned an Instagram birthday post in March 2022. "I've never known such a kind and loving heart. The strongest and sweetest girl."

So who is Madison Beer's boyfriend? Here's everything to know about Nick Austin and his relationship with the "Dangerous" singer.

He's a former member of the Hype House

Austin was a member of the Hype House, a collective of TikTok and YouTube's biggest stars living together in Los Angeles. Former members include Addison Rae, Charli and Dixie D'Amelio.

As he explained in a YouTube video, Austin left the Hype House and took a step back from social media for much of 2020 and 2021.

"I got really overwhelmed by social media and everything I was doing to be viewed by millions of people," he explained. "I didn't know how to balance my personal life."

He continued, "I kind of just got scared and went MIA and ghosted everyone. Looking back I wish I didn't do it, I wish I kept posting and being active with all my supporters and everything."

Austin explained that he had moments where he would return to social media, but then resort back to "ghosting" because he wasn't sure what "image" he wanted to portray.

He has more than 9 million followers on TikTok

The content creator is very popular on TikTok, frequently making lip-sync videos and dancing to trending sounds to his over 9 million followers.

Austin also often shares glimpses into his relationship with Beer on his TikTok page, including one video of the two traveling to Las Vegas together in September 2022. He also posted another clip of him and Beer wearing sweatsuits and dancing to a Yung Gravy song together in October 2022.

In addition to his TikTok following, the influencer also has more than 500,000 subscribers on YouTube and over 3 million followers on Instagram.

He and Beer made their relationship Instagram official in March 2021

Austin and Beer first sparked dating rumors in the summer of 2020, though they didn't make their relationship public until March 2021, when Austin posted a sweet tribute for Beer's 22nd birthday.

For the occasion, Austin shared several pictures of them together and wrote, "happy birthday to the love of my life, my best friend, my dream girl, my soulmate. every day with you feels like im dreaming, which I might be."

Beer has been featured on Austin's YouTube channel

Beer made a cameo on Austin's YouTube channel in July 2022, when the influencer posted a video of his girlfriend helping him dye his hair from a bleached blonde to his natural brown.

Beer mentioned that she was excited for him to go back to brown, sharing that she prefers it on him, though she does feel a little nostalgic about his blonde hair. "We wanted to try the bleach hair again because when we first started dating, his hair was like this, and I was wanting to reminisce a little," she explained.

During the stream, they briefly talked about their relationship, and Beer revealed the couple had broken up in October 2020 for two weeks before getting back together. She also shared that their anniversary is on July 30.

"This July 30 [2022], Nick and I will have been together for two years," she explained. "Part of me wants to restart because we broke up for two weeks but the other part of me is like 'No, it's fine.'"

They keep their relationship out of the spotlight

Though Beer and Austin have occasionally posted each other on social media, they tend to keep most of their romance offline.

While speaking with InStyle, Beer described her online presence as "a double-edged sword," explaining that growing up with a large following has made her "overly paranoid."

"I think that I'm constantly looking over my shoulder. I think that it's hard for me to trust people. I feel judged by people that I've just met," she said. "It's definitely been a lot of undoing as I've gotten older, because growing up, it was nothing but exciting."

As of late, however, she's focused on keeping her personal life private. "I'm putting that value on real-life things in my real-life relationships and my music and my tour," she added.

He is an avid golfer

In a September 2022 TikTok, Austin said, "This song ["Golden Hour" by JVKE] makes me think about my favorite thing to do." He then followed up with several clips of himself golfing in beautiful locations.

The TikToker also has a Story dedicated to golfing on his Instagram page, with clips of him partaking in the sport in various locations from Jupiter, Florida, to Thousand Oaks, California.

He moved to L.A. without a plan

As he shared on Twitter on Nov. 6, 2020, Austin moved to L.A. on a whim. The influencer previously shared that he had dreams of becoming an actor in an interview with Famous Birthdays, but felt social media was a better outcome for him.

"Social media is better than [acting], because you can be yourself," he said in the video.

Regardless of his aspirations, Austin decided to head to L.A. at just 20 years old, despite having "nothing" in his bank account for food or lodging.

"1 year ago today is the day I packed all my stuff up and just drove to LA with no idea what I was gonna do in life and you guys changed my life forever I love you guys so much and wouldn't be here without you guys. just know I love every single person who supports me," he wrote.