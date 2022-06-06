Who Is Lizzo's Boyfriend? All About Myke Wright
Lizzo has a new man in her life!
Since confirming she's in a relationship during an April interview with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM series Radio Andy, the "Truth Hurts" singer has been going public with her boyfriend Myke Wright.
After stepping out together for her 34th birthday in West Hollywood, the pair hit their first red carpet together on June 4 as they attended the FYC event for her Amazon Prime Video series, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.
"Ima boss ass bitch 💅🏾 #FYC," Lizzo captioned the gallery, which included photos of her wearing a fluorescent pink party dress with matching tights and gloves.
The series of photos also included Lizzo cuddling up to Wright on the carpet, as well as a photo of her hand on his that happened to show off some of her jewelry for the evening.
So just who is the man who has stolen Lizzo's heart? Learn more facts about Wright ahead.
Lizzo and Myke Wright have been linked since 2021
Lizzo and Wright sparked romance rumors when they were spotted having dinner together in L.A. on Valentine's Day, but they were linked sometime before that. In October 2021, Lizzo and her beau were spotted at Crustacean Beverly Hills together.
Myke Wright was previously a cohost with Lizzo
Lizzo and Wright actually go way back. Before going public with their romance, the two were cohosts for MTV's music series Wonderland in 2016.
Myke Wright is a comedian
Wright is best known for being a stand-up comedian, having previously appeared on Adam Devine's House Party and Laughs. Additionally, Wright has a handful of acting credits, including How to Be a Grown Up, Doubting Thomas, and the short Tell Me What You Know About Cyrus, per his IMDb page.
Myke Wright was raised in Detroit
According to VoyageLA, Wright grew up on Detroit's Westside. After "juggling music, video production, and attending Art College," per the publication, he eventually decided to move to Los Angeles in 2012 to pursue a career as a standup comedian.
Myke Wright is also a musician
Another thing Wright has in common with Lizzo is their shared love of music. While Lizzo is well-known for her singing career, Wright was previously a part of two different bands. In high school, he formed an all-Black rock band, The Grey Level, with three of his best friends and later formed an alternative hip hop group called Phresh Heir, per his interview with VoyageLA.
Myke Wright has his own designer company
Wright really does it all! On top of being a comedian, actor, and musician, Wright is also a designer. In addition to contributing designs to EMLE, a Detroit-based luxury clothing brand, he also founded his own designer and innovation company called ümi, which is "focused on improving the quality of human life through products and experience," per VoyageLA.
"My mother would always tell me 'Make Your Life More Than Just Long'. I really took that to heart," he told the publication. "ümi is about getting all brightest minds together and forming material solutions for the problems humans face."