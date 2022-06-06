Lizzo and boyfriend Myke Wright recently made their red carpet debut, but they've actually known each other since 2016

Who Is Lizzo's Boyfriend? All About Myke Wright

Lizzo has a new man in her life!

"Ima boss ass bitch 💅🏾 #FYC," Lizzo captioned the gallery, which included photos of her wearing a fluorescent pink party dress with matching tights and gloves.

The series of photos also included Lizzo cuddling up to Wright on the carpet, as well as a photo of her hand on his that happened to show off some of her jewelry for the evening.

So just who is the man who has stolen Lizzo's heart? Learn more facts about Wright ahead.

Lizzo and Myke Wright have been linked since 2021

Lizzo and Wright sparked romance rumors when they were spotted having dinner together in L.A. on Valentine's Day, but they were linked sometime before that. In October 2021, Lizzo and her beau were spotted at Crustacean Beverly Hills together.

Myke Wright was previously a cohost with Lizzo

Lizzo and Wright actually go way back. Before going public with their romance, the two were cohosts for MTV's music series Wonderland in 2016.

Lizzo celebrates her 34th birthday at Craig's with her boyfriend and friends Credit: TPG / BACKGRID

Myke Wright is a comedian

Wright is best known for being a stand-up comedian, having previously appeared on Adam Devine's House Party and Laughs. Additionally, Wright has a handful of acting credits, including How to Be a Grown Up, Doubting Thomas, and the short Tell Me What You Know About Cyrus, per his IMDb page.

Myke Wright was raised in Detroit

According to VoyageLA, Wright grew up on Detroit's Westside. After "juggling music, video production, and attending Art College," per the publication, he eventually decided to move to Los Angeles in 2012 to pursue a career as a standup comedian.

Myke Wright is also a musician

Another thing Wright has in common with Lizzo is their shared love of music. While Lizzo is well-known for her singing career, Wright was previously a part of two different bands. In high school, he formed an all-Black rock band, The Grey Level, with three of his best friends and later formed an alternative hip hop group called Phresh Heir, per his interview with VoyageLA.

Myke Wright has his own designer company

Wright really does it all! On top of being a comedian, actor, and musician, Wright is also a designer. In addition to contributing designs to EMLE, a Detroit-based luxury clothing brand, he also founded his own designer and innovation company called ümi, which is "focused on improving the quality of human life through products and experience," per VoyageLA.