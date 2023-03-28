Who Is Daddy Yankee's Wife? All About Mireddys González

Daddy Yankee married his high school sweetheart Mireddys González in 1995

Daddy Yankee and his wife Mireddys González
Daddy Yankee and Mireddys González are high school sweethearts and have been married since 1995.

The Puerto Rican rapper (born Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez) met his future wife long before he was Daddy Yankee. "Once you become a superstar, it's very difficult to find a real, real woman. I met her before I was Daddy Yankee so she's the right one," he told Billboard in 2017.

He added, "She loves Raymond Ayala. She's not in love with DY."

The "Gasolina" singer and González married in 1995, and together they share two children: daughter Jesaaelys and son Jeremy. The artist also has a daughter, Yamilet, from a previous relationship.

"The most beautiful thing I have in my life is my family, without a doubt," Daddy Yankee told People en Español. "My wife and my children are my treasure, the reason why I work day after day to try that they have a better life, to make a legacy for them, that they do not have the difficulties that I have gone through in this life."

So, who is the King of Reggaetón's queen? Keep reading to learn more about Daddy Yankee's wife Mireddys González.

She and Daddy Yankee met in high school and wed in 1995

Daddy Yankee and wife during Premio Lo Nuestro a la Musica Latina 2007 - Show at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida, United States
Rodrigo Varela/WireImage

According to Rolling Stone, Mireddys and the "Dura" singer are high school sweethearts.

After several years of dating, the couple got married on March 20, 1995. In a tribute commemorating their 25th wedding anniversary in 2020, González wrote in Spanish alongside a throwback photo, "25 years ago I made the best decision of my life with the most beautiful man in the world." She added that she feels "love, respect and admiration" for Daddy Yankee and that he is "every woman's dream husband."

She and Daddy Yankee share two kids

Gonzàlez and Daddy Yankee welcomed their daughter Jesaaelys in June 1996. Jesaaelys has expressed her gratitude for her parents on several occasions. In an Instagram post to celebrate their anniversary in 2020, Jesaaelys wrote, "I am so thankful to GOD for having exemplary parents like you who always taught us the most important things in life like values, respect, always have GOD present in everything, and always be grateful for everything we have."

The couple's son Jeremy was born in May 1998. In 2015 on his 17th birthday, Gonzàlez shared a collage of photos of her youngest, captioned: "Happy Bday 🎂 for my 17-year-old baby who is having his BIRTHDAY today 🎈🎁🎊🎉.... May God always take care of you and give you lots of health!!!."

Daddy Yankee calls her "Jefa"

Daddy Yankee and Mireddys Gonzalez
Miredyys González Instagram

Daddy Yankee has often referred to his wife as a "jefa," which translates to the female boss. To mark their 23rd wedding anniversary in 2018, the singer penned a sweet message to González that read in English, "Because a jefe (male boss) needs a good jefa (female boss). With God's blessing, anniversary #23."

She had mixed feelings when Daddy Yankee announced his retirement

When Daddy Yankee announced his retirement from music in March 2022, González admitted that she had "mixed feelings." Sharing her husband's announcement video on Instagram, she wrote in Spanish, "Today I have mixed feelings, I am HAPPY and SAD!!!! It is ironic that on a day like today, March 20 as we celebrate our 27th wedding anniversary, I hear you tell the WORLD that you are retiring from MUSIC that has been your passion for these last three decades. Soon it's your turn to say goodbye to the stage. You've enjoyed Daddy Yankee for so long, but now it's up to Raymond Ayala to enjoy what he's built."

She added, "Sometimes endings are the beginning of great things."

She inspired Daddy Yankee's career

The Puerto Rican rapper has said that González is "the true inspiration" behind his career. In December 2022, Daddy Yankee posted a touching tribute to his wife on Instagram. He shared a montage of the couple, featuring several cute videos from throughout their time touring together, and listed all of the ways in which he is thankful for his wife in the audio.

He captioned the post: "I want to remind the world who was the true inspiration of my career. @mireddys ♥️ ️🏼♥️."

She's happy to watch her husband shine in the spotlight

Mireddys Gonzalez
Miredyys González Instagram

In 2018, González responded to a fan who commented that they didn't see her by her husband's side at an awards ceremony. "I am!!!! But I'm where I belong because the star here is @daddyyankeee," she replied, translated to English. "I feel HAPPY watching him shine from my place."

She then reposted a screenshot of the fan interaction on Instagram.

