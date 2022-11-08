Who Is Aaron Carter's Ex-Fiancée? All About Melanie Martin

Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin were in an on-and-off relationship between 2020 and 2022

By
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso

Skyler Caruso is the SEO Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital. She writes across all entertainment verticals with a focus on evergreen and search-friendly content to help further grow the brand's SEO reach.   Prior to joining PEOPLE, Skyler was a contributing author at TigerBeat and served as a social media correspondent for Seventeen magazine, where for six years she covered award shows, red carpets, and music festivals such as the Grammy Awards and Coachella. She was also formerly at Sony Music, NBC Entertainment and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.   While Skyler loves covering all things entertainment, there's one day a year she becomes the entertainer — when she marches as a clown in the Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, a tradition she's been a part of for many years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 8, 2022 01:26 PM

Aaron Carter's former fiancée Melanie Carter is speaking out following the singer's death.

On Nov. 5, PEOPLE confirmed the news that Carter had died at age 34. In the days that followed, Martin reacted emotionally to his sudden death. Amid her grieving, the mom of one said she is finding strength in her son.

"My heart is completely broken over the passing of my fiancé Aaron. I knew he was struggling, and I tried everything to help him," Martin told PEOPLE exclusively. She added: "I will now be raising our son as a single mother and this is the worst day of my life, but I have to be strong for our son."

The two first went Instagram official in January 2020 and dated on and off again in the years that followed — with Carter proposing to Martin and the couple welcoming a son together — before officially ending things in February 2022.

Between her past relationship with Carter and her current duties as a single mom, here's everything to know about Martin.

She had an on-and-off relationship with Aaron Carter

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 12: Model Melanie Martin (L) and her fiance, singer and producer Aaron Carter, arrive at the "Kings of Hustler" male revue at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club on February 12, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

Martin and Carter began dating in early 2020 and announced their engagement that June. Following their engagement announcement, their relationship was on and off in the months that followed.

A week after the couple welcomed their first son together in November 2021, Martin and Carter called off their engagement. A month later, the pair confirmed they were back together before breaking up again in February 2022. Their relationship status at the time of Carter's death is unclear.

She shares a son with Aaron Carter

Melanie Martin and Aaron Carter with their baby
Aaron Carter/Instagram

Martin and Carter welcomed a son named Prince, their first and only child together, on Nov. 22, 2021. The baby arrived after Martin underwent an emergency cesarean section following 13 hours of labor.

Carter shared the news of their son's arrival with a photo of himself cutting the umbilical cord. He also praised Martin for bringing their child into the world. "I'm so proud of you hunny you did it. I Love you with all my heart my beautiful blessings from god," he wrote in the caption.

Prince's arrival came more than a year after they revealed in a June 2020 YouTube livestream that Martin had suffered a miscarriage.

She and Aaron Carter vowed to make Prince their 'priority' after their breakup

Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin
Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin. Melanie Martin/instagram

When Martin and Carter split a week after Prince was born, the couple both vowed to make him their "priority." "Mel and I appreciate the support and concern we have been shown," Carter tweeted in November 2021.

He added, "We both will continue to make prince our priority during this difficult time ... please be respectful while we transition and navigate this unfortunate situation."

She's active on TikTok

Aaron Carter and baby
Melanie Martin/Instagram

While Martin's Instagram page appears to be inactive, she frequently posts on TikTok, dedicating the majority of her posts to Prince.

The cute clips often showcase her son eating, playing and saying new words for the first time. Most recently, she's been sharing video montages in tribute to Carter.

Aaron Carter got a tattoo in honor of her

Model Melanie Martin (L) and her fiance, singer and producer Aaron Carter, arrive at the "Kings of Hustler" male revue at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club on February 12, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

Two months after going Instagram official in March 2020, Carter showed off a new face tattoo on Instagram that he got in tribute to Martin: her first name over his right eyebrow.

"She loves me she loves me not, she woke me up from napping but I'm not complaining," he captioned their first photo together that January.

She has several dogs

Melanie Martin
Aaron Carter/Instagram

In addition to being a mom to Prince, Martin is also a dog mom. She revealed on her TikTok that she has four dogs and five puppies!

Related Articles
CARRIE ANN INABA; AARON CARTER
Carrie Ann Inaba Remembers Former 'DWTS' Contestant Aaron Carter as 'One of the Brightest Lights'
Portrait of British musician John Lennon (1940 - 1980) (center) and his wife, artist and musician Yoko Ono (extreme left) as they attend an unspecified rally in Hyde Park, London, England, 1975.
John Lennon's Killer Says He Was Seeking Fame When He Murdered Beatle: 'Was Evil in My Heart'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkrrO3eNHnh/
'DWTS' Recap: '90s Night Ends in a Double Elimination and 1 Star Hits Judges with a 'Sex Bomb' Routine
Model Melanie Martin (L) and her fiance, singer and producer Aaron Carter, arrive at the "Kings of Hustler" male revue at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club on February 12, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Aaron Carter's Fiancée Melanie Martin Says Her Heart Is 'Completely Broken' After Singer's Death
Lindsay Lohan, Aaron Carter
Lindsay Lohan Says She Has a 'Lot of Love' for Aaron Carter as She Remembers Ex Days After His Death
aaron carter
All About Aaron Carter's Son, Prince
Victoria Beckham and Spice Girls Reunite
Spice Girls Reunite for Geri Halliwell's 50th Birthday: 'A Friendship for Life'
Aaron Carter 'Never Really Dealt with a Lot of Trauma' from Sister and Father's Deaths, Says Source
Aaron Carter 'Never Really Dealt with a Lot of Trauma' from Sister and Father's Deaths, Says Source
John Mellencamp speaks onstage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
John Mellencamp Speaks Out Against Antisemitism: 'Silence Is Complicity'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Chris Uncle/Shutterstock (1455451y) Low - Mimi Parker Low in concert at the El Rey, Los Angeles, America - 21 Sep 2011
Mimi Parker, Drummer and Vocalist for Low, Dead of Ovarian Cancer at 55
Cher and Amber Rose's ex Alexander Edwards are seen holding hands at Craig’s in West Hollywood.
Cher, 76, Defends Relationship with 36-Year-Old Beau Alexander Edwards: 'Love Doesn't Know Math'
the game, aaron carter, nick carter
The Game Sends Love to Nick Carter After Brother Aaron's Death: He Was a 'Very Good Human'
Fat Joe; Lil Wayne
Fat Joe Recalls Getting Helpful Advice from Lil Wayne Before Going to Jail: 'Be Humble'
Nick Carter and Aaron Carter during Howie Dorough's Birthday Party at LAX in Hollywood
Nick Carter and Backstreet Boys Tearfully Honor Aaron Carter at London Concert: 'Heavy Hearts'
Harry Styles performs on stage during day one of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Harry Styles Postpones 3 More L.A. Shows After Getting the Flu amid 15-Night Residency: 'Devastated'
Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin
Aaron Carter's On-and-Off Fiancée Melanie Martin Shares Tearful Reaction to Singer's Sudden Death