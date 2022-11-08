Who Is Aaron Carter's Ex-Fiancée? All About Melanie Martin

Aaron Carter's former fiancée Melanie Carter is speaking out following the singer's death.

On Nov. 5, PEOPLE confirmed the news that Carter had died at age 34. In the days that followed, Martin reacted emotionally to his sudden death. Amid her grieving, the mom of one said she is finding strength in her son.

"My heart is completely broken over the passing of my fiancé Aaron. I knew he was struggling, and I tried everything to help him," Martin told PEOPLE exclusively. She added: "I will now be raising our son as a single mother and this is the worst day of my life, but I have to be strong for our son."

The two first went Instagram official in January 2020 and dated on and off again in the years that followed — with Carter proposing to Martin and the couple welcoming a son together — before officially ending things in February 2022.

Between her past relationship with Carter and her current duties as a single mom, here's everything to know about Martin.

She had an on-and-off relationship with Aaron Carter

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

Martin and Carter began dating in early 2020 and announced their engagement that June. Following their engagement announcement, their relationship was on and off in the months that followed.

A week after the couple welcomed their first son together in November 2021, Martin and Carter called off their engagement. A month later, the pair confirmed they were back together before breaking up again in February 2022. Their relationship status at the time of Carter's death is unclear.

She shares a son with Aaron Carter

Aaron Carter/Instagram

Martin and Carter welcomed a son named Prince, their first and only child together, on Nov. 22, 2021. The baby arrived after Martin underwent an emergency cesarean section following 13 hours of labor.

Carter shared the news of their son's arrival with a photo of himself cutting the umbilical cord. He also praised Martin for bringing their child into the world. "I'm so proud of you hunny you did it. I Love you with all my heart my beautiful blessings from god," he wrote in the caption.

Prince's arrival came more than a year after they revealed in a June 2020 YouTube livestream that Martin had suffered a miscarriage.

She and Aaron Carter vowed to make Prince their 'priority' after their breakup

Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin. Melanie Martin/instagram

When Martin and Carter split a week after Prince was born, the couple both vowed to make him their "priority." "Mel and I appreciate the support and concern we have been shown," Carter tweeted in November 2021.

He added, "We both will continue to make prince our priority during this difficult time ... please be respectful while we transition and navigate this unfortunate situation."

She's active on TikTok

Melanie Martin/Instagram

While Martin's Instagram page appears to be inactive, she frequently posts on TikTok, dedicating the majority of her posts to Prince.

The cute clips often showcase her son eating, playing and saying new words for the first time. Most recently, she's been sharing video montages in tribute to Carter.

Aaron Carter got a tattoo in honor of her

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

Two months after going Instagram official in March 2020, Carter showed off a new face tattoo on Instagram that he got in tribute to Martin: her first name over his right eyebrow.

"She loves me she loves me not, she woke me up from napping but I'm not complaining," he captioned their first photo together that January.

She has several dogs

Aaron Carter/Instagram

In addition to being a mom to Prince, Martin is also a dog mom. She revealed on her TikTok that she has four dogs and five puppies!