Who Is Aaron Carter's Ex-Fiancée? All About Melanie Martin

While Skyler loves covering all things entertainment, there's one day a year she becomes the entertainer — when she marches as a clown in the Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, a tradition she's been a part of for many years. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 8, 2022 01:26 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Aaron Carter's former fiancée Melanie Carter is speaking out following the singer's death. On Nov. 5, PEOPLE confirmed the news that Carter had died at age 34. In the days that followed, Martin reacted emotionally to his sudden death. Amid her grieving, the mom of one said she is finding strength in her son. "My heart is completely broken over the passing of my fiancé Aaron. I knew he was struggling, and I tried everything to help him," Martin told PEOPLE exclusively. She added: "I will now be raising our son as a single mother and this is the worst day of my life, but I have to be strong for our son." The two first went Instagram official in January 2020 and dated on and off again in the years that followed — with Carter proposing to Martin and the couple welcoming a son together — before officially ending things in February 2022. Between her past relationship with Carter and her current duties as a single mom, here's everything to know about Martin. Aaron Carter's Fiancée Melanie Martin Says Her Heart Is 'Completely Broken' After Singer's Death She had an on-and-off relationship with Aaron Carter Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Martin and Carter began dating in early 2020 and announced their engagement that June. Following their engagement announcement, their relationship was on and off in the months that followed. A week after the couple welcomed their first son together in November 2021, Martin and Carter called off their engagement. A month later, the pair confirmed they were back together before breaking up again in February 2022. Their relationship status at the time of Carter's death is unclear. Aaron Carter and Fiancée Melanie Martin Split for the Second Time: 'Going to Protect My Soul' She shares a son with Aaron Carter Aaron Carter/Instagram Martin and Carter welcomed a son named Prince, their first and only child together, on Nov. 22, 2021. The baby arrived after Martin underwent an emergency cesarean section following 13 hours of labor. Carter shared the news of their son's arrival with a photo of himself cutting the umbilical cord. He also praised Martin for bringing their child into the world. "I'm so proud of you hunny you did it. I Love you with all my heart my beautiful blessings from god," he wrote in the caption. Prince's arrival came more than a year after they revealed in a June 2020 YouTube livestream that Martin had suffered a miscarriage. Aaron Carter Posts a Sweet Selfie with Newborn Son Prince: 'Daddy's Boy' She and Aaron Carter vowed to make Prince their 'priority' after their breakup Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin. Melanie Martin/instagram When Martin and Carter split a week after Prince was born, the couple both vowed to make him their "priority." "Mel and I appreciate the support and concern we have been shown," Carter tweeted in November 2021. He added, "We both will continue to make prince our priority during this difficult time ... please be respectful while we transition and navigate this unfortunate situation." All About Aaron Carter's Son, Prince She's active on TikTok Melanie Martin/Instagram While Martin's Instagram page appears to be inactive, she frequently posts on TikTok, dedicating the majority of her posts to Prince. The cute clips often showcase her son eating, playing and saying new words for the first time. Most recently, she's been sharing video montages in tribute to Carter. Aaron Carter's On-and-Off Fiancée Melanie Martin Shares Tearful Reaction to Singer's Sudden Death Aaron Carter got a tattoo in honor of her Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Two months after going Instagram official in March 2020, Carter showed off a new face tattoo on Instagram that he got in tribute to Martin: her first name over his right eyebrow. "She loves me she loves me not, she woke me up from napping but I'm not complaining," he captioned their first photo together that January. She has several dogs Aaron Carter/Instagram In addition to being a mom to Prince, Martin is also a dog mom. She revealed on her TikTok that she has four dogs and five puppies!