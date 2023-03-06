Who Is Lionel Richie's Girlfriend? All About Lisa Parigi

Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi's longtime relationship is one of the sweetest.

The music veteran met his now-girlfriend, who is 40 years his junior, at a dinner party after being introduced by mutual friends, and the two have been together ever since.

Prior to dating Parigi, Richie had been married to his high school sweetheart Brenda Harvey-Richie from 1975 to 1993, with whom he adopted daughter Nicole, as well as Diane Alexander from 1995 to 2004, with whom he shares kids Sofia and Miles.

During an April 2019 interview with PEOPLE, Richie discussed his relationship with Parigi and the lessons he's learned about love throughout the years. "I'm a man who's been through the ups and the downs, the ins and the outs of love," he said, adding that he is still a "hopeless romantic." He added of Parigi, "She's extremely beautiful, but most importantly she's smart and helps me deal with my crazy world."

So, who is Lionel Richie's girlfriend? Here is everything to know about Lisa Parigi.

She grew up in Switzerland

Lisa Parigi
Lisa Parigi Instagram

Parigi was born and raised in Switzerland. She spoke about her upbringing during an interview with Harper's Bazaar Arabia, sharing that the weather in her home country wasn't her favorite and she prefers sunny Los Angeles, where she now lives with Richie. "We have four seasons and most of the time it just rains or either snows, so that's, you know, a little depressing," Parigi said.

She is also of Caribbean, Swiss and Chinese descent and can speak four languages fluently.

She's an entrepreneur

Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee
Sara Kauss/FilmMagic

Parigi is the founder and CEO of the lifestyle brand The Estate Collection and the skincare line Glow Up Beauty. Her lifestyle brand sells candles and fragrance oils that are "influenced by travel + lust for life," according to its Instagram page, while her skincare brand focuses on providing vegan, sulfate-, paraben- and cruelty-free products.

Each candle in Parigi's candle collection is inspired by a luxury destination such as Beverly Hills, the Swiss Alps and St. Tropez.

She previously worked in tech

Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony held at the Microsoft Theatre on November 5, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty

Prior to launching her own businesses, Parigi worked in the corporate technology industry. She previously held positions at numerous companies based in Geneva and Zurich, as she told Harper's Bazaar Arabia.

She and Richie met through mutual friends

Lisa Parigi and Lionel Richie attend the Paul Smith Honors John Legend dinner on May 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Charley Gallay/Getty

Parigi shared the sweet story of how she and Richie met for the first time with Harper's Bazaar Arabia.

She was still living in Switzerland at the time and was invited to a dinner party while on a trip to L.A. Richie happened to be in attendance at the dinner, and the pair were introduced by mutual friends. When talking about their initial connection, Parigi shared that it felt organic and real right off the bat. "We had great conversations, we spoke all night long about everything," said Parigi. "It's been beautiful so far."

Her favorite Richie song is "Stuck On You"

Lionel Ritchie and Lisa Parigi
Lisa Parigi Instagram

Parigi is her boyfriend's biggest cheerleader, and when asked what her favorite song of Richie's was, she chose "Stuck On You."

The entrepreneur shared her memories of the song with Harper's Bazaar Arabia, explaining, "Although I go to literally almost every show, each time, it feels like I'm hearing it for the first time, so it captivates me, and it feels special."

She and Richie are dog parents

Lisa Parigi and Lionel Richie attend the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Parigi and Richie are proud parents to a dog named Sylvester. The canine has his own Instagram account, while also making frequent appearances on Parigi's Instagram account. Sylvester is an important aspect of the couple's life together, with the pet's Instagram bio declaring that he's "the boss of the house."

She's there for all of Richie's big moments

Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi attend International Superstar Lionel Richie Celebrates His Premiere Fragrance Line, HELLO By Lionel Richie, In LA, Inspired By His Passion For Love And Music at Ysabel on February 19, 2020 in West Hollywood, California
Arnold Turner/Getty

Parigi is by Richie's side for every moment, big and small. As Richie told PEOPLE in 2019, "At this time in my life when you can be so jaded about things, [my girlfriend] Lisa kind of makes everything feel a bit safe."

In 2017, Parigi accompanied Richie to Washington, D.C., along with his kids, to receive his Kennedy Center Honor. A few years later, in December 2019, the couple met Pope Francis at the Vatican. Parigi posted about the meeting on Instagram. She captioned the post in part, "So grateful I could share this magical moment with my love @lionelrichie."

She's close with Richie's kids

Lisa Paragi and Lionel Richie
Lisa Paragi Instagram

As evidenced by her Instagram, Parigi has grown close with Richie's kids, particularly his daughter Sofia. On Sofia's birthday in August 2022, Parigi shared a selfie of her, Richie and Sofia, captioned, "@sofiarichie You light up every room you walk into & your laugh is contagious. Celebrating you always.. Birthday Queen 👑 Love u so much Sof 💓."

A few months later, Parigi attended Sofia's bridal shower for her upcoming wedding to fiancé Elliot Grainge. "To a lifetime of love ✨ showering the bride to be with happiness & blessing😍 @sofiarichie," Parigi wrote alongside photos from the shower.

Parigi has also shared photos of her spending time with the whole Richie family, including Nicole and Miles.

