Who Is Nick Carter's Wife? All About Lauren Kitt Carter

Nick Carter has his brother and sister to thank for introducing him to his future wife, Lauren Kitt Carter.

After Nick's sister Angel Carter and late brother Aaron Carter nearly demanded he meet their friend Lauren, sparks immediately flew between the pair. Five years after their first meeting, Nick and Lauren tied the knot and soon began a family of their own.

"It's funny, I have two families," Nick told PEOPLE in 2018. "I have one with the boys, and I've had that since I was 12 years old. Now I have my new one, ever since I met my wife, going on 10 years now. And it's interesting, because for me to have a strong woman like her, who I love and trust … I knew she would be a foundation and a rock for me whenever times got tough. I knew that I would be protected with her. And we protect one another."

So who exactly is the fitness guru and actress married to the Backstreet Boy? Here is everything to know about Nick Carter's wife, Lauren Kitt Carter.

She is an actress

Vivien Killilea/Getty

Lauren has appeared in several TV and film projects. In 2016, she starred alongside her husband in the SyFy film Dead 7, which Nick also wrote.

"She blows me away as an actress," the singer told PEOPLE at the movie's premiere. "I'm trying to learn from her. I enjoy our time together. Acting is not easy. It is very challenging and the one thing about her that I recognized was that she was really good at it."

She met Nick through his family

Lauren Kitt Instagram

Nick's siblings Angel and Aaron were friends with Lauren and knew that their brother would get along with her. In 2009, the couple were introduced during a movie night at Nick's house.

"Three hours into conversing on my balcony overlooking the beach, we saw shooting star after shooting star," Nick recalled to Inside Weddings. "We both looked at each other and it got quiet."

She helped Nick through his proposal

Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic

In 2013, the boyband member popped the question to his then-girlfriend on a private island, which they now affectionately call "Engagement Island," in the Florida Keys. He got down on one knee and revealed a seven-carat diamond ring from XIV KARATS.

"She said, 'Yes,' and I'm, like, 'I don't know what to do,' " Nick recalled to PEOPLE. "She said, 'You're supposed to put it on my finger.' So I did. I was in shock."

Lauren was also surprised. "I wasn't expecting it. It just felt very surreal," she added. "We both are just so happy in love right now and on cloud nine."

The couple later tied the knot on April 12, 2014, in Santa Barbara, California.

She and Nick have three children

They welcomed their first baby, a son named Odin Reign, in April 2016. Lauren gave birth to their second baby, daughter Saoirse Reign, in October 2019. On April 21, 2021, they welcomed their third child, daughter Pearl.

Over the years, the couple has spoken candidly about their experience with miscarriages. "I was fully set on just having two children and I had prepared for that and made arrangements for that," Lauren told PEOPLE in January 2021. "I didn't find out I was pregnant [with our third child] till I was about five and a half months pregnant."

Of the surprise pregnancy, Nick added, "With everything that 2020 has given to the entire world, I look at it as a blessing."

She costarred on I Heart Nick Carter

Lauren Kitt Instagram

In 2014, the couple starred on the VH1 reality series I Heart Nick Carter. The series followed their engagement and culminated with their wedding day.

In September 2014, Lauren spoke to The Athens Banner-Herald about her experience as a reality TV star. "I definitely was scared [to be on the show]," she said. "I am private and I have a very small close-knit group of family and friends. I call them my tribe. I'm very sensitive and protective over them and so my worst fear was becoming vulnerable and exposing any of my family and friends to what I've experienced."

She was a fitness YouTuber

Taylor Hill/Getty

In 2013, Lauren began posting on her YouTube channel called Kitt Fit. Although she stopped posting the following year, her fitness tips and workouts are still available to stream.

She began the channel to make fitness accessible to everyone. "I'm very inspired by people who tell me their stories because that's why I put out the Kitt Fit videos," she told The Athens Banner-Herald. "I know how hard it is and how expensive [fitness] can be. It does cost to be healthy and to be fit. I'm happy to do anything and everything and say, 'Hey, this is what works for me.' ... It makes me feel good to help other people."

She appeared in Nick's music videos

David Livingston/Getty

Over the years, Lauren has starred in a handful of music videos with her husband. She and son Odin appeared in the music video for "God, Your Mama, and Me," a song by the Backstreet Boys and Florida Georgia Line.

Lauren has also been in Nick's solo music videos, including "Burning Up" and "Just One Kiss." She and her three kids all appeared in Nick and Jimmie Allen's "Easy" music video in 2022.