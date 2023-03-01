Who Is Bebe Rexha's Boyfriend? All About Keyan Safyari

Bebe Rexha and her boyfriend, Keyan Safyari, have been going strong since 2020.

The couple have been linked since September of that year when they were spotted kissing outside of Rexha's Los Angeles home. That fall, she gifted the filmmaker a Ferrari for his birthday.

"I have a very wonderful man in my life right now," she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "He's just honestly an amazing person, and he makes me happy! It just feels right," she elaborated.

He lives in Los Angeles

According to his LinkedIn profile, Safyari attended Beverly Hills High School and received a bachelor's degree in film and cinema production from California State University, Northridge in 2006.

He's a filmmaker

Safyari founded Moving Images Entertainment, a Los Angeles-based production company, in 2004. He started his entertainment career as an animator and graphic designer before working on the post-production of feature films, commercials and music videos.

He quarantined with Rexha during the pandemic

Safyari and Rexha quarantined together during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

"I wasn't lonely during quarantine," she told Entertainment Tonight in October 2020. "I have a very wonderful man in my life right now and he's so amazing. I'm very grateful for him and I'm just enjoying my life and seeing where it goes."

He's Rexha's first public romance since 2015

Before Safyari, Rexha's last public romance was in 2015. In 2017, she told the U.K. radio show Kiss FM that she was an "old-school romantic," adding, "I don't like to just like throw my heart around or my anything else."

Two years later, she elaborated to Nylon, "I think I scare men. I feel like everyone's scared of me, guys and girls. Because I like to say things, and they're scared I'm going to say something about them. Sometimes I get nervous, and I say stupid things. I'll come off really hard."

He has her family's approval

Rexha has always maintained close ties with her family — they walked the red carpet together at the 2019 Grammy Awards, and Rexha later came to her dad's defense after sharing a heated text exchange between the two.

"We like this guy. I think this is a good one. He's a very good one," she told Entertainment Tonight in 2020. "This guy is special. He's loving, he takes care of me, he's understanding of my career and what I do. My family loves him."

She gave him a car for his birthday

In September 2020, Rexha and Safyari were spotted sharing a kiss outside the singer's Los Angeles home after a Ferrari was delivered as a birthday present for the filmmaker.

She later shared a photo on her Instagram Story of the two posing on the hood of the car, writing, "Happy birthday baby," but covering his face with a heart emoji.

Rexha's cautious when it comes to posting photos with him on social media

When the duo first linked up, Rexha was adamant that she wouldn't share anything about him on her Instagram grid.

"Unless I have a ring on my finger, you ain't getting a grid post, and that's the truth!" she jokingly told Entertainment Tonight.

"I have a love-hate relationship with social media," she continued. "I love it because I can talk to my fans and see what's up with them, but then you see things you don't wanna see."

The information overload can be particularly damaging to her relationships, according to Rexha. "Mean comments, or when you go into a rabbit hole, becoming like Inspector Gadget and seeing things you don't wanna see, especially when you're in a relationship," she elaborated.

In September 2022, however, she did post a slideshow of photos featuring Safyari to celebrate his birthday.

He likes hockey

One photo that Rexha shared with Safyari showed the couple cuddled up at an L.A. Kings game. According to Safyari's LinkedIn, he also played the sport in college.

The filmmaker previously spoke about his love for hockey in 2018 on his professional Instagram account after interviewing former Kings star Wayne Gretzky. " 'The great one' Wayne Gretzky, one of the nicest and not to mention classiest guys ever. Real pleasure to hang out with my childhood hero," he wrote.