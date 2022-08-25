Who Is Demi Lovato's Boyfriend? All About Jutes

Demi Lovato is going public with her new boyfriend Jutes.

Ahead of the release of their eighth studio album Holy Fvck, the singer (who uses she/they pronouns) was photographed holding hands with the musician, whose full name is Jordan Lutes.

PEOPLE first confirmed Lovato's new relationship in early August, with a source revealing at the time: "It's a really happy and healthy relationship. He's a super great guy."

While Lovato has yet to go "Instagram official" with Jutes on her own page, he recently shared a heartfelt post dedicated to the "29" singer for their 30th birthday.

"Happy birthday baby. ur a 30 year old minx and i'm the luckiest schmuck in the world cuz i get to call u mine," Jutes captioned the gallery of PDA-filled images.

"Making u laugh has become my new obsession bc ur smile literally cures my depression (there's a song lyric in there somewhere)," he continued. "I'm so proud of u for not only surviving everything you've been through but coming out on top and becoming ur healthiest happiest sweetest self."

Lovato responded in the comments: "YOURE THE BEST BOYFRIEND IN THE WORLD."

Here's everything to know about Lovato's new beau.

He's from Canada

Jutes originally hails from Ottawa, Canada. Per a previous interview with Nuance Magazine, he originally studied film and played basketball, before eventually developing a passion for songwriting while living in Toronto.

He's an independent musician

Jutes was previously signed to Capitol Records but left the label "to pursue his own independent artist goals," per Nuance Magazine.

"I left because due to Covid mad budgets got cut, and I guess they didn't want to hold me and not give me the support I needed, which is so blessed of them to do," he told the publication about his decision to part ways with Capitol Records after two years.

"You hear about labels shelving people or holding them without pushing them so often, and I can't say how grateful I am that isn't me," he added. "I had been wishing I could be indie again for a while just because I love being totally in charge of my own career, so it worked out quite nicely."

Jutes Instagram

He co-wrote some of Demi Lovato's recent songs

In a post from July, Jutes revealed that he worked on Lovato's track "Substance" from her recent album. "One of my fav songs i've ever worked on," he wrote alongside a clip of Lovato's music video.

"When i got asked to pull up and write for this session i remember thinking wtf am i supposed to do in a demi lovato session? only to show up and realize she was making one of the hardest rock projects i've ever heard," he continued. "obviously a crazy milestone for me but beyond that i feel so blessed to be a part of something i'm such a big fan of."

He's been open about his sobriety journey

Like Lovato, Jutes has been candid about his sobriety journey. In July, he marked 100 days of being sober on Twitter. "Learning to cope with my anxiety properly was something i was always too scared to try," he wrote. "Took a long time to be ready but i've never felt better mentally and emotionally. if ur dealing with s--- rn that feels never ending just know nothing lasts forever."

He uses his music to cope with his emotions

In his interview with Nuance Magazine, he opened up about his passion for songwriting, calling it his "therapy." "I really live to write songs," he told the publication. "It's how I first started being honest about my emotions and mental health, so my connection to it is very deep-rooted."

He added that he hopes the music he creates inspires other people going through similar situations. "I've got over 300 demos on my phone and those are just the recent ones. So, I figured hey no one can tell me what to do anymore, so why hoard this music to myself. Even if a song helps one person then it has a purpose and will also make me a little cash in the process. I feel free these days and want to stop overthinking so much and just let 'em fly."

He's super supportive of Demi Lovato

In addition to sharing heartfelt birthday tributes to the singer, Lutes is constantly praising Lovato's musical talents on Instagram. After their performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jutes posted a clip of them singing, writing, "sheeeesh best voice in the game, by a lot. u killed it rockstar @ddlovato," before adding, "ps ur f------ hot."