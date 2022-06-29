Who Is Lorde's Boyfriend? All About Justin Warren

Lorde and Justin Warren have been rumored to be dating for several years

Justin Warren and Lorde attend the game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the New York Knicks on November 10, 2021 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Lorde keeps her personal life private on purpose.

"I'm great at my job, but I'm not sure I'm the man for the job. I'm a highly sensitive person. I'm not built for pop star life," the "Tennis Court" singer previously told Vogue. "To have a public-facing existence is something I find really intense and is something I'm not good at. That natural charisma is not what I have. I have the brain in the jar."

She admitted it's a luxury being able to hide out from the world when she isn't working, noting, "For whatever reason people have allowed me to say, OK, I'm going to come and do the thing — do the shoot, do the red carpet, speak to the journalists, put the music out — and when I've done it to the point of total exhaustion, when I have completely quenched that thirst — I'm going to go home, and you're not going to see me for two or three or four years."

With that in mind, it's no surprise that she and her boyfriend Justin Warren are one of the most low-key couples around.

The pair are rarely photographed together, with their most recent PDA being caught by paparazzi in August 2021. So who is the "Solar Power" singer's rumored other half? Here's everything to know about Lorde's boyfriend Justin Warren.

He works in the music industry

Warren is an American promotions director for Universal Music in New Zealand. In addition to Lorde, Warren has worked with other big-name stars, including Eminem, Justin Bieber and Katy Perry.

Warren and Lorde met in 2009

According to The New Zealand Herald, Lorde and Warren first met when she was signed to Universal Music in 2009. However, the pair weren't linked romantically until nearly six years later.

He previously denied dating Lorde

Warren accompanied Lorde on the red carpet at the Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards in November 2015. In February 2016, Warren and Lorde were spotted together again in New Zealand, prompting dating rumors, but he shot them down.

"Ella and I have worked together for years and we're good friends. Any rumors of us being 'a pair' are ridiculous," he told The Herald. "Ella has a really busy year ahead of her and we'll be spending more time together as plans for the next Lorde record unfold."

He's 17 years older than Lorde

Lorde with boyfriend Justin Warren, Chris Rock at the Milwaukee Bucks vs. the New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden. Credit: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Warren is around 42 years old as of this writing, making him 17 years Lorde's senior. Lorde's boyfriend prior to Warren, photographer James Lowe, was seven years older than the singer.

Lorde's mother, Sonja Yelich, told Rolling Stone in early 2014 that dating older was Lorde's thing, whether her parents necessarily liked it or not.

"I didn't say, 'Yeah, sure, go date a 24-year-old.' But her dad and I met James and we liked him," she recalled. "When Ella was much younger, her first boyfriend was older — four years or something."

Warren and Lorde rocked color-coordinating beach outfits

Intentionally matching or just that in sync? Lorde and Warren were photographed together enjoying a beach day in February 2016 in New Zealand — where it was summer at the time.

Despite sparking romance rumors, the pair didn't engage in any PDA, with photos simply depicting them splashing in the surf, getting some sun, snacking and chatting. Warren wore red swim trunks, which matched nearly perfectly with Lorde's red strapless scalloped bikini.

They haven't publicly confirmed their relationship

Lorde got rid of all of her social media as a means to protect her own mental health, so if you're hoping to find sweet selfies with Warren, think again.

"Part of what made me peace out on social media, apart from feeling like I was losing my free will, was the massive amounts of stress I was feeling about our planet, about systemic racism, and about police brutality in this country," Lorde previously told Cazzie David for Interview magazine. Since then, Lorde has only posted rarely, either to promote her music or to call her fans to vote in important elections.

Warren has an Instagram account of his own, but it's private — and based on his low follower count, it appears he's pretty strict about who he lets into his digital space.

In 2017, Lorde admitted to running a secret Instagram account dedicated to reviewing onion rings. The page garnered 24 followers before it was taken down, with Warren being one of the lucky few who followed @onionringsworldwide.

Warren and Lorde previously sparked engagement rumors

In March 2019, Lorde sparked engagement rumors for the first time when she and Warren were photographed together in New Zealand. At the time, Lorde wore a silver ring on her left hand.

The singer never commented on the rumors, but fans began speculating about Lorde and Warren's possible engagement again in April 2021 when she was photographed sporting a different majestic rock on her ring finger. While attending the Variety Power of Women event, photos showed Lorde rocking a pretty gold ring with what appeared to be a large diamond.

True to her private nature, she hasn't commented on the jewelry. It's worth noting that she was later photographed at the Glastonbury Festival in late June 2022 wearing a different ring on the same finger.

Warren lives in New Zealand — and possibly with Lorde

Both Warren and Lorde call New Zealand home, and while the singer has never commented on whether the pair lives together, the couple sparked cohabitation rumors after they were photographed shopping for rugs in March 2019.

The singer previously opened up about feeling "lonely" during the COVID-19 pandemic when she was residing in New York City.