Who Is Sara Bareilles' Fiancé? All About Joe Tippett

The couple first met in 2015 while working together on the hit musical Waitress

Published on January 3, 2023
Sara Bareilles and Joe Tippett have Waitress to thank for their love story.

The two first met in 2015 while working together on the musical during its out-of-town tryout at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

While Bareilles famously wrote the score for the show, Tippett played Earl, the moody husband of the story's protagonist Jenna, before the show's official move to Broadway.

In 2017, the two went public with their romance as they attended a handful of events together, including the opening night for The New Group's play All the Fine Boys, PEOPLE and EW's Upfronts Party and the 2017 Tony Awards.

Now, the couple is set to tie the knot! On New Year's Day, the singer announced her engagement to Tippett, writing, "Yes to marrying this man. It's an easy, earned, relaxed YES."

From his acting background to his relationship milestones with Bareilles, here's everything to know about Tippett.

He has starred in Waitress several times

Drew Gehling, Betsy Wolfe and Joe Tippett from the cast of "Waitress" celebrate 'Sugar, Butter, Flour: The Waitress Pie Cookbook at The Brooks Atkinson Theatre on June 27, 2017 in New York City.
Walter McBride/Getty

After making his Broadway debut in Airline Highway in 2015, Tippett played Earl Hunterson in the American Repertory Theater production of Waitress.

Though he didn't initially transfer with the production when it first moved to Broadway in April 2016, he did take on the Broadway role a year later as he succeeded Will Swenson.

After the production closed in January 2020, the show returned in a limited engagement in 2021, with Bareilles as the lead role of Jenna and Tippett as her on-stage husband Earl.

He's been in some big movies and TV shows

Aside from acting on the stage, Tippett has been in a handful of TV shows and movies. Notably, he played Coach Sam Strickland on NBC's short-lived series Rise and Doolittle "Mooney" Lynn on the Lifetime TV movie Patsy & Loretta.

Most recently, he was in the 2021 miniseries Mare of Easttown and the 2022 musical movie Spirited starring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds.

His brother got him into theater

During an interview with Broadway.com, Tippett revealed that it was actually his brother who encouraged him to get into theater. "My brother got me into theater when they were shorthanded for the school production of Bye Bye Birdie," he explained. "I was just picking up girls — lifting them, not hitting on them. Well, maybe a little of both."

He played football in high school

In addition to doing small school productions in high school, Tippett was quite the athlete, playing football for Damascus High School in Damascus, Maryland.

"I could've gone to college on an athletic scholarship, but I'd started dabbling in theatre and became interested in that," he told StageBuddy about his sports career.

He and Sara Bareilles went public with their romance in 2017

Sara Bareilles and Joe Tippett attend the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 10, 2018 in New York City.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

After working together on Waitress during its out-of-town tryout at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the two went public with their romance in 2017 as they posed together at the opening night for All the Fine Boys starring Tippett.

They later took their romance to the Tony Awards as they walked the red carpet together at the 2017 ceremony, where Bareilles presented on stage alongside Patina Miller.

He and Sara Bareilles share a dog named Louie

In early 2022, the two got a sweet puppy named Louie, who they regularly post about on their social media pages. "My boys. @joetipps #louiethedogofmydreams," the singer captioned a photo of Tippett and their dog on Instagram in April 2022.

