Who Is Jessie J? 6 Things to Know About the British Singer Dating Channing Tatum

British singer Jessie J has captured the heart of one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors.

The singer, 30, is dating Channing Tatum, a source told PEOPLE.

“It’s very new,” the insider said.

Jessie J is well-known for her pop lyrics and vocals and has worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry.

Here are six things to know about the “Domino” singer.

She’s Made Hit Songs for Miley Cyrus and Chris Brown

Before making it big with her own hits like “Domino” and “Price Tag,” Jessie J (born Jessica Ellen Cornish) wrote “Party in the U.S.A.” for Miley Cyrus in 2009. The song became a hit and made a lasting impact on the singer.

“Party in the U.S.A. paid my rent for, like, three years,” she told Glamour UK in 2014. “Actually it was longer than that. That’s where I get most of my money. I write songs. I’m a singer. I love doing endorsements and stuff, but that’s all added on.”

She’s also written Chris Brown’s “I Need This.”

She Got Heat for Saying Her Bisexuality ‘Was a Phase’

In 2011, Jessie J told The Telegraph she was bisexual but backtracked on her comments in an interview with The Mirror in April 2014.

“For me, it was a phase,” she said. “But I’m not saying bisexuality is a phase for everybody.”

“I feel that if I continue my career not speaking on it, I almost feel more of a liar than if I didn’t,” she added. “I just want to be honest, and it’s really not a big deal. Who cares?”

She continued, “I want to stop talking about it completely now and find myself a husband. I did talk about it, and I was open about it, and I do support being lesbian/gay/bisexual/transgender — who you want. That’s what I’m doing.”

She Sang ‘Bang Bang’ with Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj

Jessie J recorded the 2014 hit with Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj and became the lead single for her third studio album Sweet Talker.

The song reached No. 3 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and was later certified six times platinum in November 2017.

“It was like a real female [group], [coming] together, empowering, supportive [vibe], and then Nicki jumping on it was like the icing on the cake,” the singer told Capital FM radio at the time.

Of the song, she told Glamour UK, “One of the biggest things that I’ve wanted to achieve in my life is standing the test of time, and I feel like “Bang Bang” [will] do that.”

She Studied Alongside Well-Known Artists Like Adele

Jessie J attended the BRIT School for Performing Arts and Technology where other notable classmates included Adele, Leona Lewis, Amy Winehouse and Tom Holland.

The singer graduated alongside Adele in 2006.

She Has a Heart Condition

The singer inherited Wolff-Parkinson-White disease — a condition that means she has an extra electrical pathway in her heart that causes shortness of breath and dizziness — from her father, and his father before him.

The disease led to her having surgeries as a child. In April 2017, she told PEOPLE the disease “doesn’t go away, sadly.”

“It’s just something that I’ve had to deal with since I was a child, and it pushed me to get stronger. It’s just part of who I am,” Jessie J told PEOPLE.

“I do have to make sure I stay healthy and look after myself,” she said. “I kind of love that I have something that pushes me to be healthier.”

She Competed on a Chinese Reality Singing Competition — and Won

While the singer-songwriter might be used to judging people’s singing as a judge on The Voice UK, she took a step into the competition by traveling to China and competing on their version — China’s Singer.

After being one of the first international performers to appear on the show, Jessie J won the competition against the other Chinese contestants.

The singer shared the moment on Instagram in April, writing, “Last year I was asked to compete in a singing competition in China. Performing alongside the biggest established singers / artists across Asia. I was the first international artist to ever be asked / compete. An honour alone. I know a lot of people were shocked when they found out.”

“ Like why would I compete in a singing competition… I’m probably the least competitive person I know,” she wrote. “I said yes because I LOVE to do the unexpected and I LOVE to represent the UK and singing everywhere I go. I LOVE to sing.”

“But also it was an opportunity to bridge a gap between two cultures. For them to see a western performer and hear music some had never heard before and visa versa,” Jessie J continued. “For the performances to be seen by millions outside of China and visa versa. And those people to discover the show was the best part. The respect being shown for both cultures and the love was ❤️.”

“My team and I have been in China for 3.5 months. It’s been an amazing learning experience for all of us! We worked hard! THANK YOU! I love you all! 💫

I won the show last night,” she continued. “But what we all won was the beginning of something really magical. I am so happy I got to play a part.”

“Here is to me being the first but not the last international artist to be on SINGER. And for the boundaries to continue to be broken,” she added. “I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU! I still cant believe I came 1st! 🏆 Last night a billion people watched the show | MAD ✨😭🙏🏻🌹❤️.”