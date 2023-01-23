Who Is Bruno Mars' Girlfriend? All About Jessica Caban

Bruno Mars' music career has reached incredible heights, and the one constant through it all has been his longtime girlfriend, Jessica Caban.

The "Leave The Door Open" singer met Caban at a New York City hotel restaurant on the Lower East Side, according to Bruno Mars author Emily Herbert.

The notoriously private couple have been together for over a decade but keep their relationship relatively out of the public eye. Aside from the occasional family group photo or birthday post, they also refrain from posting each other on social media.

However, Caban did share a rare look into the pair's private life in October 2022 in honor of their 10-year anniversary. "Polaroid of our first trip together🥹🥰👩🏽‍❤️‍💋‍👨🏾 10+yrs ago," she captioned a throwback snap of her and Mars.

So, who is Bruno Mars' number one supporter? Keep reading to find out more about Jessica Caban and her long-term relationship with the singer-songwriter.

She's been by Mars' side since day one

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

While chatting with Rolling Stone in 2016, Mars confirmed that he and Caban began dating in 2011, which is shortly after he released his debut album Doo-Wops & Hooligans. The model eventually left her hometown of Harlem, New York, to be closer to Mars in Los Angeles, where they now live with their dog, a Rottweiler named Geronimo.

Jennifer Lopez gave Caban her first modeling job

Jessica Caban Instagram

Caban's modeling career took off quickly thanks to Jennifer Lopez, who cast Caban as a model for her Sweetface collection. The collection fell under the J. Lo clothing line umbrella, giving Caban tons of exposure and professional experience. After six years, Lopez's Sweetface line closed in 2009.

In a 2012 throwback tweet, Caban shared an old newspaper clipping of herself modeling Sweetface. "My 1st job modeling was for @JLO***couldn't think of a better way to start my career. Thanks Jennifer! #throwback," she captioned the photo.

She was the first winner of Model Latina

In 2008, Caban competed in and won the first season of NuvoTV's reality competition show, Model Latina. Contestants participated in several runways and fashion challenges in hopes of securing a modeling contract with Q Management, a $10,000 cash prize and a photo spread in Latina magazine. According to Q Management's talent page, the agency still represents Caban.

She is Mars' muse

Jessica Caban Instagram

Considering much of the "Marry You" singer's music is romantic in nature, it's no surprise that his relationship with Caban has lent itself as inspiration in the studio, be it the ups or the downs.

Speaking with Rolling Stone, the singer-songwriter revealed that he wrote "When I Was Your Man" during a particularly rocky time in their relationship. While the pair never officially broke up, the song is written through that lens, and Mars said he still gets emotional performing it live.

"When you perform it, you know, you're bringing up these emotions again. It's just like bleeding," Mars told the publication, adding that he prefers not even to talk about the origin of the song anymore. "I'm not answering any questions about this song. It's too close to home."

She made her acting debut on Jane the Virgin

Jessica Caban Instagram

The CW's Jane the Virgin was Caban's first time acting in a TV series. She starred as Sonia, an employee at The Marbella hotel who befriends Jane (Gina Rodriguez), from 2016 to 2018. In the season two finale, Mars was a musical guest at Jane and Michael's wedding, and Caban can be seen in the crowd.

Caban celebrated the career milestone on Twitter. "Sonia #thanful thank you @CWJaneTheVirgin & @JennieUrman for this opportunity!!" Caban wrote alongside a photo of herself dressed in The Marbella hotel uniform in front of her trailer.

She launched her own swimwear line in 2016

Not only did Caban join the cast of Jane the Virgin in 2016, but she also launched her own swimwear line. According to the store's Instagram page, J.Marie Swimwear is a limited edition swimwear line offering bikinis and one-pieces in various colors, cutouts and designs — all of which are named after characters in the 1961 musical West Side Story. The store's Instagram hasn't been updated since June 2020, so it's unclear whether Caban is still designing swimsuits.

She and Mars aren't in a rush to get married

Jessica Caban Instagram

While the pair have been together for over a decade, they're not in a rush to get down the aisle. During his 2016 interview with Rolling Stone, Mars was asked if he would ever propose to Caban, to which he responded: "Jesus! She's my best friend. My rock. What's wrong with that?" He added, "We're just happy."

They've made a few public appearances together at the Grammys

Larry Busacca/Getty

Mars and Caban rarely attend red carpet events together or make high-profile appearances. The only exception is the Grammy Awards, which they've attended a total of three times. Caban accompanied Mars to the biggest night in music in 2014, 2016 and 2018 — when Mars took home six Grammys.

At the 2018 Grammys, Mars gave his "rock" a sweet shout-out while accepting the trophy for record of the year for 24K Magic. "My lady, Jessica. I love you, baby," he said mid-speech. "Thank you for being my rock and being by my side throughout this whole process."