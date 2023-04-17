Who Is 50 Cent's Girlfriend? All About Jamira "Cuban Link" Haines

50 Cent has remained fairly private about his relationship with Jamira Haines (also known as Cuban Link).

The rapper (born Curtis Jackson) and the fitness trainer made their red carpet debut at the season 6 premiere of his television series Power. In the years since, they've continued to make public appearances together and share the occasional rare glimpse into their relationship on social media.

While they rarely speak about their relationship publicly, the "In da Club" singer did describe his girlfriend to PEOPLE as "cool" and said she "has her own ideas and her own direction," shortly after they made their debut as a couple.

So, who is 50 Cent's girlfriend? Here is everything to know about Jamira "Cuban Link" Haines.

She grew up in New Jersey

While Haines' parents are originally from Havana, Cuba, they emigrated to the U.S. before she was born. Haines was born and raised in Camden, New Jersey.

Her connection to her hometown remains strong, and she has even received a commendation from the town's City Council recognizing her achievements and commitment to the community. She shared the 2019 award in an Instagram post, stating that she "held back tears of joy" when it was presented to her.

She goes by the name Cuban Link

Born Jamira Haines, she now goes by the name of Cuban Link, likely a tribute to her Cuban roots. The stage name appears throughout her businesses and on her social media profiles.

She is a former model

In 2016, Haines began a career in modeling after signing with the modeling agency Wilhelmina Models. During her time with the agency, Haines booked campaigns with athletic brands Nike and Puma, among others.

She's a fitness trainer and entrepreneur

A few years into her modeling career, Haines left the agency to start her own fitness-centered lifestyle and apparel brand, Cuban Fit. The company's website says the brand is "dedicated to empowering women to feel their best, both physically and mentally."

Now a certified fitness trainer as well, Haines often shares workout routines on the brand's social media accounts.

She and 50 Cent make vision boards together

In 50 Cent's book Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter, released in 2020, the rapper revealed that he and his girlfriend often utilize collage-making to better their relationship.

"For 30 days, I [told her], 'Send me a picture of something you want,' " he told PEOPLE. "Then after the 30 days, I did the same. At the end of it, we put the two vision boards together and talked about the things that don't match up. It sparked conversations that we probably wouldn't have gotten to randomly, and it was easier for us to express it because it's so early."

For 50 Cent, vision boards have been vital in his romantic relationships, career, and business. Haines also shares the practice with others by hosting workshops for creating your own vision board.

She and 50 Cent are not afraid to play jokes on each other

In addition to inspiring each other, Haines and 50 Cent enjoy keeping their relationship light, and the fitness trainer often pranks her rapper boyfriend.

After the emergence of a TikTok trend where creators poke lighthearted fun at their significant others, Haines decided to jump on the challenge and make a similar video featuring 50 Cent. For the video, Haines used an infamous photo of him in the movie Things Fall Apart, where the actor had to shed his physique for the role. Haines captioned the post, "I'm out the house after this one !! #sorrybabyihadtodoit."

In a TikTok video posted on Feb. 26, 2023, Haines attempted to prank 50 Cent with another trend, but it quickly went awry.

Haines told 50 Cent: "Baby, this boy be in DMs saying I'm pretty," to which he responded, "Being in your DM saying what?"

"He said I'm pretty," Haines answered.

The rapper kept his response short and said, "Alright get knocked out. Get knocked out."

Haines immediately started laughing and ended the video, writing in the caption, "Damn I gave it up lol I couldn't stay serious."

She and 50 Cent keep their relationship private

Haines and 50 Cent prefer to keep their relationship private. While it's unclear when the duo first started dating, they publicly attended an event together for the first time in August 2019. The two appeared at the season 6 premiere of the rapper's television series Power in New York City. Since then, the couple have continued to step out together publicly on occasion.

In January 2020, Haines was present when 50 Cent was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The following month, Haines and the musician attended the premiere of the ABC drama For Life, which 50 Cent executive produced.

The pair have made occasional appearances on each others' social media profiles as well, though they rarely discuss their relationship publicly.