All About Selena Gomez's Sister, Gracie Elliott Teefey

Selena Gomez's relationship with her younger half-sister Gracie Elliott Teefey is the definition of sibling goals.

Gomez, 30, and Gracie, 9, have shared several sweet moments over the years, from their sister date nights to their adorable red carpet appearances.

Despite their more than 20-year age difference, the two have a very close relationship, and the Rare Beauty founder has shared several tributes to Gracie on Instagram, referring to her little sis as "the best thing in the world" and "forever her favorite human."

And though the multi-hyphenate has a packed schedule — she's currently filming season 3 of Only Murders in the Building and is in the studio working on new music — she makes sure to prioritize spending time with Gracie and being a good role model.

"I will forever let my sister know she is strong, bold and beautiful," Gomez wrote on Instagram in 2017. "She will be raised to know her voice matters. She is going to understand the importance behind being a leader and inspire others by her truth."

Gomez isn't the only one sharing wisdom with her sister. As the singer showed in a hilarious TikTok from August 2021, Gracie helps keep her up to date on the latest social media trends. Gomez posted a clip of Gracie telling her, "You embarrass me," as she tries to teach her older sibling how to make a TikTok, which concludes with the duo in a fit of laughter.

So, who is Gomez's younger sister? Here's everything to know about Gracie and her sweet relationship with her famous sibling.

She's over 20 years younger than Gomez

Selena Gomez with sister Gracie Elliot Teefey.

When Gomez was 20 years old, her mom Mandy Teefey welcomed daughter Gracie Elliott Teefey with Gomez's stepfather Brian. Gracie was born in California on June 12, 2013.

The "Lose You to Love Me" singer had previously shared her mother's pregnancy news on Twitter, writing, "I'm the happiest girl in the world!"

She raids Gomez's closet

In addition to looking up to her older sister as a role model, Gracie also turns to Gomez for fashion advice. Gomez told Vogue that the 9-year-old is already raiding her closet. "I thought I'd have a little more time with my clothes, but that's just not the case," she said.

During a recent "sister date night" in January 2023, Gomez posted a photo of the duo in coordinating black outfits, proving her style is rubbing off on young Gracie.

She's been Gomez's date on the red carpet

Who needs a date when you have your sister? In November 2019, Gracie joined Gomez for the premiere of Disney's Frozen 2 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.

"Honestly, it was the coolest feeling," Gomez later said during an interview on BBC One's music show Sounds. "I said to her, 'This is my favorite carpet I have ever done.' "

She continued, "Because she's never done any of that and we didn't force her to do that. Everything we do … to keep her safe, but my sister's become very dramatic now. She's all about the dresses, and the glitter."

The singer also shared the advice she gave Gracie ahead of her red carpet debut: "I bent down and I looked at her before we stepped on and I said, 'If you get nervous, if you get overwhelmed, just pull my hand and I'll take you off immediately.' And she's like, 'K,' and walked straight on the carpet and has her full moment with the feathers," Gomez said, joking, "I'm standing there, and I'm like, 'Gracie, get me in the picture too.' "

She and Gomez went viral on TikTok

Gomez regularly features Gracie on her social media profiles, and in July 2021, the sister duo experienced a viral moment when they reenacted a famous scene from Full House.

While sitting beside each other, the pair acted out a moment from the series in which D.J. Tanner (Candace Cameron Bure) and Stephanie Tanner (Jodie Sweetin) argue with one another about who is better. In the clip, Gomez — taking on the role of D.J. — says, "I'm smarter" before Gracie, as Stephanie, replies, "I'm not falling for that!"

"Sisters," Gomez captioned the clip, which garnered over 5 million likes.

Gracie made an appearance on her older sister's TikTok again in August 2022, when the Only Murders in the Building star shared a throwback video of the two attending an Olivia Rodrigo concert.

In the sweet video, Gomez sported a Sour Tour bucket hat while she and Gracie sang along to Rodrigo's "Driver's License."

She joins Gomez's girls' nights out

In addition to their date nights, Gomez also brings Gracie along for special occasions with her friends. In honor of her 30th birthday in July 2022, Gomez threw herself a wedding-themed celebration, where she invited various people to the event who played an important role in her twenties, including Miley Cyrus, Francia Raísa, Camila Cabello and, of course, her sister Gracie.

In a series of photos posted on Gomez's Instagram from the party, Gracie can be seen walking behind her sister into the celebration wearing a pale pink dress that coordinated with Gomez's peach Versace gown.

Gomez again included Gracie in a celebratory girls' night out in honor of her friend Nicola Peltz Beckham's birthday in January 2023.

"It's not your bday yet but let's celebrate NOW!," Gomez wrote next to a snap of her and Gracie each kissing one of Peltz' cheeks. Peltz commented on the post, "Omg my sisters!! 💖💖💖🥹🥹."

She's friends with Penelope Disick

Gomez isn't the only star in Gracie's inner circle — the 9-year-old is also close friends with Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's daughter Penelope Disick.

Gracie previously joined Scott and Penelope on a sweet night out in Las Vegas in September 2021, where the two girls were pictured sharing treats at the Sugar Factory.

In November 2022, Gracie had an epic sleepover with Penelope and her cousin North West, Kim Kardashian's oldest child. The friends documented their evening on TikTok, posting a clip of them lip-syncing a sped-up version of Carly Rae Jepsen's song "Call Me Maybe."

Penelope captioned the video, "Sleepovers be like lol."