Who Is Questlove's Girlfriend? All About Grace Harry

Questlove is happily dating businesswoman Grace Harry.

While he is most known for being the drummer and frontman of The Roots, Questlove — born Ahmir Khalib Thompson — has made a name for himself in many other ways. He made his directorial debut in 2021 with Summer of Soul, a film about the Harlem Cultural Festival of 1969, and later won the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature in 2022. He's also a children's book author and is set to release his first book, The Rhythm of Time, in April 2023.

When it comes to his love life, the multi-hyphenate is very private, and he rarely speaks publicly about his relationship with Harry. However, it's clear the couple have a lot of love for each other. "My girlfriend Gracie is a godsend hero," Questlove told Rolling Stone during a December 2020 interview.

So, who is Questlove's girlfriend? Here's everything to know about Grace Harry.

She's a "joy strategist"

Grace Harry Instagram

Harry works as a "joy strategist," helping people find their joy and connect with their inner child, as she explained to Coveteur during an August 2020 interview. She told the outlet that she found her way to this career when she was "on the verge of divorce number three."

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, her work involved in-person "playdates" with childhood activities to help clients like Jay-Z and Lauryn Hill find joy. Her sessions have since moved to Zoom.

The entrepreneur often shares messages of joy and self-improvement on her Instagram account as well, which has over 33 thousand followers.

She's from Brooklyn

Harry was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. She once shared in an interview with rapper Common that she had a difficult upbringing. Harry's mom was just 17 years old when she was born, and she spent some time in foster homes as a child before being reunited with her mother.

She's a mom of two

Grace Harry Instagram

Harry has two children from previous relationships: daughter Leaf and son Raiden. Leaf is pursuing a music career and released her debut album, Trinity, in 2017. She also has a substantial following on Instagram, where she often shares her work and music.

She was previously married to Usher

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

Questlove is not the only musician Harry has dated. Prior to their relationship, she dated singer Usher, and in 2015, the pair secretly married. However, after two years of marriage, they called it quits.

The former couple released a joint statement confirming their divorce in 2018 that read: "After much thought and consideration, we have mutually decided to separate as a couple. We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives. The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward."

She is a former music manager

Grace Harry Instagram

Harry was also Usher's manager, and he credited much of his early success to her.

"I have an incredible partner and manager. She has helped me through some of the hardest times in my life and my career," he told Billboard in 2014. "She's someone who's been able to support and understand all of who I am. Not just as a dancer or as a performer or as a singer, but as a humanitarian and a businessman and as a person."

Additionally, Harry previously worked at MCA Records, Jive Records and Island Def Jam Records in marketing and creative roles.

She and Questlove share an apartment together in New York City

The couple currently live together in N.Y.C. In March 2021, Harry gave Open House NYC a tour of their home and talked about her inspiration for the space. "I love to design every room about feeling," she said as she showed off the bedroom.

"I wanted to still have our aesthetic, which is bright and colorful, which was not easy to find in bedding," she added, explaining how she took a plain white duvet cover and shams and colored them purple using bleach and dye. "But then everything else really echoes going in, shutting it down, restoring."

When they first moved into their home in November 2020, Questlove reflected on how much the milestone meant to him on Twitter. "I been living out of Kippling bags, room service, bus bunks, airplane lounges, studios, my 30rock HQs, & crash apts waiting for 28 years to get my 1st REAL 'imma grow old here' crib. so this has been an exciting time for this chapter in my life," he wrote. "In my best relationship, gettin my act together (health/business/life goals)--the happiest I've ever been."

He continued, "Walked into my new crib and just sat there thinking about my journey: I went from CAPA to a record deal to living in Europe to making cool records & trying new avenues and now im looking at this house wondering what kind of game nights ill host or how loud Grace will lemme blast music ... "

She introduces Questlove to new things

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Grace introduced her boyfriend to a variety of new things, including the book The Gene Keys by Richard Rudd.

"I listen to the audio version of this book in a roulette/random shuffle way. It's my new Bible," Questlove told Rolling Stone. "I listen to a half-hour every day to learn how to not sabotage or regress into my old self. My girlfriend got me the book and audio version. I don't go a day without it."

Harry also introduced him to neuroscientist and author Dr. Joe Dispenza, who is his "new hero" and "taught me that I am my own hero."

Thanks to Harry, Questlove also watched Star Wars for the first time. "My girlfriend also told me my dealbreaker in this relationship was my refusal to watch The Star Wars trilogy," he said.