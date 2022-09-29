Who Is Billy Ray Cyrus' Girlfriend? All About Firerose

Billy Ray Cyrus has a new love in his life.

Following his split from longtime wife Tish Cyrus earlier this year, the country musician is dating singer Firerose, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

"They've been dating for a little while," the source says. "They grew close while working on music together. It is what it is. He and Tish were over before he started dating her."

After teaming up for a musical collaboration together last year, Firerose seemingly confirmed their romance in August when she paid tribute to Billy on his birthday.

"The world is a better place with you in it. Happy Birthday Billy❤️," Firerose captioned a photo of them.

Firerose and Billy Ray recently sparked engagement rumors when she posted a photo wearing a diamond on her ring finger, though a source tells PEOPLE an engagement is unlikely.

Before Firerose, Billy was married to Tish for 28 years and the couple share five children: daughters Miley, Noah, and Brandi, and sons Trace and Braison.

In April, Tish filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences," according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.

From her background as a singer to her biggest musical inspirations, here's everything to know about Billy's new love.

She's a singer-songwriter

Like Billy, Firerose is a singer-songwriter, noting on her website that she's had a "lifelong passion for songwriting" since she was young.

"I always believed that my purpose on earth was fulfilled by music," she wrote on her page. "And helping people up with a song I wrote gives everything so much meaning. I write from a place in my soul that's unexplainable and I'm incredibly grateful for this gift that allows me to touch people so profoundly."

Firerose/Instagram

She was born in Australia

Firerose was born and raised in Sydney, Australia to "a family of symphony musicians," per her website. She later moved to Los Angeles, California to pursue a career in music.

She graduated from Newtown School for the Performing Arts

While residing in Sydney, Firerose attended Newtown School for the Performing Arts, which is recognized as one of the "leading Performing and Visual Arts schools in Australia," according to the school's website.

Firerose and Billy Ray Cyrus. Firerose/Instagram

She considers Billy Ray Cyrus her "mentor"

After releasing a handful of singles as a solo artist, Firerose got her big break when she collaborated with Billy on their track "New Day," which she said she "originally wrote to lift herself out of one of the darkest periods of her life."

While describing her 2021 collaboration with Billy, she called the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer her "longtime pal and mentor."

Her biggest musical inspirations include Sia and Alanis Morisette

On her website, Firerose lists a handful of her biggest musical inspirations, including Sia and Alanis Morisette, as well as Australian rock bands such as Powderfinger, INXS and Silverchair.