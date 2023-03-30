Who Is Lana Del Rey's Rumored Fiancé? All About Evan Winiker

The singer and music manager sparked engagement rumors in March 2023

By
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson

Kelsie Gibson is the SEO Editor of PEOPLE Digital. Since joining the brand in 2021, she has contributed to a number of different verticals, writing and editing SEO content ranging from relationship timelines to TV and movie explainers. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kelsie worked at POPSUGAR as the Celebrity and Entertainment editor, where she wrote and edited content and conducted various interviews for online and video at press junkets, red carpets, and events such as Tribeca Film Festival. She was also formerly at Bustle, Tiger Beat, and Her Campus and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Published on March 30, 2023 02:56 PM
Lana Del Rey; Evan Winiker. Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic, Evan Winiker/instagram

Lana Del Rey seemingly has a new man in her life.

The "Summertime Sadness" singer is apparently engaged to music manager Evan Winiker, Billboard reports. The news comes after Del Rey sparked engagement rumors in early March when she stepped out at the 2023 Billboard Women In Music event wearing a diamond ring on her left hand.

The couple was first linked last fall when they stepped out at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off festival, and the singer has discreetly appeared on Winiker's Instagram account.

Before Winiker, Del Rey was previously linked to musician Jack Donoghue. While neither Del Rey nor Donoghue confirmed their relationship at the time, they seemingly made things Instagram official in July 2022. She was also previously engaged to musician Clayton Johnson in 2020.

From his career to his relationship with Del Rey, here's everything to know about Winiker.

He's a managing partner at Range Media

Winiker is a managing partner at Range Media, which represents a large range of talent. He first joined the team in March 2021, bringing various clients on board with him, including MAX, Daya, Disco Biscuits, Skyler Stonestreet and Walk Off the Earth. Before that, he worked at Full Stop for four years.

"I'm beyond thankful for all the love and memories shared over the last few years with my Full Stop family, and thrilled to be embarking on this new journey," Winiker told Variety when he made the move to Range Media. "As a manager, it's always my goal to surround my clients with the best teams in all areas. This eco system is truly that. It's an environment of forward thinking people who look beyond the boundaries and walls that are categorically put in place, allowing them to open new doors and reach new peaks that we dream up."

He's also a musician

Before getting into music management, Winiker was a member of the indie rock band Steel Train, alongside Jack Antonoff, a frequent collaborator with Del Rey. In November 2022, Winiker posted a photo of him and Antonoff in the studio together, just a month before the Bleachers singer announced his collaboration with Del Rey on Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, which was released in March 2023.

He and Lana were first linked in September 2022

Evan Winiker/instagram

According to Billboard, the two were first seen together in September 2022 when they attended the Malibu Chili Cook-Off festival. Since then, they have kept their relationship super under the radar. In October 2022, Winiker seemingly "soft launched" his relationship with Del Rey as he posted a gallery of photos on Instagram, including one group photo that included Del Rey at a Halloween party.

He's older than Lana Del Rey

Winiker appears to be three years older than Del Rey. In December 2022, Winiker celebrated his birthday, later marking the occasion with a photo of his birthday cake, which featured a "40" candle. He jokingly captioned the post, "This is 29…"

He's a dog dad

Evan Winiker/instagram

Winiker has a sweet dog named Henry, who he posts about often on his Instagram. The dog was even featured on his birthday cake and the two dressed up together for Halloween.

