Who Is Hailie Jade Scott's Fiancé? All About Evan McClintock

Hailie Jade Scott and Evan McClintock are marking a big relationship milestone: they're engaged.

The daughter of rapper Eminem, 27, announced her recent engagement on Feb. 6, sharing several sweet photos from McClintock's proposal.

Despite growing up in the spotlight, Scott has kept her relationship with McClintock fairly private online.

Since they started dating in 2016, the social media influencer and Just a Little Shady podcast host has only shared a few glimpses of their romance.

In July 2021, she shared a selfie of the two together, writing, "I rarely share my feed, but when I do I'm happy it's with you ❤️‍"

From how he met Scott to his professional background, here's everything to know about McClintock.

He studied at Michigan State University

Like Scott, McClintock attended Michigan State University, where he graduated with a BA in Economics in 2018, per his LinkedIn profile.

He's an enterprise growth executive

Following graduation, McClintock got a job with the software development company Scout, which "provides an investigative solution through technology to some of the largest high-end luxury brands, multinational automakers & manufacturers, government entities, anti-counterfeiting groups, brand protection, leading insurance providers, and multinational pharmaceutical organizations," per the company's LinkedIn. He has been with the company since 2018, where he currently serves as an enterprise growth executive.

He's been dating Hailie Jade Scott since 2016

Hailie Jade. Hailie Jade/Instagram

After meeting at Michigan State University, the couple has been dating since 2016. While Scott's Instagram account consists mainly of solo shots of her, her boyfriend has made a few appearances. On Christmas (also her birthday) in 2019, she posted two images of herself and McClintock during her '70s-themed roller-disco party. She has also posted him on other special occasions — including her 21st birthday, St. Patrick's Day in 2017, and Halloween in 2018.

He and Hailie Jade Scott keep their relationship fairly private

Aside from the occasional photos together, the couple doesn't tend to share much publicly. In fact, McClintock's Instagram account is set to private with a little over 700 followers, unlike Scott who has 3 million followers.

He has the approval of Hailie Jade Scott's family

McClintock seemingly has the approval of Scott's famous father (whose real name is Marshall Mathers). In an interview on Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson in March 2020, Eminem briefly mentioned his daughter's boyfriend.

"No babies," the rapper replied when Tyson asked if Hailie had any children of her own. "Just a boyfriend. She's doing good," he said,adding that "She's made me proud for sure."

After Scott posted a photo with McClintock in July 2021, Eminem's younger brother Nathan Kane Mathers also voiced his support for the couple, writing, "My Homie Evan 🔥."

They got engaged in February 2023

On Feb. 6, 2023, Scott announced her engagement to McClintock with a sweet post on Instagram. "casual weekend recap… 😭💗 2.4.23 💍 i love you @evanmcclintock11" she wrote alongside images of them popping champagne and showing off her engagement ring.