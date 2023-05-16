Who Is Ludacris' Wife? All About Eudoxie Bridges

A shared passion for philanthropy brought Ludacris and Eudoxie Bridges (née Mbouguiengue) together.

After meeting at the rapper's LudaDay charity event in 2008, Ludacris (born Christopher Bridges) and Eudoxie quickly began dating. The couple got engaged in 2014 after several years together, and just hours later, they got married.

Since tying the knot, Ludacris and Eudoxie have welcomed two daughters: Cadence Gaëlle, born in 2015, and Chance Oyali, born in 2021. Eudoxie is also a stepmom to Ludacris' daughters from previous relationships, Karma and Cai.

In June 2021, Ludacris told PEOPLE that his wife "checked all the boxes."

"I loved how passionate she was about her goals. And, obviously, she's beautiful," he said, adding of their surprise wedding: "I felt like I sowed all of my royal oats. I was mature enough to become a husband, so the timing was perfect. We are stronger together."

Over the years, the pair have shared plenty of sweet moments on social media as well as glimpses into their relationship and family life.

"Is it the way I look at her, the way she looks at me, or the way we look at YOU? Whatever it is I can guarantee you it's 100% GENUINE," the Fast and Furious star captioned a photo of the two on their 8th anniversary. "Happy 8 Year Anniversary Mrs. Bridges You make life worth GIVING. PURE LOVE."

So, who is Ludacris' wife? Here's everything to know about Eudoxie Bridges.

She was born in West Africa

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Eudoxie was born and raised in the West African nation of Gabon.

According to her 2016 book, Unspoken Angel: My Story Through Her Eyes, Eudoxie moved to the U.S. as a teen, only knowing three English words. However, she adapted to her new country and learned the language. Eudoxie often shares photos and videos from her visits to her "beautiful Gabon" and is clearly very proud to be Gabonese.

In 2020, Ludacris became an official citizen of Gabon, posting a video on Instagram with his passport and revealing that his children are also dual citizens.

"Starting My New Year off with Dual Citizenship! 🇬🇦 AFRICA IM OFFICIAL," Ludacris captioned the clip. "Best Gift of the Decade 🥇Award goes to @eudoxie ✊🏽 #thebridges."

She comes from a large family

ATLANTA, Ga September 5: Eudoxie Bridges and Ludacris Attend the LudaDay Weekend all white party Finale at Compound on September 5, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Eudoxie has many siblings who still live in Gabon. Although the couple live far away from her family, the two make a point of staying connected.

"At the current moment, we're packing up stuff to send back to [Eudoxie's] family at home — like boxes of clothes and baby stuff," Ludacris told Distractify amidst the COVID-19 pandemic in August 2021.

He continued, "She has like eight brothers and sisters. And we're sending stuff in a container over the water and shipping it to Africa. I think that our love for giving back and our love for charity and our love for a growing family and continuing to raise strong children is what's so strong about the unit."

She met Ludacris in 2008

Prince Williams/FilmMagic

Eudoxie and Ludacris first met in Atlanta at the 2008 LudaDay fundraising event.

Ludacris has hosted the annual weekend-long event since 2005; the fundraising event aims to bring the Atlanta community together in dedication to social service and responsibility with the proceeds raised going to the Ludacris Foundation and other local charities that benefit children.

In 2018, Eudoxie honored the 10-year anniversary of their first meeting by sharing a black-and-white photo of the two kissing on Instagram.

"Today marks 10 years we've known each other," Eudoxie captioned the post. "We met August 30th Ludaday weekend 2008 but don't get it twisted he didn't get to kiss these lips until 2009. 🤣🤣 I'm glad we made it work for us because there's no one I'd rather go through this life with. 10 years later and we are better friends, lovers, parents, and partners❤️🙏🏽."

She and Ludacris got engaged and married on the same day

Ludacris Instagram

On Dec. 26, 2014, Ludacris revealed on Instagram that he and Eudoxie were engaged. The End of the Road actor popped the question while aboard a private plane, and Eudoxie enthusiastically accepted.

"She didn't say yes. She said HELL YES! #milehighproposal," he wrote alongside snaps of Eudoxie and his sky-high proposal.

The couple married in a surprise ceremony Ludacris planned at their home just hours after they got engaged.

"We can confirm they got married privately over the holidays," Ludacris' rep told PEOPLE, with another source adding that "Eudoxie wanted a simple ceremony, and it was exactly what she dreamed."

In January 2015, Ludacris posted a photo of him and Eudoxie from their wedding night.

"Why wait? Did the thing before 2015. #mrandmrsbridges," he captioned the image.

Eudoxie also expressed her excitement on Instagram, sharing a photo collage of herself wearing an ivory halter gown and clutching her bouquet as Ludacris posed next to her.

She wrote in the caption: "Great way to go into the new year!"

She and Ludacris have a blended family

Eudoxie Mbouguiengue/Instagram

Ludacris and Eudoxie welcomed their first child together, daughter Cadence Gaëlle, on June 4, 2015. They welcomed their second daughter, Chance Oyali, on July 28, 2021. The rapper also has two daughters from previous relationships, Karma and Cai.

Eudoxie frequently posts photos of all four girls on Instagram as well as family photos of the entire clan.

Ludacris is equally as passionate about parenthood and loves being a girl dad.

"The best part of being a girl dad is that every day is something different, and each daughter has unique needs, so I am learning and adjusting every day just as much as they are," he told PEOPLE in June 2021.

The multi-hyphenate released the Netflix animated series Karma's World in 2021 and the children's book Daddy and Me and the Rhyme to Be in 2022, both of which are inspired by his eldest daughter, Karma, a student at Spelman College studying filmmaking.

The father-daughter duo later expanded their Karma's World empire, launching a sleep collection featuring satin bonnets and pillowcases in 2023.

When discussing the picture book with PEOPLE in June 2022, Ludacris said, "I have absolutely loved being the father to four incredible girls [...] They have taught me so much and changed me for the better. It's my daughters who inspired me to create this show for kids to spread a message of confidence, creativity and empowerment."

She and Ludacris are raising her youngest sister

Eudoxie Bridges Instagram

In addition to their four girls, Ludacris and Eudoxie are helping raise her youngest sister Christella.

In a February 2018 Instagram post, Eudoxie wrote about how she and her husband are raising Christella to be confident in her own skin.

"My husband and I are raising my beautiful youngest sister @christella_mimi in a house full of light skin. Everyday I remind her of how beautiful, strong and smart she is," she wrote alongside a picture of an Essence magazine cover featuring actresses from Marvel's Black Panther.

Christella is often featured on Eudoxie's Instagram and appears in several of the Bridges family photos. She also gave Eudoxie a shout-out in her Instagram post on Mother's Day in 2020.

She started a nonprofit

Prince Williams/WireImage

The philanthropist — who got her master's degree in global management from Nova Southeastern University — founded the nonprofit organization Unspoken Angels in 2013 with the mission of inspiring and helping young women who have experienced abuse, including those in her village in Gabon.

According to a March 2016 interview with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Eudoxie experienced abuse as a young girl and teenager, which later inspired her to start the organization and give a voice to the voiceless.

Ludacris has been a huge source of support for his wife in both opening up about her past and starting the foundation. He has also been by her side at several Unspoken Angels fundraising events.

"My husband is my best friend and confidant," she told the AJC. "He is very supportive of my dreams, aspirations and goals. When I shared my story with him, he encouraged me to share my story and made me understand how many women and young girls would benefit from it."

She supports Ludacris' career

John Shearer/Getty

Eudoxie has also returned the favor, supporting her husband's various professional and educational pursuits.

Ludacris attended Georgia State University in 1996, majoring in music management, as reported by Billboard. However, he left after two years when he got a record deal with Def Jam Recordings. In May 2022, the rapper received an honorary bachelor's degree from the university and gave a commencement speech.

"Though I left school, I was never gone because this institution had become a part of me," he said during his speech, per Georgia State University's website. "It was a part of my fabric and DNA. My heart never strayed far from its steps, and my commitment to someday return and finish was ever-present."

Eudoxie and their children were there at his graduation to cheer him on from the sidelines. "Congratulations @ludacris! We are all so proud of you," she captioned a video of Ludacris walking across the stage.

She has also plugged his work on Instagram, including sharing an adorable clip of his daughters Cai and Cadence dancing and singing in honor of season 4 of Karma's World.

She's opened up about suffering a miscarriage

Eudoxie Mbouguiengue Instagram

On her birthday on May 15, 2018, Eudoxie revealed on Instagram that she suffered a miscarriage earlier that year.

"This year didn't necessarily start off right for us," she captioned a photo of her and Ludacris. "I had a miscarriage and needed to have surgery. It was very easy to complain and self-pity but I refused to let the enemy win. I stayed faithful and prayed up."

Eudoxie concluded her post by encouraging her Instagram followers to stay positive, even when facing difficult situations.

She continued, "I'm sharing this with you all to remind you to live in gratitude. When the enemy tries to knock you down, get even closer to your faith. My faith has been tested many times throughout my life but I'm only getting stronger. Life will not always go as planned and keeping a positive and grateful attitude will only bring more and bigger blessings."