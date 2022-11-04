Who Is Chanel West Coast's Boyfriend? All About Dom Fenison

Chanel West Coast has a new title — girl mom.

The rapper, who is best known for her appearances on MTV's Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory and Ridiculousness, welcomed her first child with boyfriend Dom Fenison in November 2022. West Coast and Fenison, a model, first announced they were expecting in June 2022.

"I'm just really excited for this next journey in my life. It's probably my scariest journey yet, but sometimes the scary roads lead to the best endings," she told E! News at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, where she debuted her baby bump.

"From a very young age, I knew that I wanted to sing and dance and be on TV," she added. "I just can't wait to see what my child's dreams are and help them pursue that all along the way."

Throughout her journey to becoming a mom, West Coast had the support of her boyfriend Fenison. The MTV star and model reconnected after years of friendship and officially began dating in early 2022. The couple are not shy about sharing their love for each other on social media, often posting sweet shout-outs and photos from their tropical getaways.

So, who is the father of her child? Keep reading for everything there is to know about Chanel West Coast's boyfriend Dom Fenison.

He is a model

Fenison is signed to DT Model Management and has walked the runway for fashion houses like Georgio Armani and Givenchy. He has also participated in campaigns for Nike and Men's Wearhouse.

He has a business degree

According to his LinkedIn profile, Fenison holds a bachelor of science degree in accounting and business management from Western Governors University, a private online university based in Utah. He previously held the role of business manager and executive assistant at Stabler & Associates Inc in California, managing the finances of celebrity and high-profile clients.

He works in real estate

The Los Angeles-based model is also a licensed real estate agent. He currently works with Beverly & Company but started his career under the tutelage of a real estate agent in the L.A. neighborhood of Hancock Park. There, Femison sold over 30 homes a year before moving on as a listing manager for a luxury real estate firm.

He knew West Coast before they started dating

West Coast and Fenison confirmed their relationship in early 2022, but the pair have known each other for years. They reconnected after Fenison starred in West Coast's music video.

"We've known each other for, like, five or so years, but we kind of just rekindled our relationship 'cause I was in her new music video for 'Vinyl,' " Fenison told InTouch.

The model played West Coast's love interest in the video.

West Coast praised him for being "level-headed" during her pregnancy

In June 2022, West Coast announced her pregnancy at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. She walked the red carpet with Fenison at her side in a floral sequined mini dress that showed off her growing baby bump. She also spoke to E! News about the pregnancy, opening up about her first-trimester nausea and praising Fenison for remaining "level-headed" through the experience.

"Raising children is not an easy thing so you really have to be like that to be a good dad. He's just so calm and relaxed and I can be a little bit crazier. I think that he's the perfect balance for me," West Coast shared.

On Father's Day 2022, the couple revealed the sex of their child. In a video posted to Instagram, West Coast is seen jumping joyously as Fenison opened an umbrella that exploded with a burst of pink confetti.

"We're having a baby girl!!! 🤗💖🎀🌸🙏🏼🙌🏼" she wrote in the caption. "Love you @domfenison thank you for coming into my life and loving me the way you do."

"I know you will be the best Dad in the world! 😘😘😘 #HappyFathersDay," West Coast added.

He has appeared in music videos

Before taking on a starring role in his girlfriend's music video, "Vinyl," Fenison appeared in Hailee Steinfeld's "Let Me Go" in 2017 alongside Alesso, Florida Georgia Line and songwriter Watt.

"There was definitely a good chemistry between Hailee, [director] Emil [Nava] and myself. We really wanted to tell the story behind this song because it's relatable to so many people," he said in an interview with Just Jared.

"Before our first scene I somehow ended up in charge of driving our vintage truck prop offroad, with her in the passenger seat and the whole crew in the cab," Fenison added. "After getting to the top of the hills we shot a scene with the sun setting, and it was great to see her vision for this song come to life. Hailee seems to stay true to who she is even with all her success, and it was fun working on this project with her."

He and West Coast welcomed a baby girl after "a few complications"

On Nov. 2, 2022, West Coast announced via her Instagram Story that she and Fenison are officially parents. The pair welcomed a baby girl during what she described as "the scariest yet most rewarding day of my life by far."

"After many hours in labor I ended up giving birth to my baby girl via c-section. A few complications and she didn't wanna just pop out on her own," West Coast wrote.

The Ridiculousness co-host continued, "Never felt a love like this before. She's the best thing that ever [happened] to me." She also saluted Fenison "for giving me the greatest gift in the world and being such an amazing dad already. Love you both soooo much."