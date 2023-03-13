Who Is Halle Bailey's Boyfriend? All About DDG

Halle Bailey and DDG are putting their relationship in the spotlight.

The two first sparked romance rumors in January 2022 when they were spotted at Usher's Las Vegas residency together, and DDG (whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.) eventually confirmed their relationship when he posted a romantic birthday tribute to Halle on Instagram that March.

Since then, the couple has stepped out for a handful of events together, including attending the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, where they were all smiles on the red carpet.

In addition to supporting each other at public events, the two have also spoken highly of each other in interviews.

"I'm very proud of her. And I'm just happy to see it," DDG told PEOPLE of Bailey's upcoming role as Ariel in The Little Mermaid. "I feel like sometimes I'm even more excited than anybody else. Just seeing it and seeing everything that she dreamed of coming to life, it's really dope."

From his career to the details of his relationship with Bailey, here's everything to know about DDG.

Marc Piasecki/Getty

He was his class valedictorian

DDG grew up in Pontiac, Michigan, where he graduated from International Tech Academy as valedictorian of his class. The high honor later inspired the title of his 2019 debut album, Valedictorian.

"[Academics] are very important, because I was really into school. That's what a lot of people don't realize," he told BET.com in 2019. "Valedictorian is just about being super competitive and being at the top at all times. It displays my competitiveness. I want to be valedictorian of everything — definitely of the rap game."

After graduation, DDG enrolled at Central Michigan University, but he later dropped out to pursue a career as an entertainer.

He got his start on YouTube

Like Halle and her sister Chloe, DDG got his start on YouTube. He started making videos in 2014 sharing an array of content, including YouTube vlogs and his original music.

"I'm in a space now where I want people to get rid of the stigma that I'm a YouTuber," DDG told PEOPLE of his career as a rapper. "I'm really just tryna shake that image and that stigma. Even though I am a YouTuber, I feel like it automatically comes with people not wanting to press play on the music or believing in the music. Or being harder on it. People are harder on me than other artists."

He founded his own record label

After signing with Epic Records in 2018, DDG founded his own record label, Zooted Music, in 2020. Per the label's website, Zooted Music "scouts, develops, and grows artists using its tremendous leverage in the digital and music space and produces culturally relevant, super talented artists."

He and Halle Bailey first connected through social media

During Essence's September/October 2022 cover story, Halle revealed how she and DDG first connected through social media, noting that she had been "a fan" of the rapper and YouTuber "for years" before he slid into her DMs.

"I grew up being on YouTube and would always see the young Black creators and was constantly inspired by them. He was one of them," Halle told the magazine. "I completely forgot about him. But then I saw that he was dropping music, and I really gravitated toward this one song. Coincidentally he messaged me — and the rest is history."

Jeff Spicer/Getty

He and Halle Bailey went public with their relationship in March 2022

After sparking romance rumors in January 2022, Halle and DDG went Instagram official in March 2022 as the rapper posted a birthday tribute for the Chloe x Halle singer.

In June 2022, the two made their red carpet debut as a couple at the BET Awards. That August, Halle briefly opened up about DDG during her Essence cover story. When asked whether she's in love with the rapper, Halle said, "Yes. For sure I am."

The duo has made a number of public appearances together since, including attending the 2022 WACO Wearable Art Gala, sitting front row at Milan Fashion Week in 2023 and attending the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty in March 2023.

Halle Bailey appears in one of his music videos

In addition to showing their love on the red carpet, the two have also shown their love on the small screen. In August 2022, Halle starred in DDG's sultry music video for "If I Want You," where they were shown locking lips.

"Everyone go watch 'if i want you' by @ddg it's out now ❣️you might see a familiar face 🤭💗," the singer and actress wrote in an Instagram post to promote the video.