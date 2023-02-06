Who Is Dave Grohl's Wife? All About Jordyn Blum

Some rock stars might be known for their wild behavior, but Dave Grohl seems to be the very definition of a family man.

The Foo Fighters frontman and former Nirvana drummer has been with his wife Jordyn Blum for over 20 years. Grohl and Blum got married in a ceremony held at their Los Angeles home on Aug. 2, 2003. Unsurprisingly, the wedding was attended by music industry legends like Clive Davis and Grohl's former Nirvana bandmate Krist Novoselic.

Blum has remained incredibly private throughout her relationship with Grohl, and little is known about the rock star's wife. However, the musician has occasionally opened up about his family in interviews, often revealing how important they are for his well-being as a member of a successful band. In 2007, Grohl told The Guardian, "[My wife] Jordyn and [daughter] Violet are anchors that keep me from completely disappearing."

Grohl discussed the importance of his family again in 2009, telling TIME, "I used to tour nine months out of the year. Now I don't like being away from my kids for more than 12 days."

The musician continued, "It's changed everything that I do. When you have kids, you see life through different eyes. You feel love more deeply and are maybe a little more compassionate. It's inevitable that that would make its way into your songwriting."

Despite keeping a low profile, Blum previously had a career in the entertainment industry, and she's gotten involved in several of her husband's projects to date.

So who is Dave Grohl's other half? Here's everything to know about Jordyn Blum and her relationship with the musician.

She's worked as a model and a TV producer

Long before she met Grohl, Blum worked as a model, appearing on the cover of 'Teen and shooting makeup campaigns. One particular issue of 'Teen revealed that Blum was discovered in a supermarket when she was 12 years old.

According to a Spin article on the Foo Fighters, Blum moved on from modeling to become a producer at MTV, which is where she was working when she eventually met Grohl.

She didn't think Grohl would call her back

Grohl and the former model initially met at the Sunset Marquis Whiskey Bar in 2001. The pair may be happily married now, but Grohl and Blum's relationship didn't get off to the best start. In a 2007 interview with ELLE, the rock star said, "When I first met my wife, we went out on a few dates and I decided that I wasn't ready for a serious relationship, so I just stopped calling."

However, Grohl had a change of heart, revealing, "After three months, I had a revelation and called her back. She picked up the phone and said, 'Oh, I never thought I'd hear from you again.' "

She's collaborated on more than one Foo Fighters project

​​Blum seems to stay out of the spotlight in her day-to-day life, but the former MTV producer did make an appearance in one of her husband's music videos. In the video for "White Limo," — a track on the Foo Fighters' 2011 album Wasting Light — Blum can be seen alongside late Motörhead frontman, Lemmy Kilmister. Blum also co-directed the band's 2002 Walking a Line music video, which features behind-the-scenes footage of the Foo Fighters on tour. In fact, a 2003 NME article even referenced Blum as the official "documentarian" for the band.

The former model has also inspired several of her husband's songs. In a January 2008 interview with GQ, Grohl discussed a track called "Statues," on his band's sixth studio album Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace. The Grammy winner shared, "That song is about my wife and me. To me there's nothing more beautiful than seeing the headstones of a husband and wife side by side in a graveyard."

In 2006, Grohl revealed that Blum had inspired the song "Burn Away," telling The A.V. Club, "I was in love with my future wife and had some romantic … prom ballad."

She's welcomed three children with Grohl

In January 2006, Grohl's late bandmate Taylor Hawkins accidentally revealed that the lead singer of the Foo Fighters was about to become a father for the first time. In an interview with MTV.com, Hawkins said, "We're going to be touring Europe in January and February, but we've got to be home by March, because Dave and his wife are having a baby. But I probably wasn't supposed to tell you that." The couple's first daughter, Violet Maye, who was named after Grohl's grandmother, was born on April 15, 2006.

In February 2009, Grohl announced to Rolling Stone that he and Blum were expecting their second child. Daughter Harper Willow Grohl arrived on April 17, 2009, and was named after the drummer's great uncle ​​Harper Bonebrake. In a statement released at the time, Grohl revealed that baby Harper was "7 lbs. 8 oz., 20-inches long and loud as hell."

In April 2014, the Grohls announced that their third child was on the way, after the musician was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The couple's youngest daughter, Ophelia Saint Grohl, was born on Aug. 1, 2014.

Her appendix burst while Grohl was on TV

During an August 2018 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Grohl revealed that Blum had ended up being rushed to the hospital while Grohl was standing in for Kimmel on an earlier episode.

"It's true," Grohl told the talk show host. "I got a text from her, 'I don't really feel so good.' Then I walk offstage after it was done and she's like, 'I'm on my way to the hospital to get my appendix out.' "

Luckily, Grohl's hosting gig didn't prevent him from being by Blum's side when she had surgery. "I ran down there, and got there in time. She's great," Grohl explained.

She attended the 2023 Grammys with Grohl and their daughters

Blum made a rare public appearance with Grohl and their daughters for the 2023 Grammy Awards, where the family posed for photos together on the red carpet.

Blum wore a short, black sequined dress while Grohl sported an all-black ensemble. Meanwhile, the couple's eldest daughter Violet rocked a blazer dress and knee-high boots; Harper donned a floral dress with lug sole boots; and Ophelia wore a floaty ombré dress that she accessorized with a gold purse.