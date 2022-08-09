Who Is Ariana Grande's Husband? All About Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande has had a number of public romances, but her relationship and subsequent marriage with luxury real estate agent Dalton Gomez have been notably low-profile. Nearly two years after breaking off her whirlwind engagement with comedian Pete Davidson in 2018, the singer was spotted kissing a mystery man in Los Angeles, who was later confirmed to be Gomez.

In December 2020, an insider told PEOPLE that the couple began dating in January 2020 and spent a lot of time together at Grande's home in New York City. When the coronavirus crisis hit the U.S. in March, "she realized he is very special," and followed Gomez back to Los Angeles when he returned for work.

"It was getting tricky for them to see each other, so she decided to take her chance," the insider added. "She purchased a house in the Hollywood Hills in June and never looked back. They are incredibly happy."

Since then, they have kept their relationship out of the public eye, with Gomez making the occasional appearance on Grande's social media accounts. In December 2020, the couple shared that they were engaged and in May 2021, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their Montecito home.

​​"They're a great fit together," a source told PEOPLE following their nuptials. "Dalton's entirely unfazed by the scope of her celebrity and is very grounding for her. He's young but mature and knows what he wants out of life."

A second source added of Gomez: "He is very hardworking and focused. He is low-key and doesn't like attention. He isn't impressed by celebrities. He is perfect for her."

So who is Ariana Grande's seemingly perfect match? From dating during a pandemic to getting married, here's everything to know about Dalton Gomez and his relationship with Grande.

He is a luxury real estate agent

Unlike Grande and most of her famous exes, Gomez is not an entertainer but a Los Angeles real estate agent. Currently, he serves as director of the estates division for luxury real estate company Aaron Kirman Group where he works with A-list clients.

According to his company's website, Gomez has seven years of experience in the luxury real estate market and during his first three years in the business, served as the director of operations for Aaron Kirman Group, "running all day-to-day operations for one of the top luxury real estate teams in L.A."

He is from California

While Grande grew up in Boca Raton, Florida, Gomez was born and raised in Southern California, though it is not clear exactly what town he is from.

He has celebrity friends

Gomez might not be at the level of mega-celebrity that Grande is, but he certainly runs in the same circles. In 2017, Gomez shared a photo of himself hanging out with Miley Cyrus (among other friends) on his Instagram Story with the caption, "Hoodlums."

He has an Instagram account, but it's private

The real estate agent does have his own Instagram account, but he set it to private shortly after the news of his relationship with Grande was made public. His profile picture is a black-and-white photo of himself and Grande, and the singer follows her husband on social media.

He has a number of tattoos

Like Grande, Gomez is quite the fan of body art. Most noticeably, he has several large tattoos on his arms, some of which were done by his brother, tattoo artist Dakota Gomez. Dakota has shared the work he's done for his brother on his Instagram, which includes a trio of horses on his bicep and a Tibetan offering bowl on his forearm.

He and Ariana Grande were first spotted together in February 2020

PEOPLE confirmed the couple's relationship in March 2020. The month prior, TMZ reported that Grande was spotted kissing an unknown man near Los Angeles, which the outlet later confirmed to be Gomez.

A source told PEOPLE that Grande and Gomez had been privately dating for about two months. A second insider said that the two were currently quarantining together at the singer's home in Los Angeles.

"Ariana is staying at home with friends. She is very serious about self distancing and has been with the same group of people for days," the source said. "One of the people she is with right now is Dalton — they have been hanging out for a couple of months. Ariana doesn't want to do another public relationship so she is trying to keep this one quiet, but she seems very happy with Dalton."

He appeared in the music video for Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's song "Stuck With U"

On May 8, 2020, Grande and Justin Bieber released their duet "Stuck With U" and accompanying music video, which was shot on an iPhone and featured clips from fans as well as fellow celebrities as they isolated at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Just two months after their romance was confirmed, Gomez made a surprise cameo in the video, where he's seen hugging and dancing with Grande.

Bieber and Grande pledged that the proceeds from the single would go toward funding grants and scholarships for the children of first responders on the front lines of the pandemic through the First Responders Children's Foundation.

"I can't fully articulate ……… howwwww happy I am that we waited this long to do this (the duet thing)," Grande wrote on Instagram before the premiere. "This moment really means so much more than it ever could have if it had happened any other way or if it had been any other song. being able to lend our voices to this project and collaborating on this has been so fulfilling and I really just love this song so much."

He proposed to Ariana Grande in December 2020

On Dec. 20, 2020, after almost a year of dating, Grande announced her engagement to Gomez on Instagram. The post contained photos of the couple along with shots of her engagement ring, which features both an oval-shaped diamond and a pearl. "Forever n then some," Grande captioned the series of images.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE: "They couldn't be happier, they're just so excited. This is a happy time for them, both sets of parents are thrilled."

Some of the pair's famous friends shared their congratulations on Grande's post. "Congrats to these two amazing souls. Ari we love you and could not be happier for you. Dalton you are a lucky man," the singer's manager Scooter Braun commented.

"YAYYYYYY!!!!" added Hailey Bieber. "So happy for you guys!!"

He and Ariana Grande prefer to keep their relationship private

Because the couple first started spending time together while isolating during the pandemic, they were able to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, something that both Grande and Gomez continue to be mindful about.

"Dalton is a great guy. He is very focused on work and low-key," an insider told PEOPLE after the couple's engagement in December 2020. "He likes keeping his relationship with Ari private. They have been able to get to know each other in peace."

"Ari's family is very happy. Everyone loves Dalton. He is great for Ari," the insider added. "This phase of her life has been very quiet and uneventful in a good way. They are very happy that she is marrying Dalton."

He married Ariana Grande on May 15, 2021

Two days after their wedding ceremony, it was revealed that Grande and Gomez (who were 27 and 25 at the time, respectively), had tied the knot.

​​"They got married," Grande's rep confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively on May 17, 2021. "It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

The ceremony took place at the couple's home in Montecito, California. "Both Ari and Dalton love Montecito. They spend a lot of time there," a source told PEOPLE. "It seems only natural that they would get married at Ari's beautiful and historic house."

On May 26, Grande shared photos of their wedding day on Instagram. For the nuptials, the couple's home was filled with candles and white flowers, with Gomez in a Tom Ford suit and Grande in a custom Vera Wang gown. Grande's Instagram caption also confirmed that the official wedding date was May 15, 2021.