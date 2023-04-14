Who Is Nikki Sixx's Wife? All About Courtney Sixx

Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx and his wife Courtney Sixx have been married for nearly a decade.

The couple were introduced by mutual friends in 2010, and "instantly clicked," as Courtney told the website Van Gogh's Ear Anthology in 2014. The model recalled that she didn't know much about her future husband when they met. "We spoke over the phone for a few weeks," she told the site. "I knew a little about his band but not too much about him."

They went on to get married in 2014, and welcomed a daughter, Ruby Sixx, in 2019.

Prior to their relationship, the rocker was married to Playboy model Brandi Brandt from 1989 to 1996, and Baywatch star Donna D'Errico from 1997 to 2007. With his two ex-wives, he has four adult children.

Nikki and Courtney are fairly private with their family and relationship, though Courtney did open up about her husband following their nuptials. "As soon as I saw Nikki standing there waiting for me, smiling, I wanted to freeze time," she told Inside Weddings. "It will always be the best moment of my life."

So, who is Nikki Sixx's wife? Keep reading for everything there is to know about Courtney Sixx?

She's an entrepreneur

Courtney Sixx Instagram

Courtney is the founder and co-designer of Bouquet Box, a company that sells pre-packaged kits for DIY bouquets.

The businesswoman told Forbes in 2021 that the idea came to her after trying the meal kit service Blue Apron. "I'm a decent cook, but I don't know how to make a Thai dish, that's for sure," she said. "And I ended up making this spectacular Thai dish. And my husband said, 'You made this? I seriously thought you ordered this.' "

She continued: "The directions were idiot-proof. It came with every single ingredient, the specific amount, etc. And it just hit me: I'm going to do the exact same thing, but I'm going to do it with flowers."

Most recently, Courtney teamed up with her friend Cindy Crawford on a limited edition Bouquet Box kit, which features some of the supermodel's favorite flowers.

"I always considered Cindy a role model and the kind of woman I aspired to be one day. I am so grateful for our friendship and excited to share our love for beauty and creativity with flower lovers everywhere," Courtney told PEOPLE of the collaboration.

She's crafty

Courtney Sixx Instagram

Prior to starting Bouquet Box, Courtney ran a DIY empire under the name How 2 Girl, which featured her doing everything from making Valentine's Day craft kits for the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles with Kylie Jenner to creating custom hairpieces and chokers for Kate Hudson's Halloween bash in 2016.

Her love of crafting began early on. "[My dad] was a set designer and always building things and had different warehouses throughout the years," she told Forbes in 2021. "There were crafts and supplies for days. So I would just sit and play, gluing everything, putting glitter on anything I could find and painting. As a young girl, I was just around creativity."

As Courtney got older, she used her skills to make things she wanted but couldn't yet afford, like her own bedspread and curtains. "I was always going downtown to the fabric mart in Los Angeles and I loved to go to flea markets and find pieces of furniture," she explained. "I had to think outside the box — making everything myself that I could."

She met Nikki through a mutual friend

Courtney Sixx Instagram

Courtney first crossed paths with the famed bassist in 2010, when they were set up by a mutual pal who thought they "would click as friends."

They began dating shortly after, but a text miscommunication led them to break up for a month. She recalled their brief split on the podcast Worst Firsts with Brittany Furlan — who is married to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee. "I realized how much I liked him," Courtney shared of their time apart. "I mean, I was devastated."

But the couple's story didn't end there. "I ran into him at LAX at like 7:30 in the morning, for a really early flight — sweats, no makeup," Courtney said. "He was taking his kids to Mexico. … I got on my plane and my heart's pounding."

After their chance meeting, Nikki reached out to Courtney to say he missed her. "I really made him work for it," she said. "We went out to Sugarfish, my favorite. It was supposed to be just a friendly dinner … After we got back together, we both knew [this was] it."

Her and Nikki's wedding was inspired by Marie Antoinette

Chelsea Lauren/WireImage

Nikki and Courtney tied the knot on March 15, 2014, at Greystone Mansion in L.A. after more than three years together. The bride wore a custom gown made by her aunt that was modeled after Jennifer Lawrence's 2013 Oscars gown.

Nikki's children, Gunner, Storm, Decker and Frankie-Jean, made up the bridal party, and the reception was inspired by Sofia Coppola's 2006 film Marie Antoinette, which Courtney called "the most visually stunning masterpiece of food display, flowers and décor." She told Inside Weddings, "We wanted the décor scheme to be romantic and opulent, but still warm and inviting."

Their gold-rimmed glasses and gilded chairs were meant to evoke the feel of Versailles, and the music was a mix of punk rock, jazz, disco, '70s glam rock and '90s pop.

She and Nikki share a daughter

Courtney Sixx Instagram

In January 2019, Nikki confirmed to PEOPLE that he and Courtney were expecting their first child together. "My wife is going to make the most amazing mom ever and our whole family is beyond excited," he said.

Although the rocker had a vasectomy following his divorce from D'Errico in 2007, the couple used a sperm retrieval process and artificial insemination to conceive. Nikki was 60 years old at the time.

They welcomed daughter Ruby Feranna Sixx, a "spunky little girl with a full head of hair," on July 27, 2019. "My heart just melted and I was instantly head over heels in love as my life changed forever in an instant," Courtney shared on Instagram. "I never knew this kind of love existed."

The flower enthusiast previously spoke to PEOPLE about her and Nikki's decision to have kids. "We have been talking about having a baby since we met," she said. "It's definitely been on my mind every day. … We are beyond thrilled to be bringing a little Sixx into the world and I know we will make amazing parents together."

In the years since, Ruby has been a staple on both of her parent's Instagram accounts, and she's even joined her dad on tour.

She turned down a role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Courtney told the Daily Mail in 2014 that she was asked to appear on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but said no to the offer. "First and foremost, I'm just not into the drama, at all, in my life," she told the outlet. "So that's kind of like going into the lion's den. I'm a pretty nice girl, so I'd probably get eaten for breakfast."

Beyond that, Courtney didn't think the show's "extravagant lifestyles" fit with her budget-friendly brand. "I'm all about really getting a lot of bang for your buck and being able to live fabulously without spending a lot," she explained. "I feel like I try to practice what I preach and that's just not totally my cup of tea with all the excess and everything being about material things."

She also shut down the possibility of a reality show about her relationship. "I care so much about my stepkids and he cares so much about his kids and we care about our relationship that we wouldn't want to open up that door," she said, adding: "Plus we're both doing other things. So reality TV definitely isn't in the cards for us."

She loves being a stepmom

Rachel Murray/Getty

In addition to being Ruby's mom, Courtney is also a stepmom to Nikki's four kids from previous relationships: Gunner, Storm and Decker, whom he shares with his first wife Brandt, and Frankie-Jean, whom he shares with D'Errico.

"I've always loved them. They were my boyfriend's kids, my fiancé's kids, and I consider them a part of my family too," Courtney said in her 2014 interview with the Daily Mail. "But it's just different when you're actually their stepmom and they're actually your family."

She added: "It's really special. I'm loving it. I'm very close with his kids. They're really great kids. I got so lucky!"

Courtney frequently shares photos of her stepkids on her Instagram account. In December 2021, she shared a photo of Ruby and Decker decorating Christmas cookies, captioned: "So happy to have our amazing Decker home for the holidays! Ruby is over the moon!!!! Merry Christmas Eve 🎄."

Earlier that year, she celebrated Decker's graduation from the University of Southern California, as well as Storm's birthday. "I am so proud of the strong, independent, kind, fun and quirky woman you are and am so grateful to have you in my life," she wrote to Storm.

She performed onstage with Mötley Crüe for her 27th birthday

Scott Legato/Getty

On her 27th birthday in September 2012, Courtney got onstage with Nikki to perform a dance to the band's hit "Girls, Girls, Girls." "I convinced myself it was a present for Nikki, but really it was a present for me," she said in an Instagram Live in September 2021. "It was a dream come true."

Courtney said that she learned the backup dancers' routine and practiced it "probably a hundred times" to get the moves just right. "I got up there, I had the time of my life, I've never been so scared in my entire life," she said. "I was so nervous that I did two shots of tequila. … The bottom line is, I had a lot of fun doing it and got to wear the cool outfit."