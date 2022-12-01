Who Is Finneas O'Connell's Girlfriend? All About Claudia Sulewski

Finneas O'Connell and his girlfriend Claudia Sulewski are couple goals.

While the Grammy-winning artist is most known for being the brother and frequent collaborator of pop star Billie Eilish, he has a budding music career of his own, creating music under the name FINNEAS and producing for artists like Selena Gomez, Halsey, Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato and Camila Cabello.

His YouTuber and actress girlfriend, whom he met on a dating app and began dating in 2018, also has a successful career in entertainment. The couple have been going strong for over four years and have even celebrated some major milestones, like buying a house together and adopting a dog.

The pair have collaborated on several work projects as well, including the music video for O'Connell's song "Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa," which Sulewski directed and starred in.

So, who is the musician and producer's girlfriend? Keep reading for everything to know about Claudia Sulewski and her relationship with Finneas O'Connell.

She's been running a successful YouTube channel since 2009

Michael Kovac/Getty

When she was just 13 years old, Sulewski began posting a mix of beauty tutorials and lifestyle content on her YouTube channel, originally called BeyondBeautyStar. She quickly grew a large following and changed her channel to her actual name.

In 2014, she moved from her hometown in Illinois to Los Angeles to pursue a career in the entertainment industry, as she later told ELLE. Soon after, she began hosting Teen Vogue's YouTube channel. Sulewski acted as Teen Vogue's representative at award shows, red carpet premieres and other A-list events as well.

Sulewski has continued to make YouTube videos through the years and she regularly documents her life with O'Connell on her channel. At the 2019 Revolve Awards, Sulewski's channel was recognized as the YouTube channel of the year.

She now has over 2 million Instagram followers, 2.5 million YouTube followers and 900,000 followers on TikTok.

She's an actress

Steve Granitz/WireImage

After moving to L.A., Sulewski told her YouTube subscribers that she had dreams of becoming an actress. She has since made the transition to the big screen and has starred in various movies and TV shows, most notably I Love My Dad, which was released in August 2022. In the dramedy, which marked her film debut, Sulewski plays a waitress, Becca, whose image is used by a dad to catfish his son on a dating app. The film was written and directed by James Morosini and stars Morosini, Patton Oswalt and Rachel Dratch.

Sulewski has also appeared in the Hulu series The Commute, the TV short A Christmas Carol + Zombies and Runaways.

She and O'Connell met on a dating app

Finneas Instagram

Sulewski and O'Connell met in 2018 on a dating app, though they have not specified which one.

They've now been together for over four years, with Finneas sharing a sweet tribute to his girlfriend for their fourth anniversary in September 2022.

"You'd have to scour the globe to try to find someone equally as talented, creative and hard working as you are, my love. Then you'd have to do it a second time to try to find someone as kind, thoughtful and generous. A third time to find someone as funny, a fourth to find someone as loving, a fifth to find someone as beautiful," he wrote on Instagram. "How you manage to be every one of these things all at once, will forever be the impossibility of you. Happy anniversary, Baby, I love the hell out of you."

She's the inspiration for several of O'Connell's songs

Frazer Harrison/Getty

In a 2019 interview with BuzzFeed, O'Connell told the outlet he wrote the song "Claudia" within hours of meeting her and sent her fragments of the song to listen to that night. The song lyrics begin with phrases like "I think you're gonna change my plans / With those emerald eyes / But you don't even understand / How much they're on my mind."

In 2022, he wrote and produced "Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa" with Sulewski as his muse. She starred in and directed the accompanying music video. The phone-recorded video follows the couple in Paris as they pose in front of a bathroom mirror, kiss at the Eiffel Tower and cuddle in bed together.

"It's a gushy video, for sure!" Sulewski told Vogue. "We're pretty deep in it at this point — we've been dating for almost four years, so I think the cat's out of the bag," O'Connell added.

She and O'Connell bought a house together in 2019

Claudia Sulewski Instagram

The couple bought their first house together in October 2019. Sulewski announced the news on Instagram and in a since-deleted YouTube video that documented their big moving day.

In a later interview with ELLE, Sulewski shared that their L.A. home features a recording studio for O'Connell as well as an office for herself. She added that they are constantly motivating each other when it comes to their respective careers and creative endeavors.

In the years since purchasing the home, the YouTuber has been giving her followers updates on the decoration process and tours of the space on her channel.

They rescued a dog together

Claudia Sulewski Instagram

In December 2019, the couple rescued a pitbull named Peaches from Angel City Pit Bulls in L.A. Sulewski shared the news on Instagram, posting a photo of her and O'Connell cuddled up on a couch with the pup. She wrote in the caption, "MEET OUR PITTY PEACH🐾 we adopted her from a wonderful nonprofit @angelcitypits and I vlogged the first 24 hours with her."

Peaches frequently appears on the couple's social media and in Sulewski's YouTube videos, often cuddled up beside them in bed or on the couch. She even has her own Instagram account, @ms.peachpit, which has over 180 thousand followers.

"Find someone who looks at you like @finneas looks at me," the account shared in December 2020.

She's close with Billie Eilish, O'Connell's sister

Gilbert Flores/Variety

Sulewski appears to have a close relationship with her boyfriend's sister, Eilish. The two make frequent appearances on each other's social media and in December 2021, Sulewski dedicated a sweet tribute to the pop star on her birthday.

"ILOVEYOUSOMUCH !!! happy birthday billie the world wouldn't be the same without you," she captioned a series of pool selfies taken together.

Despite their closeness, Sulewski makes a conscious effort not to show Eilish on her channel. O'Connell himself has commented that Eilish's day-to-day life is more challenging than theirs, and he has "no desire to be any more famous than I currently am."

She and O'Connell attended the Grammys in matching silk suits

Frazer Harrison/Getty

At the 2022 Grammy Awards, O'Connell was up for best new artist under his own name. He was also nominated for four other Grammys as a producer, including record of the year and song of the year for his work with Eilish.

O'Connell and Sulewski appeared on the red carpet in matching silk suits from Gucci. The YouTuber styled her pale blue suit with heels and a slicked updo, while O'Connell sported a dark purple suit.