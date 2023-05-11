Who Is Logic's Wife? All About Brittney Noell

Logic and his wife Brittney Noell are expanding their family.

The Grammy-nominated rapper is most known for his radio hit, "1-800-273-8255," but these days, he's as passionate about being a husband and a father as he is about music.

Shortly after the musician and his first wife, Jessica Andrea, split in March 2018, Logic found love again with Noell. While it's unclear when the pair became official, Logic revealed that he was expecting his first child during an August 2019 performance.

The couple wed that year and welcomed their son, Bobby, in 2020.

Though Logic and Noell have kept much of their relationship private, he has said that she makes him "the happiest man in the world" — and he has affectionately referenced her in his music.

In January 2023, the pair announced they were expecting their second child together.

"Baby Hall #2 coming 2023🤍," Noell wrote alongside an Instagram Reel that zoomed in on her ultrasound.

So, who is Logic's wife? Here is everything to know about Brittney Noell.

She is a fashion designer

Brittney Noell Instagram

Noell launched her Los Angeles-based athleisure collection, Brittney Noell Designs, in March 2019. After she eventually stopped selling the clothing, she explained her reasoning behind the decision to fans on Instagram.

"A lot of you have asked why I stopped selling my clothing. I put it on pause right before having my baby boy Bobby," she clarified in an August 2021 post. "I've been ready to get back into something for a while now but I just haven't been able to figure out what."

She continued, "I am very passionate about fashion and finally have something in the works that I'm very excited about. I've definitely thought about selling the rest of the Brittney Noell collection I made … but I guess my mind has been going elsewhere, wanting something new and exciting."

"So anyways, I am still very much in love with fashion and can't wait to eventually show you all what I'm working on🥰," she concluded.

She and Logic share one son and are expecting their second child

Brittney Noell Instagram

Logic and Noell announced the birth of their first baby, Bobby, in July 2020. Bobby is named after his father (whose birth name is Sir Robert Bryson Hall II) and his grandfather, Robert Bryson Hall.

"Privacy with family is something that is very important to [me]," Logic explained in his announcement post. "However my fans have been my family since this all started so I wanted to share with you a glimpse into the life I am now diving into head first."

He then introduced his son, writing: "I would like you to meet LB as we call him, Little Bobby."

In the years since his birth, Bobby has been a staple on both his parents' Instagram accounts. Logic has even shared photos of him spending time with other famous musicians like Juicy J.

On New Year's Day 2023, the couple shared that Bobby would be getting a sibling later this year. Noell posted a reel zooming in on the ultrasound and captioned it, "Baby Hall #2 coming 2023🤍." Logic wrote in his own caption of the same reel, "Happy New Baby!"

She and Logic started a kids' clothing line

Brittney Noell Instagram

Noell channeled both her fashion skills and her love for Bobby into her latest business venture. In December 2022, she and Logic announced they partnered with fellow entrepreneurs Lauren Breiding and Danielle Latham to start a kids' clothing line called Sweet Cream.

"We've been working on this for over a year now, and can't wait to share it with you all in 2023," Noell wrote on Instagram announcing the brand.

The entrepreneur continued, "We have poured our heart and soul into making this the safest, coolest, most comfortable clothing for your kiddos. Please follow @sweetcreambaby for more information coming soon, and sign up on sweetcreambaby.com to stay in the scoop!! Love, the Sweet Cream Team 🍦."

Logic expressed his excitement in the comments with two ice cream emojis, and he shared the same announcement post on his own Instagram.

The color palette of the line mostly includes pastel colors and shades of cream, based on a preview reel shared by Breiding and Latham.

She had her own blog

Brittney Noell Instagram

Noell launched her blog website brittneynoell.com in February 2021, but like her clothing line, it is now defunct. "I'm so excited for what I'm going to share with you all!" she wrote on Instagram at the time. Logic wrote in the comments, "Can't wait!!!!"

According to her social media teasers, Noell blogged about topics like her wedding and honeymoon, breastfeeding versus bottle feeding, Bobby's birth story and more. Noell also used her platform to offer makeup and styling tips, as well as intriguing recipes and monthly fashion wishlists.

The designer has not announced when or if she will resume her blog.

She stars in Logic's music video for "Dad Bod"

Brittney Noell Instagram

The music video for Logic's song "Dad Bod" is a family affair — it features clips of home videos from Bobby's first year as well as several appearances from Noell.

He also references Noell a few times in the song's lyrics. "On the 101, my wife text me/ Talkin' 'bout, 'you gotta get home, feed your son,' girl, don't trip about it," he raps in the chorus. Logic even compares his romance with Noell to Chance the Rapper's relationship with his own wife, Kirsten Corley. He quips, "And I love my wife like I am Chance."

When Logic released the song and video in July 2020, he intended it to be his retirement announcement. He says at the beginning of the video, "I'm retiring, and we're moving to Montana." However, his retirement from music was short-lived, and he released his latest album, Vinyl Days, in June 2022.

She loves creative vegan recipes

Noell often encourages her social media followers to try various vegan recipes. She takes inspiration from the likes of food bloggers and reality star Kourtney Kardashian. In March 2021, she replicated one of Kardashian's favorite meals and posted a photo of the creamy avocado pudding. The following month, Noell shared oat milk matcha lattes created by L.A. food blogger Darby.

The vegan food enthusiast has also posted creations of her own. She offered up a post-workout smoothie recipe in April 2021 and a "quick and easy" vegan grilled cheese recipe in May 2021. Her take on grilled cheese includes tomatoes and greens, based on the image she shared on Instagram.

She's passionate about fitness

The health enthusiast has also shared a few different full-body workouts with her followers. In March 2021, she posted a workout video to "Heat Waves" by Glass Animals and detailed her routine, which included dumbbell squats into kettlebell swings, bicep curls into shoulder presses, sit-ups into leg scissors and more.

"Damn you fine AF," Logic complimented her in the comments.

In April 2021, Noell posted a different workout video set to her husband's song, "Still Ballin," featuring Wiz Khalifa.

She has a musical side

Brittney Noell Instagram

On a few occasions, Noell has joined in on some of Logic's jam sessions. In a November 2020 livestream on Twitch, Logic began playing guitar and asked Noell to sing a duet with him; she then jumped in with the first verse of "Anyone Else But You" by The Moldy Peaches.

In February 2022, Logic posted a YouTube video of Noell helping him make a beat in the studio. She appears tentative at first but seems to get the hang of the process quickly.