Who Is Tommy Lee's Wife? All About Brittany Furlan

Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan arrive at the premiere of Netflix's 'The Dirt' at ArcLight Hollywood on March 18, 2019 in Hollywood, California

Tommy Lee's relationship with his ex-wife Pamela Anderson may be immortalized in the 2022 Hulu series Pam & Tommy, but it's his current wife, Brittany Furlan, who has his heart. The couple instantly clicked after meeting on the celebrity dating app Raya in 2017.

Lee said he felt a connection to Furlan before they ever even said hello. "I've been following her for years on Vine. I was like, 'She is so funny, and stupid and cute and beautiful,' " he said in the Netflix documentary The American Meme, which profiled Furlan.

While Furlan was hesitant to jump into their relationship headfirst after previously being cheated on, Lee worked hard to gain her trust, giving her full access to his world. "He was like, 'Oh, well, I'll just give you the password to my phone and all my devices and anytime you're feeling insecure, you can go look at anything you want,' " she recalled on an episode of dating coach Tripp Kramer's podcast How to Talk to Girls.

"He's great and so loving and so supportive and ... such a good partner, honestly," she continued. "Once you kind of find someone you feel safe with, that kind of changes everything."

Lee popped the question on Valentine's Day in 2018 with a sparkling heart-shaped diamond. One year — and one faux wedding — later, Furlan officially became Mrs. Lee. "I met someone who I can trust because I didn't trust anybody that I've dated before," Furlan said of her spouse in The American Meme. "I'd say Tommy is my first true love and I'm finally safe and happy."

Keep reading to find out everything about the social media star, from her roots as a reality TV prankster to how she first connected with Lee.

She met Lee on Raya

Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan Credit: Brittany Furlan Instagram

On How to Talk to Girls, Furlan revealed that she and her rockstar husband's paths first crossed in 2017 on the celebrity dating app Raya. "I matched with him and he was just so persistent," she recalled. "He was just like, texting me every day, and being like, 'Hey, what are you doing?' … He was just so nice."

Eventually, the pair decided to connect in person. "It was like a week later we ended up meeting up, we were both working Pride fest … I went up and tapped him on the shoulder, and he just gave me the biggest, warmest hug, and he held my hand," Furlan said. "We were just together ever since then."

She married Lee on Valentine's Day

Brittany Furlan and Tommy Lee at the 2017 Streamy Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on September 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Furlan and Lee tied the knot on Feb. 14, 2019, exactly one year after the Mötley Crüe drummer proposed with a heart-shaped engagement ring. Furlan announced the happy news on Instagram with a photo of her pups dressed up as bride and groom, writing, "It's official!!!! We're married!!! ☺️❤️MR & MRS LEE YAHOOOOOOOO."

She got her start on reality TV

Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan attend the "American Woman" premiere party at Chateau Marmont on May 31, 2018 in Los Angeles, California Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Long before Furlan was Lee's VIP, she was making a name for herself on reality TV, including the short-lived Reality Hell on E! and Prank My Mom on Lifetime.

She was named one of the most influential people on the internet

Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan Credit: Brittany Furlan Instagram

In 2015, TIME recognized Furlan as one of the 30 most influential people on the internet, alongside Beyoncé, J.K. Rowling and Shakira. By then, Furlan had amassed roughly 8.6 million followers on the now-defunct social media app Vine — the most of any woman on the site. "It's changed my whole life," she said.

According to Furlan, her content creation began organically. "I started doing really goofy videos, and my following started going up. It was growing like, maybe 50 new people a day, which was kind of cool," Furlan told TheWrap in 2014. "When I first started, I was posting all the time, because I was having so much fun with it. It wasn't like now, where you have to be like, 'Vine Scorsese.' "

After a while, however, social media got the best of her. "I left Vine because Vine got more toxic for me than it did positive," Furlan told E! in a 2019 episode of True Hollywood Story. "I take everything really personally. When I was on Vine I had 10 million followers, OK? Now I'm on Instagram and I have 2.6 million."

She has appeared in several films, including a Mötley Crüe biopic

Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Credit: Noam Galai/Getty

Furlan may be best known for her short-form comedy, but her real passion is in acting. "I love acting. That's what I originally wanted to do when I came to L.A.," she told Fox News in 2020. "When I was 17, I was like, 'I want to act. This is what I want to do.' And then I started doing stand-up. And I was kind of trying to figure out my way. And then the Vine thing came along and with Vine, it was like all this success."

Furlan struggled to find film roles after becoming an internet sensation, however. "People kind of didn't take you seriously as an actor because they're like, 'Oh, you're from the internet. You don't know [how to act],' " she told the outlet. "But then finally, people started auditioning me and giving me chances."

In addition to a small cameo in Pitbull's "Fireball" video in 2014, Furlan has appeared in several films, including We Are Your Friends, Good Mourning, The Unicorn, Deported, Random Tropical Paradise and The Dirt — the film adaptation of Mötley Crüe's autobiography.

She was profiled in a 2018 documentary

Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan Credit: Brittany Furlan Instagram

Furlan, along with Paris Hilton, was one of several social media stars profiled for the 2018 Netflix documentary The American Meme. The Tribeca Film Festival doc followed Furlan, Hilton and other influencers' hustles to build their online empires.

She studied fashion

Tommy Lee and Fiance Brittany Furlan attend the Los Angeles Times Food Bowl - Secret Burger Showdown at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on May 26, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California Credit: Greg Doherty/Getty

While her career took off in media and content creation, Furlan actually studied at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising, better known as FIDM, in downtown Los Angeles. "I didn't want to go to a real college and I needed something easy enough to break away from and go on auditions," she explained in a Reddit "Ask me anything" thread in 2014.

She's been engaged before

Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan Credit: Brittany Furlan Instagram

Before Furlan met Lee, she was engaged to fellow Vine star Randal Kirk II. In May 2015, Furlan announced that she was single on Facebook. "For the first time in over four years, I am single," she wrote.

She was later linked to director Jordan Vogt-Roberts.

She hosted her own podcast

Brittany Furlan (L) and Tommy Lee attend the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival World Premiere of Bert Marcus' THE AMERICAN MEME on April 27, 2018 at Spring Studios in New York City Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Furlan delved into podcasting in 2019 with Worst Firsts, a series where she interviewed A-list guests such as Mena Suvari, Pauly Shore, the late Bob Saget, and of course, Lee, on their worst "first" experiences. The final episode was released on June 16, 2021.

She doesn't plan on having kids

Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan Credit: Brittany Furlan Instagram