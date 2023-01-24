Who Is Brendon Urie's Wife? All About Sarah Urie

Get to know Brendon Urie's wife, Sarah.

The Panic! At The Disco frontman has been married to his wife since April 27, 2013, after four years of dating — and the start of their romance began with the sweetest love story.

Even before she and Brendon met, Sarah was immersed in the pop-punk scene thanks to a friend whose husband who used to tour with Paramore (the Hayley Williams-led band that Sarah deemed her "favorite" during an Instagram Live).

Because she was frequently seen at live shows, it was only a matter of time until Sarah crossed paths with Brendon, and the singer said it was love at first site. Now, more than a decade later, the "High Hopes" singer shared that he and Sarah are welcoming their first child together.

The announcement came as Brendon explained that Panic! At The Disco would come to an end after a "hell of a journey." He explained the news to his fans in a lengthy Instagram post on Jan. 24.

"Sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin. We've been trying to keep it to ourselves, though some of you may have heard.. Sarah and I are expecting a baby very soon!" the singer wrote. "The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure."

Urie then added, "That said, I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more."

Here's everything to know about Brendon's wife, from how she met the singer to her friendship with the Paramore star.

She caught Brendon Urie's eye immediately

Brendon first met Sarah during a summer tour stop in Detroit around 2009. During an interview with 104.1 The Edge, Brendon recalled landing eyes on Sarah for the first time.

I saw her outside the [tour] bus," Brendon began to explain. "And she was the most gorgeous creature, the most beautiful thing I've ever seen in my life. I didn't know what to do. I was like, freaking out."

Ultimately, he ended up talking with her, they hung out and concluded the night with drinks at a bar. After having a "great time" with each other, Brendon was surprised to find that Sarah had a boyfriend, so he decided to call it a night.

"I basically told her, 'If you don't leave this bus right now, I'm going to try to kiss you and I'm not that guy," he recalled telling her, and advising that she "should probably go." They didn't see each other again for "about eight months."

She was introduced to Brendon Urie by Paramore's Hayley Williams

Paramore's Hayley Williams has been vocal about her friendship with Brendon (and visa versa). In fact, it was the "Still Into You" singer who reintroduced the Panic! At The Disco vocalist to Sarah when she was out of her previous relationship.

"Hayley from Paramore had a show with her husband Chad [Gilbert] and his band New Found Glory and she brought [Sarah], knowing that she was single and we really liked each other at the time," Brendon said on 104.1 The Edge. "So Hayley brought her in and it worked out really well It was wild. We both felt something crazy and luckily her old relationship ended and I swooped in all smooth."

She used to be in a relationship with a band member from Paramore

Prior to dating Brendon, Sarah was in a relationship with a former member of Paramore. She dated Jeremy Davis for several years before he left as the band's bassist in December 2015.

"I met Paramore in 2006. They were on Warped Tour and I met them. I dated one of them for a while and that's how I met Hayley and we've been friends for so long now," Sarah said on an Instagram live. "She's just like my sister and I love her so much... her and her whole family, everyone in her life. She's such a good person."

She has one TV credit to her name

The two have acted together in an episode of the satirical series Good Cops that featured guest appearances from Brendon and his Panic! bandmates. According to her IMDb bio, her she was cast as "Crow Ninja."

Brendon's 'very much in love with her'

In a 2018 interview with Paper magazine, the Panic! at the Disco frontman came out as pansexual, and explained what that looked like in practice.

"I'm married to a woman and I'm very much in love with her, but I'm not opposed to a man because to me, I like a person. Yeah, I guess you could qualify me as pansexual because I really don't care," Urie said "If a person is great, then a person is great. I just like good people, if your heart's in the right place. I'm definitely attracted to men. It's just people that I am attracted to."

She's a good cook, according to Brendon

During his interview with 104.1 The Edge, Brendon revealed his wife's secret talent: cooking. "She makes amazing meals, she's a really good cook," said the singer. "And I thank her parents for that, her mom taught her to be a really good cook. She's Polish and Irish, so she cooks amazing combinations of stuff."