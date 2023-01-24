Who Is Brendon Urie's Wife? All About Sarah Urie

Here's everything to know about the Panic! at the Disco frontman's wife, from how she met Brendon to her friendship with Paramore's Hayley Williams

By
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso

Skyler Caruso is the Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 24, 2023 04:02 PM
Recording artist Brendon Urie (L) and Sarah Orzechowski attend the 2017 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 11, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Get to know Brendon Urie's wife, Sarah.

The Panic! At The Disco frontman has been married to his wife since April 27, 2013, after four years of dating — and the start of their romance began with the sweetest love story.

Even before she and Brendon met, Sarah was immersed in the pop-punk scene thanks to a friend whose husband who used to tour with Paramore (the Hayley Williams-led band that Sarah deemed her "favorite" during an Instagram Live).

Because she was frequently seen at live shows, it was only a matter of time until Sarah crossed paths with Brendon, and the singer said it was love at first site. Now, more than a decade later, the "High Hopes" singer shared that he and Sarah are welcoming their first child together.

The announcement came as Brendon explained that Panic! At The Disco would come to an end after a "hell of a journey." He explained the news to his fans in a lengthy Instagram post on Jan. 24.

"Sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin. We've been trying to keep it to ourselves, though some of you may have heard.. Sarah and I are expecting a baby very soon!" the singer wrote. "The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure."

Urie then added, "That said, I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more."

Here's everything to know about Brendon's wife, from how she met the singer to her friendship with the Paramore star.

She caught Brendon Urie's eye immediately

Brendon Urie and his wife Sarah Urie attend the The 36th Kennedy Center Honors gala at The Kennedy Center on December 8, 2013 in Washington, DC.
Paul Morigi/WireImage

Brendon first met Sarah during a summer tour stop in Detroit around 2009. During an interview with 104.1 The Edge, Brendon recalled landing eyes on Sarah for the first time.

I saw her outside the [tour] bus," Brendon began to explain. "And she was the most gorgeous creature, the most beautiful thing I've ever seen in my life. I didn't know what to do. I was like, freaking out."

Ultimately, he ended up talking with her, they hung out and concluded the night with drinks at a bar. After having a "great time" with each other, Brendon was surprised to find that Sarah had a boyfriend, so he decided to call it a night.

"I basically told her, 'If you don't leave this bus right now, I'm going to try to kiss you and I'm not that guy," he recalled telling her, and advising that she "should probably go." They didn't see each other again for "about eight months."

She was introduced to Brendon Urie by Paramore's Hayley Williams

Brendon Urie and wife Sarah Orzechowski pose at a celebration for "Panic! at The Disco" frontman Brendon Urie's Opening Night in "Kinky Boots" at 44 1/2 Restaurant on June 4, 2017 in New York City.
Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Paramore's Hayley Williams has been vocal about her friendship with Brendon (and visa versa). In fact, it was the "Still Into You" singer who reintroduced the Panic! At The Disco vocalist to Sarah when she was out of her previous relationship.

"Hayley from Paramore had a show with her husband Chad [Gilbert] and his band New Found Glory and she brought [Sarah], knowing that she was single and we really liked each other at the time," Brendon said on 104.1 The Edge. "So Hayley brought her in and it worked out really well It was wild. We both felt something crazy and luckily her old relationship ended and I swooped in all smooth."

She used to be in a relationship with a band member from Paramore

Brendon Urie and Sarah Orzechowski attend the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Prior to dating Brendon, Sarah was in a relationship with a former member of Paramore. She dated Jeremy Davis for several years before he left as the band's bassist in December 2015.

"I met Paramore in 2006. They were on Warped Tour and I met them. I dated one of them for a while and that's how I met Hayley and we've been friends for so long now," Sarah said on an Instagram live. "She's just like my sister and I love her so much... her and her whole family, everyone in her life. She's such a good person."

She has one TV credit to her name

Sarah Orzechowski and husband Brendon Urie pose at the closing night of the hit musical "Kinky Boots" on Broadway at The Al Hirshfeld Theater on April 7, 2019 in New York City.
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

The two have acted together in an episode of the satirical series Good Cops that featured guest appearances from Brendon and his Panic! bandmates. According to her IMDb bio, her she was cast as "Crow Ninja."

Brendon's 'very much in love with her'

All About Brendon Urie’s Wife, Sarah Urie
Sarah Urie/Instagram

In a 2018 interview with Paper magazine, the Panic! at the Disco frontman came out as pansexual, and explained what that looked like in practice.

"I'm married to a woman and I'm very much in love with her, but I'm not opposed to a man because to me, I like a person. Yeah, I guess you could qualify me as pansexual because I really don't care," Urie said "If a person is great, then a person is great. I just like good people, if your heart's in the right place. I'm definitely attracted to men. It's just people that I am attracted to."

She's a good cook, according to Brendon

All About Brendon Urie’s Wife, Sarah Urie
Sarah Urie/Instagram

During his interview with 104.1 The Edge, Brendon revealed his wife's secret talent: cooking. "She makes amazing meals, she's a really good cook," said the singer. "And I thank her parents for that, her mom taught her to be a really good cook. She's Polish and Irish, so she cooks amazing combinations of stuff."

Related Articles
Ruby Stewart of The Sisterhood Band attend the 57th Annual ASCAP Country Music Awards
Rod Stewart's Daughter Ruby Stewart Engaged to Jake Kalic: 'My Home Is Wherever You Are'
Swedish pop group Abba with its members (L-R) Benny Andersson, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Faltskog and Bjorn Ulvaeus posing after winning the Swedish branch of the Eurovision Song Contest with their song "Waterloo"
ABBA Members: Where Are They Now?
Nicole Tuck, DJ Khaled and Asahd Tuck Khaled attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City
Who Is DJ Khaled's Fiancée? All About Nicole Tuck
bren
Panic! At The Disco Announces Split: 'It's Been a Hell of a Journey' Says Frontman Brendon Urie
Brendon Urie Makes His Broadway Debut In "Kinky Boots"
Brendon Urie and Wife Expecting First Baby, Singer Ends Panic! At The Disco to Focus on Family
Priscilla Presley arrives at the Governors Awards
Priscilla Presley Thanks Supporters After Lisa Marie's Memorial: 'It Has Been a Difficult Time'
Joey McIntyre performs at Carnegie Hall
Joey McIntyre on His 'Extraordinary Night' Performing at Carnegie Hall: 'It Was Hard Not to Get Emotional'
Jessica Caban (L) and recording artist Bruno Mars attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City
Who Is Bruno Mars' Girlfriend? All About Jessica Caban
The group Black Eyed Peas pose for a portrait during the 2003 MTV Europe Music Awards at Ocean Terminal on November 6, 2003 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
BMG Sues Toy Company for Remaking Black Eyed Peas' 'My Humps' as 'My Poops' for a Commercial
James Taylor, John Mayer Trio and Sheryl Crow to headline Love Rocks NYC
James Taylor, John Mayer Trio and Sheryl Crow to Headline Love Rocks NYC
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 05: Musician Lisa Marie Presley poses at the Wonderwall portrait studio during the 2013 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 5, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Wonderwall)
Inside Lisa Marie Presley's 'Impactful and Beautiful' Memorial: Everything Fans Didn't See 
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 20: Lady Gaga is seen as Dom Pérignon and Lady Gaga pursue their creative dialogue at Sheats Goldstein Residence on October 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Dom Pérignon); Taylor Swift, winner of Artist of the Year, Favorite Country Album, Favorite Music Video, Favorite Female Pop Artist at the 2022 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Lady Gaga Calls Taylor Swift 'Really Brave' for Speaking About Her Eating Disorder in 2020 Doc
Meat Loaf
Meat Loaf's Daughters Amanda and Pearl Share Short Film Tribute on Anniversary of Rocker's Death
jojo siwa
JoJo Siwa Says She's 'Proud of 17-Year-Old JoJo' on 2nd Anniversary of Coming Out
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 22: Priscilla Presley speaks at the public memorial for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland on January 22, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. Presley, 54, the only child of American singer Elvis Presley, died January 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA)
Priscilla Presley Eulogizes Daughter Lisa Marie Presley at Memorial Service: 'Our Heart Is Broken'
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 05: Musician Lisa Marie Presley poses at the Wonderwall portrait studio during the 2013 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 5, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Wonderwall); UNITED STATES - circa 1970: Photo of Elvis PRESLEY and VENUES and GRACELAND; Elvis Presley's house, Graceland (Photo by Mick Hutson/Redferns)
Lisa Marie Presley's Loved Ones — Priscilla, Daughters, Austin Butler and More — Attend Memorial