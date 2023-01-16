Who Is Kanye West's Rumored 'Wife'? All About Bianca Censori

Censori works as an architectural designer for West's fashion brand Yeezy

Published on January 16, 2023 01:35 PM
Kanye West attends the Fast Company Innovation Festival; Bianca Censori arrives at Balenciaga Fashion Show
Kanye West reportedly has a new "wife."

The rapper recently married Yeezy architectural designer Bianca Censori in an intimate ceremony, TMZ reports. Though the publication noted that the couple doesn't seem to have an official marriage certificate yet, West was recently spotted wearing a wedding ring during an outing in Beverly Hills.

The two first sparked dating rumors in early January when they were spotted dining together at the Waldorf Astoria, but their relationship appears to date back even further.

In December 2022, West released a new song titled "Censori Overload," which seemingly makes reference to the designer's last name.

Before Censori, West was married to Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares four children. The former couple was together for seven years, which included many ups and downs, before their divorce was officially finalized in November 2022.

Since then, West — who has been embroiled in various controversies in recent months, including making anti-Semitic remarks — has been linked to a handful of women, including actress Julia Fox and model Chaney Jones.

Here's everything to know about West's reported new wife.

She works at Yeezy

Per her LinkedIn profile, Censori is an architectural designer for West's fashion brand Yeezy. She has been with the brand since November 2020, which could be how she first met West.

Before working at Yeezy, Censori held various other roles, including a student architect at DP Toscano Architects and a design consultant at Kelektiv.

She also has an interest in fashion design

One thing West and Censori appear to have in common is a love of fashion design. While in college, Censori started her own jewelry company, Nylons. During an interview with i-D in 2016, she explained that she created the brand after "laying around with mesh, then putting crystals inside the meshing, just making really simple thin chokers."

She continued, "I started selling those and from there it slowly kept growing. Once I started architecture I still wanted some sort of creative outlet so I kept making jewelry as something to do on the side and it grew into a business!"

She's from Australia but resides in Los Angeles

Censori is originally from Melbourne, Australia, but currently resides in Los Angeles, per her LinkedIn. In a profile with Vogue Australia in June 2022, the designer opened up about how she splits her time between the two places.

"The pandemic was the first time in a long time a lot of Australian creatives were brought back to one place," Censori told Vogue. "Melbourne felt like this melting pot of global creativity. People began to cross disciplines and collaborate in ways I hadn't experienced before."

She studied at the University of Melbourne

Before moving to Los Angeles, Censori attended the University of Melbourne from 2013 to 2017, where she earned her Bachelor of Architecture, per her LinkedIn. In 2019, she went back to the university to earn her Master's degree.

She and Kanye West sparked dating rumors days before their alleged wedding

Just days before TMZ reported their wedding on Jan. 13, the two were spotted dining together at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills on Jan. 9. A source told the publication that the pair seemed to be "quite comfortable" together as they ate their meal.

However, it seems like they've known each other for a bit longer. Fans have speculated that the rapper's song, "Censori Overload," released in December 2022, was meant as a nod to the designer's last name.

She's not on social media

Following reports of her marriage to West, Censori reportedly deactivated her Instagram account. She doesn't appear to be on any other social media platforms.

