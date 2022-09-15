Who Is JoJo Siwa's Girlfriend? All About Avery Cyrus

JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus are going public with their romance.

On Sept. 13, Cyrus and Siwa made their relationship official with a TikTok video that showed the two kissing in a Chuck E. Cheese photo booth. Two days later, the couple made their red carpet debut.

The couple first sparked romance rumors after they filmed a TikTok video alongside each other on Aug. 5. The duo was seen mouthing the words to a voiceover by former couple Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian.

"We're friends," lip-synced Siwa. "Purely platonic," mouthed Cyrus — prompting Siwa to laugh.

Cyrus and Siwa continued to appear in each other's social media posts in the weeks that followed — while also leaving flirty messages in each other's comment sections.

The new romance comes after Siwa's split from Kylie Prew, who announced their breakup during an Instagram Live in August.

Cyrus was also previously linked to fellow TikToker Soph Mosca, whom she split from this summer after two years of dating.

Here's everything to know about Siwa's new girlfriend.

She's TikTok creator

Avery Cyrus/TikTok

With nearly 8 million followers on TikTok, Cyrus has established herself on the app as a well-known creator in the LGBTQ+ community since starting her account in July 2019.

"My pride is how I've learned to be super comfortable in my own skin because growing up, I was weird and gay and super tomboyish," she said in an interview with LATV Queer.

She uses her platform to talk about her sexuality, relationships and feelings. She also makes a point to highlight other creators in the community for TikTok users to follow.

In addition, she posts fun lip sync videos, challenges and dance videos with her friends. In fact, it was her "Baby Skateboard" video that was the first to go viral in July 2021.

She's a YouTube creator

avery cyrus/instagram

With her earliest video dating back to February 2017, Cyrus is also a creator on YouTube. Much of her content on the platform is similar to the videos she creates on TikTok, often speaking to the LGBTQ+ audience.

Plus, she partakes in a number of challenges, DIYs and Q&As. Many of her earlier posts are vlogs from her travels to places like Hawaii, New York and Mexico.

She's not related to Miley Cyrus

avery cyrus/instagram

Yes, she does share the same last name as the singing superstar, but there is no blood relation between her and Miley Cyrus. (She's not even a distant cousin!) In fact, the TikTok star's real last name is actually Blanchard.

Although she isn't related to the "Plastic Hearts" singer, she is a fan. In May, she uploaded a video to TikTok listing nine people she has a crush on, in which the singer was number five.

She's very athletic and a skilled skateboarder

avery cyrus/instagram

As a skilled skateboarder, it's no surprise that Cyrus went viral on TikTok for her "Baby Skateboard" video. While the post only showed the creator making the skateboard, she often posts clips on social media of herself riding one — and completing tricks, too!

In addition to skateboarding, Cyrus participates in other sports, including skimboarding, hiking and skydiving.

She often makes cameos in JoJo Siwa's TikTok videos

avery cyrus/instagram

While Cyrus has her own following on TikTok, she has also made appearances on Siwa's channel as well, including participating in dances together and doing lip sync challenges.

She has already met JoJo Siwa's family

tom siwa/instagram

Cyrus has already gotten to know Siwa's family, having appeared in several photos alongside them. Siwa's dad was the first to share a photo with Cyrus when they attended a taping of America's Got Talent on Aug. 24.

Not long after, he uploaded another Instagram post that featured the entire Siwa family and Cyrus on Aug. 31. "Travel day," he captioned a selfie of them in a Chicago airport.

She and JoJo Siwa have known each other for a while before making their relationship official

avery cyrus/instagram

Although the two only just confirmed their relationship in September, Siwa revealed during a post-AGT interview that she has known Cyrus for months.

"Avery has been a really good friend of mine for like six months now," Siwa said in late August. "She's awesome, she's literally like the coolest and I'm really grateful to have her in my life. She's a really, really good friend."