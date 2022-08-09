Who Is Camila Cabello's Rumored Boyfriend? All About Austin Kevitch

The matchmaker seems to have met his match.

Austin Kevitch, co-founder and CEO of Lox Club dating app, has been romantically linked to Camila Cabello after the two stepped out together on Aug. 7.

The "Bam Bam" singer and the entrepreneur seemingly went public with their relationship when they strolled hand-in-hand in Los Angeles, California, where Cabello was spotted kissing her new beau's cheek.

This marks the first fling for the "Don't Go Yet" singer since her November breakup with Shawn Mendes after two years together. At the time, the former couple announced their split via a joint statement on Instagram.

"Hey guys, we've decide to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as human is stronger than ever ❤️" the statement read. "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends."

Both artists have opened up about their breakup in their recent music. For Mendes, his recent song "When You're Gone" — which features revealing lyrics about trying to get over a difficult breakup — was written about a month after their split, while Cabello alluded to the split in the lyrics of "Bam Bam," her single with Ed Sheeran.

Here's everything to know about Kevitch, from his entrepreneurial background to his friendship with Cabello's Cinderella costar Nicholas Galitzine.

He is a Pennsylvania native

Austin Kevitch/Instagram

Kevitch grew up in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania alongside his two siblings, brother Tristan and sister Lindsey, a musician who goes by her last name on social media.

Kevitch excelled in football throughout high school and was selected as one of the nation's top players to compete in Global Bowl France on the USA National Football Team, Kevitch's LinkedIn notes.

After high school, he attended Bucknell University where he studied business management, computer engineering, and psychology from 2010 to 2014. During college, he jetted off to South Africa to study philosophy at the University of Cape Town in 2013.

He is the founder of the app Brighten

Austin Kevitch/Instagram

In addition to being the co-founder and CEO of the Lox Club dating app, he's also the founder of Brighten, an app that captures the hearts of the public in a different way.

The app is a platform for friends to compliment each other anonymously, an antidote to social media bullying. "It feels good to make someone smile," the Brighten tagline reads.

The idea came to Kevitch when he was a junior at Bucknell in 2013. After his friend passed away from a rock climbing accident, the tech mogul noticed an immense amount of heartfelt messages left on his Facebook page — something that he wished his friend could've seen if he were still alive, the New York Times reported.

He initially created the Lox Club dating app as a joke

Austin Kevitch/Instagram

Following his success with Brighten, Kevitch continued in the tech space to create the dating app Lox Club. The idea came to Kevitch during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he had a bad breakup. (Oh, and his grandma played a tiny role in inspiring the concept!)

"I was at the age where my grandma would joke, 'When are you going to bring home a nice Jewish girl?'" he told Bustle of how he thought of the app. Interestingly enough, he noted: "I don't like dating apps; they're very inorganic and awkward."

Hence the reason why he wanted to create a fun, immersive experience where users don't take themselves so seriously and potentially meet people as a result.

Despite Lox Club being marketed as a Jewish dating app — or "The Jewish Raya," per Vogue — the motto of the members-only app states that the service is for everyone, specifically those with "ridiculously high standards."

He and Camila Cabello have seemingly known each for a while

Camila Cabello and Austin Kevitch. BACKGRID

Cabello was first reported to be dating Kevitch in June, per Entertainment Tonight. At the time, the outlet reported that the pair had mutual friends, and Kevitch asked them to set him up with the Cinderella star. Kevitch was also in attendance at Cabello's Y2K-themed birthday party in March.

He is friends with Nicholas Galitzine

Nicholas Galitzine/Instagram

Coincidentally, Kevitch is close friends with Cabello's former Cinderella costar Nicholas Galitzine. The Purple Hearts actor and Kevitch seemingly go way back, with Galitzine considering him his "best friend and brother," per his sentimental birthday post to Kevitch in 2020.

"You taught me how to throw a sweet spiral, drank our first beers together and solved the Mona Lisa Mystery. The only thing that's left, is to sail to Mateonomo," he wrote in the caption.