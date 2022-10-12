Who Is Niall Horan's Girlfriend? All About Amelia Woolley

Singer Niall Horan and his girlfriend Amelia Woolley have been linked since 2020 but have kept their romance largely out of the spotlight

Niall Horan and Mia Woolley attend the Horan & Rose Show
Bad news for Niall Horan fans: the Irish singer is off the market.

The former One Direction bandmate and new The Voice coach has been dating his girlfriend Amelia Woolley since early 2020, although they've kept their relationship largely out of the public eye. The couple is virtually non-existent on social media, however, they did pose for an adorable Snapchat picture posted by Woolley during the early days of their romance. The black-and-white photo showed the two sipping wine.

The following year, Horan and Woolley made their public debut at the singer's Horan & Rose Gala in September 2021. They were photographed together at the event, which raised over 800,000 euros for charity.

So who is Amelia Woolley? Here's everything to know about Niall Horan's girlfriend and their relationship.

She worked in the fashion industry

Woolley studied fashion business at Istituto Marangoni, according to LinkedIn. While she is now an account manager at Budweiser Brewing Group, she was previously a commercial executive for luxury shoe designer Nicholas Kirkwood.

She's also worked at several other fashion labels throughout her career. Woolley has held roles at Dior, Chloé, ASOS and startup menswear brand Prevu Studio, to name a few.

She and Horan are a private couple

The singer has yet to publicly speak about his relationship, and the pair are notoriously private.

However, they have been spotted together in public on occasion, including a London shopping trip in May 2021 and a lavish vacation to Mexico in January 2022, where the PDA was on full display.

She and Horan made their public debut at a charity event

Kate Rose, Justin Rose, Niall Horan and Mia Woolley attend the Horan & Rose Show
They made their first official public appearance on Sept. 3, 2021, at Horan's charity gala, the Horan & Rose Gala, at The Grove Hotel in Hertfordshire, England. Woolley shared a photo of the two posing side-by-side at the event on Instagram with brown heart and wilting rose emojis as the caption.

The former One Direction singer helped to raise over 800,000 euros for charity at the event alongside professional golfer Justin Rose, according to Irish outlet Sunday World.

She played hockey in high school

Although she currently lives in London, Woolley grew up in Birmingham and attended Solihull School, a private school located in the West Midlands. Notable alumni include singer Philip Oakey of '80s pop band the Human League and journalist and Top Gear presenter Richard Hammond.

According to Solihull School's reports and achievements from 2010 to 2011, Woolley took part in sporting activities as a student. A keen hockey player, she was a member of the Birmingham & West Midlands U15 Training Squad.

While at Solihull, Woolley also studied English literature, business studies and psychology.

She attended a Harry Styles concert with Horan

In June 2022, Horan and Woolley were spotted at Horan's former bandmate Harry Styles' concert. Styles played at Wembley Stadium in London as part of his U.K. and European Love on Tour leg, and fans were quick to spot the couple among the crowd.

She and Horan watched the F1 Grand Prix

Niall Horan and Amelia Woolley pose for a photo on the grid during the F1 Grand Prix of France
The couple were photographed at the French Formula One Grand Prix on July 24, 2022. Adorning VIP lanyards and watching the action from the sidelines, Horan and Woolley stood among Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes team.

